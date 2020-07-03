InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Get Employee Assistance Program Going Even as Some Furloughed Workers Return

John Hickey

With the Major League Baseball season ready to make its bow in the Coliseum Saturday afternoon with a pitchers-and-catchers workout, the Oakland A’s are bringing other employees back from furlough.

It’s been a difficult spring/summer, however, and the A’s have established an employee assistance program available both to those still on furlough and those who are have been recently recalled.

The San Francisco Chronicle obtained a copy of a letter sent to furloughed employees and said the team is allowing eligible employees to apply for tax-free grants worth $2,500 and they may receive $500 in the first pay period after they return from their furloughs.

Through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic-induced shutdown, the club has seen to it that employees retained their health and pension benefits.

Back on June 1, the A’s were one of many MLB teams to issue wide-ranging furloughs. Oakland wound up issuing furloughs to more than half of the baseball operations staff and about the same percentage of the business operation.

Some scouts were brought back quickly and the Chronicle said a total of eight amateur scouts have been brought back to date. The club has set Sept. 1 as a target date to bring all their scouts back.

With the big-league season having been put back on the schedule with a three-week workout period to be followed by a 60-game season due to start the weekend of July 23-25, other employees are being brought back as needed.

The first A’s workout will be Saturday afternoon with pitchers and catchers involved, a little more than half of the 42-man pool of players vying to be on the 30-man roster that will start the season. The full 42 are expected to be on hand for a workout Sunday.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics' Employee Assistance Program Running Even as Some Furloughed Workers Return

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher makes good on his promise as club institutes an employee assistance program for furloughed employees, even as some of those employees are coming back to work.

John Hickey

Athletics Pitchers & Catchers Report for First Workout Saturday; Full Squad Sunday

After more than 3.5 months off as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shut things down, the Oakland Athletics will get back to baseball this weekend. Pitchers and catchers will work out on Saturday, the full squad will be on hand on Sunday.

John Hickey

Five Storylines as Athletics Prepare to Start Summer Camp This Weekend

The Oakland Athletics will have 42 players in their Summer Camp at the Coliseum for the next three weeks. The A's don't know what the future will bring, but they are preparing for baseball in the middle of a pandemic. Here are some storylines likely to crop up as baseball returns.

John Hickey

Athletics Have the Three Youngest Players on MLB's 60-Man Summer Rosters

Oakland Athletics' shortstop Robert Puason, catcher Tyler Soderstrom and outfielder Brayan Buelvas are the three youngest players on any Major League Baseball 60-man rosters heading into a much-delayed summer of baseball. None of the three is expected to play for the A's in Oakland, however.

John Hickey

Ex-Athletics Rajai Davis, Bruce Maxwell Among Mexican League Players Shut Down

News that the Mexican Baseball League was being shutdown over the inability to play in front of fans won't greatly impact Major League Baseball. However, for some former Oakland Athletics like outfieler Rajai Davis and catcher Bruce Maxwell, that means they don't have a place to play this year.

John Hickey

Athletics Add Campbell to Group of 42 Who Will Report to the Coliseum on Saturday

The Oakland Athletics added 1B/3B Eric Campbell to their active roster and add five more players to the group heading to an alternative site, among them Robert Puason, a shortstop who is the club's prime international signee.

John Hickey

MLB’s History of 60-Game Record-Setters Includes Athletics’ Olson: 24 Homers in 2017

For Major League Baseball players who have played only 60 games or less in a season, Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is the MLB record-setter with 24. A rookie that season, he did it in 59 games.

John Hickey

For Now At Least, Alameda County's Halt on Reopening Won't Stop Athletics Going Ahead

Alameda County, which is home to the Oakland Athletics, has seen COVID-19 coronavirus cases rise and has put a brake on reopening. For now, that doesn't apply to the A's, who are scheduled to start workouts Saturday at the Coliseum without any fans in attendance.

John Hickey

As Athletics Prepare to Resume Workouts, Battles for Starting Jobs Will Ramp Up

The Oakland Athletics will have their first workout post-pandemic come Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum. While most positions are secure, there are still competitions in left field, at second base and behind the plate as manager Bob Melvin looks to put together his best lineup.

John Hickey

Athletics Deal Jorge Mateo to Padres, Clearing Up Second Base Logjam

It was just a few days ago that the ban on trades in Major League Baseball was lifted, and on Tuesday the A's became the first team since the lockdown to made a deal, sending infielder Jorge Mateo to the San Diego Padres for a player to be named later. Mateo was going to have a tough time making the 30-man roster, and he was out of options.

John Hickey