SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Still Have Hope Montas Will Pitch in Series Against Giants

John Hickey

While the Oakland A’s lost starter Frankie Montas for Friday night’s series opening in San Francisco against the Giants, there is still a chance he’ll pitch in the three-game Oracle Park series.

According to manager Bob Melvin, Montas woke up Friday morning with tightness running from his neck to his upper back. Replacing Montas on relatively short notice was left-hander Jesús Luzardo.

Asked before the game in a video conference call about Montas’s immediate status, Melvin said “I’m not sure; I hope he pitches in this series.”

“I think he’s making some progress,” Melvin said. “It’s his upper bac and lower neck, just kind of stiff in there. We’ll probably get an update after batting practice.”

Montas hasn’t had an injury of this sort before, Melvin said. That’s one reason the A’s are hopeful that he can get stretched out, limbered up and given the go-ahead to pitch Saturday.

Melvin said that if Montas can’t go, lefty Sean Manaea would get the call.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Plan for Handling Pitching Works Out; Hendriks a Skeptic No Longer

When the Oakland Athletics began the season taking it easy on the starting pitchers while asking more of the bullpen, closer Liam Hendriks, among others, wasn't sure why they'd do it that way. With Oakland off to a 13-6 start entering Friday's series opener vs. the Giants at Oracle Park, Hendriks is a believer now.

John Hickey

Montas Scratched vs. Giants; Laureano Begins Serving Suspension, now at 4 Games

Athletics starter Frankie Montas was scratched from Friday's start because of upper back tightness with Jesús Luzardo stepping into the start. And Ramón Laureano. after getting word that his suspension was cut from six games to four, will be out for the entire Giants series

John Hickey

Athletics Rank Fifth in SI's Latest Release of Power Rankings

Heading into the weekend, no MLB team has more wins than the Oakland Athletics with 13. The fact that the A's rank fifth in the latest SI power rankings has much to do with the American League West, wehre the A's have a four-game lead heading into Friday and are the only team with a winning record.

John Hickey

Athletics' Kemp, Giants' Yastrzemski Make Their Bay Area Mark as a Shared Experience

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp and San Francisco Giants center fielder Mike Yastrzemski have been the best of friends since their college days at Vanderbilt. This weekend, they will face off against each other as the Giants host the A's for three games.

John Hickey

Homeward Bound: Athletics' Smith Heads Back to Oracle This Weekend at top of his Game

Reliever Burch Smith, who came to the Giants a year ago this week, now heads back to Oracle Park with the Oakland Athletics, with a 0.00 ERA in the best stretch of his big league career.

John Hickey

Getting a Grip: Pitchers go to Great Lengths to Get Perfect Grip on a Baseball

Oakland Athletics pitchers are almost universal in their admission that they can lose the perfect grip on their pitches, and they will go to great lengths to get that grip back again.

John Hickey

Laureano's Reprieve Helps Athletics Salvage an 8-4 Win Over Angels

There was thought that Ramón Laureano would not be available to the Athletics Wednesday. But when no final judgment on his suspension came down, he played, and his three defensive gems and a bases-loaded single helped the A's regain their winning ways.

John Hickey

Melvin, Athletics Juggle Lineups Pregame While Awaiting Decision on Laureano Suspension

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin wound up making out two lineups Wednesday based on the possibility that Ramón Laureano's suspension could kick in. With game time getting close, the lineup with Laureano in it won out.

John Hickey

Kemp Waging War on his Strikeouts Even as he Settles in as an Athletics Regular

Second baseman Tony Kemp isn't at all happy with his strikeout totals, and he's not near the top of Athletics offenders with Oakland leading the American League in Ks. He's a candidate to replace Ramon Laureano as the No. 2 hitter in the lineup when Laureano is forced to serve his currently-under-appeal suspension.

John Hickey

Tiring Athletics Don't Offer Much Resistance to Angels' Dylan Bundy

The Oakland Athletics hitters have not scored a run in the last 14 innings including Tuesday night's 6-0 loss to the Angels' Dylan Bundy. Manager Bob Melvin said the club is tired and the upcoming day off Thursday will be most welcome.

John Hickey