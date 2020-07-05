InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics' starters Fiers, Luzardo Non-Participants in First Two Days of Workouts

John Hickey

The Oakland Athletics have gone through the first two days of workouts for pitchers and catchers without right-handed starter Mike Fiers and left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo on the field.

Manager Bob Melvin called the status of the two “pending,” and said they hadn’t yet been on the field. The manager couldn’t offer much more information beyond that.

Under HIPA regulations, Major League Baseball teams can’t divulge players’ medical issues without permission of the players.

“There are going to be plenty of these types of things,” Melvin said. “You’re seeing it in other camps to where you can comment on a couple of players whether their tests were delayed or weren’t done right or whatever.”

The tests he referred to are the COVID-19 intake testing results. The A’s learned they had a problem with some of the testing done Friday with the club’s position players because the results were not back within 24 hours because of the Fourth of July holiday. That led to the entire position player group being held out of workouts until at least Monday.

Team protocols call for the A’s players, coaches and staff to be tested every other day during the training camp, the regular season and the postseason.

Melvin said he didn’t anticipate this being a problem as the club starts to put its rotation together. The veteran Fiers and the rookie Luzardo are both key members of that staff.

“Not at this point,” Melvin said when if he anticipated needing to alter the team’s plans going forward. “If it goes on a little longer, maybe. But not at this point.”

General manager David Forst said that if the Friday results came in during the day Sunday the club may have the position players work out Sunday evening. They did not come in, so the first full-team workout is scheduled for Monday

Before the holiday pause, all intake tests done by the club’s medical staff have been evaluated and returned the next day.

“We all know that being flexible and adjusting to the unknowns is going to be part of everything we do this season,” Forst said. “Our players and staff have done an excellent job getting to this point, and they understand that we will get them on the field as soon as we possibly can.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Position Players' First Workout Delayed Pending Results of Intake Testing

The first workout for the Oakland Athletics team as a whole this afternoon has been put on hold after COVID-19 intake testing results were delayed thanks to the Fourth of July holiday. Pitchers and catchers will work out as scheduled this afternoon and position players will have their first workout either Sunday night, if the test results come back, or Monday.

John Hickey

Murphy's Catching Hand Pays the Price for Athletics Montas' 100-mph Fastball Claim

While baseball was shut down, Frankie Montas kept throwing and said he was hitting triple digits. He thew to Oakland Athletics' catcher Sean Murphy Saturday, and Murphy said his hand was sore after Montas was done throwing fastballs. The A's will be counting on Murphy in 2020, and Liam Hendriks believes the rookie is up to the task.

John Hickey

For Athletics' Manager Melvin, the 2020 Season is More a Team Game than Ever

Because it's going to take the cooperation of everyone in the clubhouse and everyone in the organization to attempt to keep coronavirus at bay, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin's talk with his club Sunday will focus on the importance of being able to rely on teammates and the organization.

John Hickey

The Dog Days of Summer: Athletics' Hendriks Unlearning His Old Baseball Habits

Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks likes to spit when he's on the mound and he goes to his mouth every time he picks up a baseball. He's trying to unlearn those habits and says it's kind of like training a dog. If he's successful, he gets a treat.

John Hickey

Athletics Won't be Playing Small Ball, at Least at 2020's Outset

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin acknowledges that the bunt may play a somewhat larger role with the rules changes regarding extra innings, but he's not ready to make the bunt more of a presence in Oakland camp as the A's start three weeks of workouts.

John Hickey

Athletics GM Forst Says Semien Has it Right When Talking About Baseball in 2020

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien told A's GM David Forst this week that he would talk to his teammates to make sure `everyone knows what's at stake' with baseball trying to play in the midst of a pandemic.

John Hickey

OTD in 1988, Bash Brothers Were at Their Bashiest With 4 Homers in 16-inning Athletics Win

The Oakland Athletics saw Bash Brothers Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire combine for four homers on this day in 1988. Canseco hit three bombs, including a two-run shot in the 12th in Toronto's Exhibition Stadium, but it was left to McGwire, who didn't start the game, to end it with a 16th-inning blast.

John Hickey

Athletics' Employee Assistance Program Running Even as Some Furloughed Workers Return

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher makes good on his promise as club institutes an employee assistance program for furloughed employees, even as some of those employees are coming back to work.

John Hickey

Athletics Get Employee Assistance Program Going Even as Some Furloughed Workers Return

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher makes good on his promise as club institutes an employee assistance program for furloughed employees, even as some of those employees are coming back to work.

John Hickey

Athletics Pitchers & Catchers Report for First Workout Saturday; Full Squad Sunday

After more than 3.5 months off as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shut things down, the Oakland Athletics will get back to baseball this weekend. Pitchers and catchers will work out on Saturday, the full squad will be on hand on Sunday.

John Hickey