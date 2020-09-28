SI.com
Athletics Go With Youth; Luzardo Gets Game 1 Start Against White Sox Tuesday

John Hickey

That the A’s were giving Jesús Luzardo strong consideration for a start in the American League wild card game against the White Sox was evident on Thursday when they brought him out of the bullpen to pitch the final three innings against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Even so, it was a mild surprise when the A’s named the 22-year-old left-hander as their starter for Game 1 against Chicago, set for noon (PT) Tuesday. Chris Bassitt, the A’s hottest pitcher in September, will get Game 2, manager Bob Melvin said.

It’s not that Luzardo is the A’s hottest pitcher. Both Bassitt and Sean Manaea were better in September than Luzardo, who was 1-0, 3.92 in his last four appearances, including giving up three runs in a close game during his first inning of relief Thursday.

And the White Sox have crushed left-handed pitching this year, going 14-0 vs. lefty starters this season.

Melvin’s rationale, along with that of the front office, is all about Luzardo’s persona and big-game mentality. He pitched three one-hit, scoreless innings in the Coliseum in the wild card game last year against Tampa Bay. The A’s lost the game, but the club didn’t forget how he handled himself at a time when a 21-year-old might have faltered.

“One of the reasons we pitched Jesús on turn the other day in L.A. and in relief is because we targeted him for Game 1,” Melvin said. “He can be pretty good against lefties and righties as we saw last year as well so.

“So, we’ll go with him in Game 1 and Bassitt is lined up for Game 2; we want to keep him on regular turn.”

Melvin admits he marvels at the poise and confidence with which Luzardo conducts himself.

“It’s very important,” Melvin said. “And as we saw last year, we used him in a different role. We brought him in the wild card game and he looked like a veteran on the mound. He pitched really well. He’s composed, he’s got great stuff. I think he really is one of those guys that kind of relishes these types of games.

“So, at a young age, it’s kind of rare to see. But I think the experience he got last year and some of the attributed we talked about would mean that he wouldn’t be afraid of the first game tomorrow.”

Melvin hasn't set the roster yet, but he said it's possible that all six of his starting pitchers will make the cut for the Wild Card round.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

