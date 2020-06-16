InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Draftee Emanuels Expresses Thanks to Huskies for What Has Happened and to A's for What Happens Next

John Hickey

It’s been a strange last week or so for Stevie Emanuels.

He started out as a pitcher for the University of Washington, but he’d be hard-pressed to prove it, since the Huskies hadn’t played any baseball since March.

He’d pitched in four games as a starter for UW before the season came crashing to an end because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

About two months after the lockdown of his sport, Emanuels was a candidate to be selected as the 30 Major League Baseball teams held an abbreviated June draft of just five rounds.

In a normal circumstance, Emanuels would have been analyzed and judged before the draft on the performances he’d put together from March through June. Suddenly, those were taken away from him and for every other collegiate and high school wannabe baseball player.

There was no chance to take to the mound and improve his standing in the eyes of scouts. Indeed, many of the scouts who might have spent the spring and summer looking at him had been furloughed from their jobs as MLB teams looked to cut costs.

He didn’t get drafted in the first round of the draft last Wednesday, which wasn’t unexpected, although Emanuels has the confidence to believe he could have stood up to the challenge. He didn’t go in rounds two, three or four, either, and three-quarters of round five had gone before he heard his name.

He knew not getting drafted was a possibility, so rather than signing with an agent, he kept his eligiblity at Washington by just having advisors. 

Through all of it, Emanuels has been upbeat and grateful for the experience at Washington and for the opportunity to pitch in the Oakland organization.

So, he went on camera to talk about his feelings.

Some baseball dreams do come true

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Juan Marichal to Mike Norris to Fernandomania; the Rise & Fall of the Screwball

The Oakland Athletics' Mike Norris learned to throw the screwball from San Francisco Giants' Hall of Famer Juan Marichal. In the 1980s, Norris and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela made the screwball a popular weapon. Since then, it's almost faded entirely from view.

John Hickey

Believe It or Not, Baseball's Problems Are Only Getting Worse With Time

Commissioner Rob Manfred's statement Monday night that he's not certain baseball will get back on the field in 2020 is one more sign that the sport is deep, deep trouble.

John Hickey

12 Days That Shook MLB: Finley Sells Fingers, Rudi, Blue Only to be Overruled by Kuhn

On June 15, 1976, Oakland Athletics owner Charlie Finley, seeing free agency ready to tear down his team, sold Rollie Fingers and Joe Rudi to the Red Sox and Vida Blue to the Yankees. The deals would first be frozen, then overturned by MLB commissioner Bowie Kuhn. Ultimately, Finley got nothing as his free agents left for greener pastures.

John Hickey

OTD in 1991: Rickey Henderson Steals 4 Bases in a Game for 18th Time

Rickey Henderson, who debuted with the Oakland Athletics in 1979 and who would have four separate tours of duty with the A's, stole four bases in a game 19 times, but 1991 was the last season in which he would do it. He'd play another dozen years without getting four in a game again.

John Hickey

Emanuels Anticipates Smooth Transition from UW to Athletics

Stevie Emanuels, the 6-foot-5 right-handed starting pitcher taken by the Oakland Athletics with the 157th pick in the 160-pick MLB draft this week, can't wait to get into an A's uniform. The trouble is, no one is quite sure when or where that will be.

John Hickey

Athletics May Be Back at Coliseum Sooner Rather Than Later as MLB Talks Break Down

Players' union calls off negotiations and accuses management of dealing in bad faith. Players say they are done talking except to want to learn when to report and how long the season will be.

John Hickey

Taking Another Long Look at Athletics Four Aces of 1990 Draft

Todd Van Poppel, Don Peters, David Zancanaro and Kirk Dressendorfer were supposed to breathe new life into the Oakland Athletics starting rotation for a decade after they were four of the first 36 players taken in the 1990 MLB draft. It never happened.

John Hickey

Will Athletics Be Sending Draftees and Signees to Mesa Complex?

The Oakland Athletics, having selected five players in the Major League Baseball draft and ready to start signing non-drafted players, will want to find a place for them to work out so the club have a glimpse at the future. It's possible that the newcomers could convene at the club's spring facilities in Mesa, Ariz.

John Hickey

Even Cash-Inhibited Athletics Disprove DeWitt Saying MLB is a Money Loser

Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt said earlier this week that the sport `isn't very profitable.' Say what? The Oakland Athletics' franchise value has gone up an average of $37 million per year for the last quarter century. And the A's are always among the most frugal of Major League teams.

John Hickey

A Good Draft Behind Them, Athletics Turn Attention to the Undrafted

The Oakland Athletics had planned for a 40-round draft. When it only went five rounds, they had hundreds of names on their white boards. Starting today, they try to get some of those names under contract, although just how many remains up in the air.

John Hickey