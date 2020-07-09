Athletics Will Begin & End 2021 With Series Against the Astros

The Oakland A’s haven’t played a single game of the 2020 season yet, but they already have a full schedule for the 2021 season.

After playing three games (two in Oakland) against the San Francisco Giants March 28-30, the A’s will open the season on April 1 against the Houston Astros, who at this point are the three-time defending American League West champions.

The A’s will also end the season against the Astros in a three-game set scheduled for Oct. 1-3. In fact, with the A’s bringing the Coliseum’s regular season game to a close with a three-game set against the Astros Sept. 24-26, Oakland and Houston will conclude 2021 by playing six of their final nine games against each other.

Oakland and San Francisco will face off six times during the regular season, their Battle of the Bay being comprised by three games at Oracle Park in San Francisco June 25-27 and three more in Oakland at the Coliseum Aug. 20-22.

AL teams will be pitted against National League West teams, and the A’s will have home series against the Dodgers (April 5-7, three games), the Padres (Aug. 3-4, two games) against the Diamondbacks ((June 8-9, two games) in addition to the Giants. Oakland will go on the road to meet the Diamondbacks (April 12-13), Colorado Rockies (June 4-6), and Padres (July 27-28) on the road.

Oakland will get just one major holiday game at home, the Fourth of July, which is the finale of a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox.

