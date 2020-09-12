Athletics' Matt Chapman Getting Second Opinion on Hip Injury

Oakland A’s third baseman Matt Chapman, sidelined since mid-game Sunday with what has been diagnosed as right hip tendinitis, is looking for a second opinion.

He visited hip specialist Dr. Marc Philippon in Vail., Colo on Friday. Philippon is one of the go-to hip specialists for professional athletes. A’s outfielder Mike Canha and San Francisco Giants catcher buster Posey have been numbered

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Friday afternoon that the club hadn’t gotten a report back. The manager said that second opinions aren’t unusual for this kind of injury.

For the moment, Chapman remains on the active roster, although the longer Chapman goes without playing, the more likely he will land on the injured list.

At the same time, Melvin said that right fielder Stephen Piscotty, who has missed four starts and who has needed a cortisone injection in his injured left wrist, is expected to be ready to play in one game of Saturday’s doubleheader in Arlington.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.