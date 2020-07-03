InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Pitchers & Catchers Report for First Workout Saturday; Full Squad Sunday

John Hickey

Baseball will return to the Oakland Coliseum Saturday afternoon as the A’s will have their pitchers and catchers go through their first workout since the sport was shut down March 12 over concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The A’s are scheduled to bring in 14 roster pitchers, five non-roster pitchers and one pitcher currently on the disabled list in addition to four catchers, three on the roster and one non-roster addition.

On Sunday, the A’s will have their first full squad workout, 42 players, assuming there are no illnesses or roster changes between now and then.

As will be the case during the regular season, there will be no fans permitted at the workout, which will last roughly 90 minutes.

Roster pitchers: Chris Bassitt, Jake Diekman, Mike Fiers, Liam Hendriks, Jesus Luzardo, Sean Manaea, T.J. McFarland, Frankie Montas, Yusmeiro Petit, A.J. Puk, Burch Smith, Joakim Sora, Lou Trevino and Mengden, who is on the 60-day injured list.

Non-roster pitchers: Paul Blackburn, Daniel Gossett, Lucan Luetge, Jaime Schultz, Jordan Weems

Injured list: Daniel Mengden.

Roster catchers: Austin Allen, Jonah Heim, Sean Murphy.

Non-roster catcher: Carlos Perez.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Storylines as Athletics Prepare to Start Summer Camp This Weekend

The Oakland Athletics will have 42 players in their Summer Camp at the Coliseum for the next three weeks. The A's don't know what the future will bring, but they are preparing for baseball in the middle of a pandemic. Here are some storylines likely to crop up as baseball returns.

John Hickey

Athletics Have the Three Youngest Players on MLB's 60-Man Summer Rosters

Oakland Athletics' shortstop Robert Puason, catcher Tyler Soderstrom and outfielder Brayan Buelvas are the three youngest players on any Major League Baseball 60-man rosters heading into a much-delayed summer of baseball. None of the three is expected to play for the A's in Oakland, however.

John Hickey

Ex-Athletics Rajai Davis, Bruce Maxwell Among Mexican League Players Shut Down

News that the Mexican Baseball League was being shutdown over the inability to play in front of fans won't greatly impact Major League Baseball. However, for some former Oakland Athletics like outfieler Rajai Davis and catcher Bruce Maxwell, that means they don't have a place to play this year.

John Hickey

Athletics Add Campbell to Group of 42 Who Will Report to the Coliseum on Saturday

The Oakland Athletics added 1B/3B Eric Campbell to their active roster and add five more players to the group heading to an alternative site, among them Robert Puason, a shortstop who is the club's prime international signee.

John Hickey

MLB’s History of 60-Game Record-Setters Includes Athletics’ Olson: 24 Homers in 2017

For Major League Baseball players who have played only 60 games or less in a season, Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is the MLB record-setter with 24. A rookie that season, he did it in 59 games.

John Hickey

For Now At Least, Alameda County's Halt on Reopening Won't Stop Athletics Going Ahead

Alameda County, which is home to the Oakland Athletics, has seen COVID-19 coronavirus cases rise and has put a brake on reopening. For now, that doesn't apply to the A's, who are scheduled to start workouts Saturday at the Coliseum without any fans in attendance.

John Hickey

As Athletics Prepare to Resume Workouts, Battles for Starting Jobs Will Ramp Up

The Oakland Athletics will have their first workout post-pandemic come Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum. While most positions are secure, there are still competitions in left field, at second base and behind the plate as manager Bob Melvin looks to put together his best lineup.

John Hickey

Athletics Deal Jorge Mateo to Padres, Clearing Up Second Base Logjam

It was just a few days ago that the ban on trades in Major League Baseball was lifted, and on Tuesday the A's became the first team since the lockdown to made a deal, sending infielder Jorge Mateo to the San Diego Padres for a player to be named later. Mateo was going to have a tough time making the 30-man roster, and he was out of options.

John Hickey

Catching On: Athletics Offer Fans Chance to be Part of the Scene as Cardboard Cutouts

While Major League Baseball rules say that there will be no fans allowed in the Coliseum this year for Oakland Athletics games, the A's have instituted a program in which fans can send in photos of themselves to be put onto cardboard cutouts and placed in the stands at an otherwise empty Coliseum for A's home games.

John Hickey

Ex-Athletics Slugger McGwire Pushing for MLB Players to Wear Mask While on the Field

Former Oakland Athletics first baseman Mark McGwire told a radio show in Southern California on Monday that in makes sense to him to have players wear masks on the field and in the dugout in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Current baseball rules call for non-players to be masked, but the rules for players don't call for masks.

John Hickey