InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Officially Name San Jose as Home for Oakland's Alternative Roster

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s announced Friday that they will use Excite Ballpark in San Jose as the home base for the players on their alternative roster.

As was first reported Thursday by SI.com, the home of the San Francisco Giants’ Class-A team will join forces with the A’s after attempts to have Stockton serve as the alternative training site did not reach fruition.

Excite Ballpark, known in a past life as San Jose Municipal, is the home to the San Jose Giants of the California League and to the San Jose State Spartans.

The A’s will have as many as a dozen and half players report to the site this weekend. As the club, currently using a roster of 42 players at the Oakland Coliseum, makes cuts to get down to 33 (30 on the roster plus a three-man taxi squad that has to include one catcher), those players will make the 40-mile drive south.

“We are grateful to the San Jose Giants for their partnership in this unique endeavor for baseball,” Oakland general manager David Forst said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Dan Orum and his staff in San Jose for the duration of the 2020 season.

“Additionally, Larry Baer, Farhan Zaidi, and the San Francisco Giants organization were instrumental in making this happen and I appreciate their willingness to collaborate across the Bay. We’re excited for our players to continue their development and preparation to potentially join our Major League Club at some point this season.”

There is no small amount of irony in the move since it was just a decades ago the A’s tried – not for the first time – to solve their stadium issues by moving the Major League franchise from Oakland to San Jose. The Giants blocked the move, claiming territorial rights. MLB owners could have overruled the Giants with a vote, but no vote was ever taken.

The A’s ultimately moved on and currently are moving forward with a new stadium they hope will be built on the Oakland waterfront at Howard Terminal.

It likely didn’t hurt this time around that Zaidi’s path to leading up the Giants’ baseball operation began with the A’s and he, Forst and Oakland executive vice president Billy Beane remain close. And Orum is a one-time intern with the A’s, who left baseball for the tech world, but came back as president of the San Jose Giants.

All practices and baseball-related activities by the A’s in San Jose are closed to the public and media, consistent with MLB guidance to ensure the health and safety of the players.

Early plans had the A’s going to Stockton, where their own Cal League team is located, but some issues concerning COVID-19 in San Joaquin County led the A’s to look elsewhere. Forst said earlier sites in Alameda County were also being looked at.

For the moment, the A’s have 40-ish players working out in Oakland at the Coliseum. One, pitcher Jesus Luzardo, has tested positive for COVID-19, and is in quarantine. The fact that the other 18 players on the 60-man roster were up in their air was a problem, as A’s manager Bob Melvin acknowledged Thursday.

“I think everybody’s a little bit concerned about that,” Melvin said on a video conference call. “You know, would you like to have a few of these guys for us later on to extend some of the innings and some of these games. It’s not happening right now, so hopefully we can get it done soon.”

First-round draft pick Tyler Soderstrom, a prep catcher from Turlock, is expected to be one member of the first group of players reporting to San Jose.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking at the Other Side of the Athletics' Late Start to MLB Workouts

The Oakland Athletics didn't open their spring training camp in June, and they didn't start their workouts on the first day possible, July 1. One benefit of that is that the A's have, so far at least, been able to keep COVID-19 infections as a minimum.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Begin & End 2021 With Series Against the Astros

The Oakland Athletics announced their 2021 schedule Thursday. They will open at home against the Astros, and they will close on the road in Houston. And there will be a six-game Battle of the Bay with the Giants.

John Hickey

Athletics Chapman Tries to Put Frustrations Behind Him, Gears Up For a Big 2020

No one wanted the Oakland Athletics on the field more than third baseman Matt Chapman. It didn't happen quickly, and that brought frustrations. They A's are on the Coliseum turf now, and he's looking forward to big things.

John Hickey

Athletics Settle on San Jose Municipal Stadium for Alternate Players

After being unable to make things work with Stockton, the home of their Class-A California League team, the A's will have their alternate players spend the summer in San Jose, As many as 27 players would be there.

John Hickey

Who Was That Masked Man? Fiers Weird Beard Makes it onto a Mask in Athletics Clubhouse

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mike Fiers styled something of a wraparound beard for a start last Sept. 14 against the Rangers. Shaped like a "g" or a slanted "6," it only lasted the one start. But it made its return in the A's clubhouse Wednesday in the form of a mask. Some players, including pitchers Sean Manaea, used them during the workout, and later fans wanted to know where they could get one.

John Hickey

Baseball Won't Get Back on an Even Keel Until MLB Players Feel They Can Trust Owners

The Oakland Athletics are feeling better about baseball's return now that they have three consecutive workouts under their belts. But the breaking in getting testing results has strained the level of trust that players have in owners, and that needs repairing.

John Hickey

The Most Difficult Part of Bassitt's 2020 Season With Athletics Will Come Off the Field

Oakland Athletics starter/reliever Chris Bassitt will spend the season apart from his wife and newborn daughter as a concession to everybody's health is a season on pandemic. Meanwhile, Bassitt is likely to be filling in for Jesus Luzardo if the starter can't be ready to begin the season in the rotation.

John Hickey

Report: Athletics Rookie LH starter Jesus Luzardo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Oakland Athletics rookie left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo has yet to appear in an an A's Summer Camp workout. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday afternoon that Luzardo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

John Hickey

OTD in 1986, Tony La Russa & Dave Stewart Began the Rebirth of the Athletics Franchise

In his first game managing the A's on July 7, 1986, Tony La Russa dipped into the bottom of the A's bullpen for a starting pitcher. He and pitching coach Dave Duncan settled on Dave Stewart, who promptly went out and beat Rogers Clemens, 14-1 at that point, on national TV. From that point the A's would need less than two seasons to field a World Series team.

John Hickey

Athletics' Diekman Says MLB Needs to get Testing Issues Sorted Out, but is Otherwise Ready to Play

Oakland Athletics left-handed reliever Jake Diekman is a high risk player in terms of the COVID-19 coronavirus given his past medical history, but he just wants MLB to get its testing problems sorted out so he and his A's teammates can play.

John Hickey