Athletics Will Begin & End 2021 With Series Against the Astros

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s haven’t played a single game of the 2020 season yet, but they already have a full schedule for the 2021 season.

After playing three games (two in Oakland) against the San Francisco Giants March 28-30, the A’s will open the season on April 1 against the Houston Astros, who at this point are the three-time defending American League West champions.

The A’s will also end the season against the Astros in a three-game set scheduled for Oct. 1-3. In fact, with the A’s bringing the Coliseum’s regular season game to a close with a three-game set against the Astros Sept. 24-26, Oakland and Houston will conclude 2021 by playing six of their final nine games against each other.

A's 2021 schedule

Oakland and San Francisco will face off six times during the regular season, their Battle of the Bay being comprised by three games at Oracle Park in San Francisco June 25-27 and three more in Oakland at the Coliseum Aug. 20-22.

AL teams will be pitted against National League West teams, and the A’s will have home series against the Dodgers (April 5-7, three games), the Padres (Aug. 3-4, two games) against the Diamondbacks ((June 8-9, two games) in addition to the Giants. Oakland will go on the road to meet the Diamondbacks (April 12-13), Colorado Rockies (June 4-6), and Padres (July 27-28) on the road.

Oakland will get just one major holiday game at home, the Fourth of July, which is the finale of a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox.

Athletics Chapman Tries to Put Frustrations Behind Him, Gears Up For a Big 2020

No one wanted the Oakland Athletics on the field more than third baseman Matt Chapman. It didn't happen quickly, and that brought frustrations. They A's are on the Coliseum turf now, and he's looking forward to big things.

John Hickey

Athletics Settle on San Jose Municipal Stadium for Alternate Players

After being unable to make things work with Stockton, the home of their Class-A California League team, the A's will have their alternate players spend the summer in San Jose, As many as 27 players would be there.

John Hickey

Who Was That Masked Man? Fiers Weird Beard Makes it onto a Mask in Athletics Clubhouse

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mike Fiers styled something of a wraparound beard for a start last Sept. 14 against the Rangers. Shaped like a "g" or a slanted "6," it only lasted the one start. But it made its return in the A's clubhouse Wednesday in the form of a mask. Some players, including pitchers Sean Manaea, used them during the workout, and later fans wanted to know where they could get one.

John Hickey

Baseball Won't Get Back on an Even Keel Until MLB Players Feel They Can Trust Owners

The Oakland Athletics are feeling better about baseball's return now that they have three consecutive workouts under their belts. But the breaking in getting testing results has strained the level of trust that players have in owners, and that needs repairing.

John Hickey

The Most Difficult Part of Bassitt's 2020 Season With Athletics Will Come Off the Field

Oakland Athletics starter/reliever Chris Bassitt will spend the season apart from his wife and newborn daughter as a concession to everybody's health is a season on pandemic. Meanwhile, Bassitt is likely to be filling in for Jesus Luzardo if the starter can't be ready to begin the season in the rotation.

John Hickey

Report: Athletics Rookie LH starter Jesus Luzardo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Oakland Athletics rookie left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo has yet to appear in an an A's Summer Camp workout. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday afternoon that Luzardo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

John Hickey

OTD in 1986, Tony La Russa & Dave Stewart Began the Rebirth of the Athletics Franchise

In his first game managing the A's on July 7, 1986, Tony La Russa dipped into the bottom of the A's bullpen for a starting pitcher. He and pitching coach Dave Duncan settled on Dave Stewart, who promptly went out and beat Rogers Clemens, 14-1 at that point, on national TV. From that point the A's would need less than two seasons to field a World Series team.

John Hickey

Athletics' Diekman Says MLB Needs to get Testing Issues Sorted Out, but is Otherwise Ready to Play

Oakland Athletics left-handed reliever Jake Diekman is a high risk player in terms of the COVID-19 coronavirus given his past medical history, but he just wants MLB to get its testing problems sorted out so he and his A's teammates can play.

John Hickey

Luzardo Still Out; Athletics Rotation May Need Adustment to Compensate

While Mike Fiers returned to the A's for Tuesday's workout, Jesus Luzardo did not. Manager Bob Melvin said there was a chance that this could impact the A's starting rotation when the season opens July 24 against the Angels in the Coliseum. Chris Bassitt, who started much of last year, is the likeliest candidate to fill in.

John Hickey

A Long Last, Athletics Fully Back on Coliseum Turf as Workouts Rev Up

Some 30 hours later than they'd hoped, the Oakland Athletics were on the field Monday night for the team's first full-squad workout. Sunday's workout was canceled over a lack of testing results, but general manager David Forst, having once vented his displeasure with the process, is now ready to move on toward Opening Day, now set for July 24 against the Angels.

John Hickey