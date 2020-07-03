Athletics Pitchers & Catchers Report for First Workout Saturday; Full Squad Sunday

Baseball will return to the Oakland Coliseum Saturday afternoon as the A’s will have their pitchers and catchers go through their first workout since the sport was shut down March 12 over concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The A’s are scheduled to bring in 14 roster pitchers, five non-roster pitchers and one pitcher currently on the disabled list in addition to four catchers, three on the roster and one non-roster addition.

On Sunday, the A’s will have their first full squad workout, 42 players, assuming there are no illnesses or roster changes between now and then.

As will be the case during the regular season, there will be no fans permitted at the workout, which will last roughly 90 minutes.

Roster pitchers: Chris Bassitt, Jake Diekman, Mike Fiers, Liam Hendriks, Jesus Luzardo, Sean Manaea, T.J. McFarland, Frankie Montas, Yusmeiro Petit, A.J. Puk, Burch Smith, Joakim Sora, Lou Trevino and Mengden, who is on the 60-day injured list.

Non-roster pitchers: Paul Blackburn, Daniel Gossett, Lucan Luetge, Jaime Schultz, Jordan Weems

Injured list: Daniel Mengden.

Roster catchers: Austin Allen, Jonah Heim, Sean Murphy.

Non-roster catcher: Carlos Perez.

