Athletics Send Two Prospects to Rangers to Complete Minor Deal; Montas Reinstated

The Oakland A’s completed their trade deadline deal for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor Friday, sending minor league infielder Dustin Harris and minor league outfielder Marcus Smith to the Texas Rangers.

At the same time, the club reinstated starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the paternity list, making room for him on the roster by returning outfielder Seth Brown to the A’s alternate site.

Minor, who threw a seven-inning two-hit shutout Monday, could get one of the starts this weekend against the San Francisco Giants, who will be at the Coliseum for three game beginning Friday, when Chris Bassitt is due to start against the Giants’ Logan Webb.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin has to this point held off naming starters for Saturday or Sunday until he can get a read on how Montas is feeling after taking time off as his wife, Nicolette, gave birth. Montas might start Saturday’s game.

Harris, an 11th-round pick of the A’s in 2019, split last year between the rookie league in Arizona and short-season Class-A Vermont, averaging .325 with one homer and 26 RBI in 58 games.

The 20-year-old Smith, taken in the third-round last year out of Kansas’ Pembroke Hill High and ranked the A’s 20th-best prospect by MLB.com, he averaged .361 in 29 games in the rookie league last year with 14 RBI.

