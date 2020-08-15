Athletics Still Have Hope Montas Will Pitch in Series Against Giants

While the Oakland A’s lost starter Frankie Montas for Friday night’s series opening in San Francisco against the Giants, there is still a chance he’ll pitch in the three-game Oracle Park series.

According to manager Bob Melvin, Montas woke up Friday morning with tightness running from his neck to his upper back. Replacing Montas on relatively short notice was left-hander Jesús Luzardo.

Asked before the game in a video conference call about Montas’s immediate status, Melvin said “I’m not sure; I hope he pitches in this series.”

“I think he’s making some progress,” Melvin said. “It’s his upper bac and lower neck, just kind of stiff in there. We’ll probably get an update after batting practice.”

Montas hasn’t had an injury of this sort before, Melvin said. That’s one reason the A’s are hopeful that he can get stretched out, limbered up and given the go-ahead to pitch Saturday.

Melvin said that if Montas can’t go, lefty Sean Manaea would get the call.

