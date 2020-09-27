SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Offensive Troubles Reach Critical Mass in 5-1 Extra-Inning Loss in Opener

John Hickey

The Oakland offensive trouble have reached critical mass.

For seven innings, the A’s left runners all over the Coliseum in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, got just one run from it and would up taking a 5-1 loss with closer Liam Hendriks pitching in both the seventh and eighth innings.

The A’s, who had been perfect in extra innings at 6-0 before this one, put the leadoff man on base six times in seven innings. They had men at first and third with no one out twice and got a leadoff triple. Save for a sacrifice fly from Khris Davis, the A’s did nothing. They were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

For the ninth time in 10 games they’ve had six or fewer hits, including Saturday’s Game 1, in which they were officially eliminated from finishing with the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs.

A’s manager Bob Melvin is trying not to make this too much of a thing, but the A’s have just two games left, Saturday’s night cap and Sunday’s regular season finale against the Mariners, before the postseason starts. He’d like to see more than this.

The A’s hit into four double plays in the first seven innings, one reason they couldn’t get a run home. But the main reason they can’t get runs home is they’ve mostly stopping hitting. Their team batting average in .223, which would tie the 1908 Philadelphia A’s for the worst team batting average over a season in the history of a franchise that dates back to 1901.

Melvin needs to see more than this if his team is going to be competitive in the postseason.

On Sept. 14 in the second game of a doubleheader the A’s had 11 hits to get the team batting average to .230. That was the season peak. In the 10 games since, they have not reached double digits in hits and the cumulative average has been .188.

“I thought our at-bats early in the game were really good. It was the situational at-bats that cost us today,” Melvin said. “I mean the ones where you don’t need to hit to get a run in. That’s really what did it today.

“But early on, there was a lot of energy, some good at-bats, some deep count at-bats. And we made them work. It was just a situation where the idea is to put a ball in the air or put it in play and maybe get a run.”

For all of that, the A’s had a 1-0 lead entering the sixth inning, thanks to Davis’ fourth-inning sacrifice fly. Minor, who’d thrown a seven-inning complete game shutout against the Mariners in that 11-hit game for the offense on Sept. 14, reeled off five more scoreless innings against Seattle before Brandon Bishop doubled to open the sixth and J.P. Crawford followed with a game-tying single.

That was the end of the day for Minor, who reasonable could have expected better results than a no-decision this time around. He’s made four starts for the A’s since being acquired from Texas, and he’s been very good against Seattle but has allowed 10 runs in his other two starts against the Astros (four runs) and the Giants (six).

He’s certainly not going to start in the wild card round, which consists of three games, but he might get a chance when the series get to seven games in seven days, should the A’s get that far.

“My confidence level is pretty high right now, going into the postseason,” Minor said. “I’m just kind of here; whatever they need me to do. I know the other guys have done a lot better than me, so I’m assuming that those guys are going to get most of the work. If they need me for anything, I’ll be there.”

Closer Liam Hendriks pitched a quick 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. Melvin left him out there to pitch the eighth with an automatic runner on second base. And nothing went right. A Bishop bunt got the first out, but Crawford singled home a run on a 3-1 pitch, and after he stole second, Ty France’s hit brought him home.

Lou Trivino replaced Hendriks at that point and allowed a two-run homer.

It was the 24th game of the season for Hendriks. The A’s had been 23-0 in games Hendriks pitched before this one.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kotsay Sees 2020 Athletics Having Same Kind of Brotherhood as the 2020 Club

The Oakland Athletics haven't made it past the first round of the postseason since the 2006 season. Mark Kotsay, the center fielder on that team and the A's quality control coach now, says the brotherhood of that 2006 team is something duplicated by the current unit.

John Hickey

Once Again, `The Moment Is Never Too Big' for Athletics in Walkoff Win over Mariners

Down to their last out in the 10th inning, the Oakland Athletics got a game-tying double from Ramón Laureano and a game-winning two-run homer from Mark Canha as the A's moved back into the second seed in the American League playoff charts with two days left in the season.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Kemp Recipient of Athletics' Dave Steward Award as 2B's Honors Keep Piling Up

Tony Kemp has had a huge impact in the Bay Area since coming over in a mid-January trade. On Friday he was named the recipient of the A's Dave Stewart Community Service Award. He's also been named the club's Roberto Clemente Award nominee and the BBWAA's Good Guy Award.

John Hickey

Minor, Blackburn Will Start Doubleheader, but Athletics Won't Name Playoff Starters

The Oakland Athletics continue to keep their options open for the playoffs, but Mike Minor, Paul Blackburn and Frankie Montas are down to start the final three games of the regular season.

John Hickey

Luzardo Pitches Three Innings of Relief in Loss to Dodgers as Athletics `Keep Options Open'

The Oakland Athletics are in the playoffs, but they don't know who they will be facing. So Jesús Luzardo, who had been expected to pitch this weekend, instead threw three innings of relief with the possibility that he might start against Houston over Mike Fiers if A's draw Astros in wild card round.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Hendriks Ready to Put Idle Days Behind Him as Playoff Season Draws Near

Liam Hendriks has pitched just twice in the last two weeks. The Oakland Athletics closer said he'd like to pitch twice this weekend against the Mariners, no matter the situation, just so he can feel in rhythm for the playoffs that begin next week.

John Hickey

Laureano's Slump-Breaking Night Carries Athletics into Second Seed in AL Playoff Race

After delivering an RBI single in the seventh inning to end an 0-for-16 skid, Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the ninth to lift the A's to a 6-4 over the Dodgers and, for the moment, into the second seed in the American League.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Murphy Coming of Age as Athletics Catcher in the Middle of a Playoff Push

Sean Murphy is one of three rookies the Oakland Athletics have employed as catchers this season. He can supply some power at the plate, but the A's pitchers love him because of confidence he exudes while working behind the plate.

John Hickey

Wendelken Goes on Injured List; Athletics Recall Kaprielian

The Oakland Athletics put reliever J.B. Wendelken on the injured list Thursday without announcing a cause. At the same time, they brought up pitcher James Kaprielian up for the series finale in Dodger Stadium. A long-term loss of Wendelken would be a blow to a bullpen that has the best ERA in MLB.

John Hickey

Athletics Bullpen Hits a Bump in the Road Heading Toward the Playoffs

Almost 20 percent of the runs allowed by the Oakland Athletics bullpen have come in the last three games, but the A's are hoping that's just a blip as they gear up for the wild card round of the playoffs starting next week.

John Hickey