InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics' Minor Leaguers Lose Respect for A's Organization as Money Dries Up

John Hickey

It can be easy to gloss over the real-world consequences of executive decisions such as the one made by A’s owner John Fisher to end stipend payments to the club’s minor league players after this month.

It’s doubtful any of the players involved had ever met Fisher. They work in obscurity in chasing the baseball dream, and most of them probably haven’t ever been in the Oakland Coliseum.

With no games to be played and no season to be had in the era of COVID-19 coronavirus, all Major League teams had stepped up to pay stipends of $400 per week to their minor leaguers. For some, it was a raise, for some a pay cut, but it was income.

After two months, the A’s have pulled the plug on that. This week a letter from A’s general manager David Forst went to all of the organization’s minor league players informing them of the discontinuation of the payments.

To this point, the A’s are the only MLB organization to walk that path. The Marlins, Padres and Mariners have committed to paying their minor leaguers through August, and others, like the Braves, have made a commitment to continue payments through June at least.

The players are in a nasty spot. Technically, they are still employed under terms of their Uniform Player Contracts, so applying for unemployment is hit-and-miss, depending on the states in which they live.

Zach Erwin, a reliever at Double-A Midland last year, wasted no time going on Twitter after getting the email from Forst.

“Not only is it unlikely that the minor leaguers will not be able to play,” he wrote,” but we will also not make any money from our Uniform Player Contracts until the middle of next April.

“Meanwhile we are still expected to train and stay in baseball shape for the slim chance we play this season.”

Erwin said that without a 2020 season, he would have an income of about $5,600 for the 19-month period from September 2019 through April 2021. And that includes the $1,200 stimulus check he got from the government.

Starting pitcher Bryce Conley, who made the jump from Beloit, Wis., in the Midwest League to Stockton in the California League in 2019, also took to Twitter to call it “A very poor investment on the A’s part.”

And then he spelled out the Catch-22 he and his fellow minor leaguers find themselves in.

“I would go back to waiting tables,” he wrote, “but people still don’t want to go out to eat.”

Peter Bayer, who pitched last season at Stockton, told the Wall Street Journal that the $400 per week stipend had been “life changing.” He’d been able to continue to work out and keep ready in case baseball returned at the same time allowing him to eat and make his rent.

“It would be hard to go back to that team and hear them talk about how they care about their minor-league players,” Bayer said. “It’s all they ever feed us, but in a time of need they can’t even take care of us. I’ve completely lost respect for everyone involved in that decision.”

In talking with the athleticsfarm.com website, Midland outfielder Greg Deichmann, the club’s second-round draft pick in 2017, was clearly frustrated.

“Everyone, especially us players, have been waiting to hear some news moving in the right direction,” Deichmann said. “So, for this to be the first big announcement as far as baseball goes is a little disappointing. Obviously, we’d like the hear some positive news.

The A’s money-saving decision could decimate their performance in June. There will be a five-round draft June 10-11 rather than the usual 40-round draft. The players not drafted will be free agents. With the A’s having financially abandoned their current minor leagues and furloughed most of the minor league managing, coaching and training staff, players who have the option to sign elsewhere probably will.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Owner John Fisher's Decision to not Pay Minor Leaguers May Have Wide Impact

Oakland Athletics' owner John Fisher suddenly has become a major player in getting baseball back. Players had been largely cast as greedy in the negotiations with owners, but now that perception could be reversed with Athletics minor leaguers no longer getting $400 per week as of June.

John Hickey

What Will MLB Do With Players Who Opt Not to Play During Time of Pandemic?

Money is one big issue for players as they negotiate with the owners on the return of Major League Baseball. But what will MLB do with players who aren't willing to risk the health of themselves and their families in the time of pandemic?

John Hickey

A's Won't Be Paying Minor League Players After May 31, but Those Players Can't Move

Oakland Athletics minor league players received an email from general manager David Forst letting them know that they would not be getting paid starting in June in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown of the sport.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Furlough Workers Beginning in June; Pay Cuts Await Others

The Oakland Athletics are joining a host of other Major League Baseball teams who are furloughing some employees and issuing pay cuts to others with baseball not being played in the age of COVID-19.

John Hickey

How Golden Gate Fields' Opening for Horse Racing Impacts Athletics & Coliseum

Horse racing has begun to open, without fans, at tracks in California. The path those tracks are blazing set a path that baseball will have to follow, and teams like the Athletics may find some tough love coming from the counties that must sign off for any projected reopening.

John Hickey

A Quarter of a Century Ago, Athletics' Dennis Eckersley Became Fastest to 300 Saves

Dennis Eckersley had spent more than a decade as a starting pitcher when the A's picked him up in 1987. He'd ease into closing that year, and by 1995 he got to 300 saves, at that point doing it in fewer relief games than anyone in history.

John Hickey

What Is MLB Going to do About Celebrating the Walk-Off Home Run?

You can count on rules about spontaneous celebrations being part of MLB's return in June and/or July. What's not at all clear is how well that will work, spontaneity being by its definition both sudden and impulsive. The Athletics' Robbie Grossman admits he doesn't know how it will go down, but he says players will find a way.

John Hickey

The Link Between Home Run Baker, Jimmie Foxx and Arte Moreno

At a time when scouts like Home Run Baker could make a Foxx-ian difference, the Angels are furloughing almost all of their scouts.

John Hickey

Why May 23 is Such a Special Day For Athletics' Dave Stewart

It was on this day in 1986 that the Oakland Athletics signed Dave Stewart as a free agent. It was the turning point in the career of the Oakland native, who would have four consecutive 20-win seasons 1987-90 and become the MVP of the 1989 World Series. This May 23 had been set aside to have his No. 34 retired by the A's, but with baseball in COVID-19 lockdown, that's been put off to next year.

John Hickey

While Some MLB Clubs Are Allowing Individual Workouts at Team Facilities, Athletics Aren't One of Them

Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Yankees have opened facilities for limited use, and Rays and Diamondbacks will do so shortly. The Athletics are among majority of clubs not yet ready to go that far.

John Hickey