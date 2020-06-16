Athletics Draftee Emanuels Expresses Thanks to Huskies for What Has Happened and to A's for What Happens Next

It’s been a strange last week or so for Stevie Emanuels.

He started out as a pitcher for the University of Washington, but he’d be hard-pressed to prove it, since the Huskies hadn’t played any baseball since March.

He’d pitched in four games as a starter for UW before the season came crashing to an end because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

About two months after the lockdown of his sport, Emanuels was a candidate to be selected as the 30 Major League Baseball teams held an abbreviated June draft of just five rounds.

In a normal circumstance, Emanuels would have been analyzed and judged before the draft on the performances he’d put together from March through June. Suddenly, those were taken away from him and for every other collegiate and high school wannabe baseball player.

There was no chance to take to the mound and improve his standing in the eyes of scouts. Indeed, many of the scouts who might have spent the spring and summer looking at him had been furloughed from their jobs as MLB teams looked to cut costs.

He didn’t get drafted in the first round of the draft last Wednesday, which wasn’t unexpected, although Emanuels has the confidence to believe he could have stood up to the challenge. He didn’t go in rounds two, three or four, either, and three-quarters of round five had gone before he heard his name.

He knew not getting drafted was a possibility, so rather than signing with an agent, he kept his eligiblity at Washington by just having advisors.

Through all of it, Emanuels has been upbeat and grateful for the experience at Washington and for the opportunity to pitch in the Oakland organization.

So, he went on camera to talk about his feelings.

Some baseball dreams do come true

