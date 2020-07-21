Athletics Rotation Depth to be Tested Early with Puk Injured and Luzardo Recovering

The Oakland A’s came into the season understanding they had depth in the starting rotation and appreciative of the fact.

After a 2019 season in which manager Bob Melvin and the front office had to nurse through suspensions and injuries, knowing that everybody was back, healthy and ready was a promising feeling for a team with postseason dreams.

But with still four days to go in the season, that depth already is being tested.

Jesus Luzardo won’t be in the starting rotation at the season’s start after missing 14 days following a positive coronavirus test.

Then came the news Monday that the A’s other left-handed rookie, A.J. Puk, had been put on the injured list after a shoulder strain similar to one that sidelined him in spring training four months ago, cropped back up.

Chris Bassitt had already been assigned to move into the rotation for Luzardo. Now Daniel Mengden will sub for Puk. The season hasn’t even started, and the A’s are already into their Nos. 6 and 7 starters.

This wasn’t the way Melvin was hoping to see it go.

“It’s great to have the kind of depth we have,” he said before the A’s settled down for their first of two exhibition games against the San Francisco Giants. “Having said that, we don’t want to get too deep too early in the season.

“The other day we had a full complement. You know you’re going to have to go through some issues during the course of the season.”

Mengden has started more games the last four years for the A’s than anyone other than Monday’s starter Sean Manaea. But time given to the injured list allowed Luzardo and Puk space to move up, as did the return to health of Manaea and Frankie Montas’ return from suspension.

So, this is something of a new chance and the starting life for Mengden, who was looking at a middle relief role before this.

“He threw four innings the last time out and didn’t give up any runs,” Melvin said of Mengden. “He’s tweaked some things and his delivery looks good.”

It was just a few days ago that Mengden was settling in as a reliever. Now, everything’s changed.

“I always try to view it as, `How can I help my team win a championship this year?'” Mengden said. “So, for me, it doesn’t matter what my role is. If I’m a starter, that’s great, I want to be a starter. But if my role is in the bullpen as a long guy, bridge guy, whatever you want to call it, that’s something I am willing to do, sacrifice for the team and eat innings.”

As for Luzardo, Melvin said there was no thought of rushing his progress. The rookie threw two sets of 15 pitches in batting practice Monday and is likely to face batters in some fashion again on Thursday. When the season begins Friday against the Angels, he’ll be working out of the bullpen.

“We’re going to bring him along as carefully as possible,” Melvin said of Luzardo. “We’re not going to rush him.” Obviously, we targeted him in the rotation, but he’s not going to be there right now. The plan will be to get him built up so he can enter the rotation, but we’re not going to push that.“

