SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Will Go With Poised Luzardo to Stop the Bleeding Against Astros Wednesday

John Hickey

The A’s brain trust wasn’t ready to pick a starting pitcher for Game 3 of the American League Division Series until after Game 2 was over.

As it happened, even having the game over wasn’t enough to get the deal done.

Manager Bob Melvin, general manager David Forst and executive vice president Billy Beane wanted to make sure they got this one right, and it was more than an hour after Chad Pinder grounded into a game-ending double play – giving the Houston Astros a 5-2 win and a 2-0 lead in the series – that the settled on Jesús Luzardo.

It was Luzardo the A’s went with in Game 1 of the AL wild card series against the White Sox. It did not go well,

The left-hander, who would turn 23 a day after the Sept. 29 start, lasted just 3.1 innings, giving up a couple of homers and three runs, putting the A’s in a hole out of which they would not emerge..

Oakland could have gone with one of two right-handers, Frankie Montas and Mike Fiers, but the A’s see Luzardo as their future. And, evidently, as their present.

Luzardo was the choice against Chicago, in part for what he did last year – three scoreless innings against Tampa Bay in the A’s wild card loss to the A’s.

“I’d been getting my feet wet and pitching in postseason baseball last year really helped me a lot,” Luzardo said. “I’m glad that they trusted me and gave me the confidence to go out and throw three innings. Hopefully I can do the same thing for them this year.”

He didn’t. But that was last week. He’ll get the chance again Wednesday, with Melvin’s full confidence. The manager marvels at the poise and confidence with which Luzardo conducts himself.

“It’s very important,” Melvin said. “And as we saw last year, we used him in a different role. We brought him in the wild card game and he looked like a veteran on the mound. He pitched really well. He’s composed, he’s got great stuff. I think he really is one of those guys that kind of relishes these types of games.

“So, at a young age, it’s kind of rare to see. But I think the experience he got last year and some of the attributes we talked about would mean that he wouldn’t be afraid,”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For the Second Time in a Week, Athletics Facing a Win or Go Home Situation vs. Astros

Despite a couple of home runs from Khris Davis and Chad Pinder, the Oakland Athletics didn't do much against the Astros' Framber Valdez, and now they have to win three straight. For A's manager Bob Melvin, however, is the only game that matters is Wednesday's.

John Hickey

Hendriks Not Willing to Change His Game Just to Suit Dodger Stadium

Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks is a fly ball pitcher, and he says that's not going to change just because the ball tends to fly out of Dodger Stadium. He's willing to trust his pitches to get the job done, knowing that in the past when he's tried to change his game, it hasn't gone well.

John Hickey

Athletics Semien Looking to Put Game 1 Error in Rear-View Mirror

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien's error led to four unearned runs in Game 1 of the American League Division Series Monday. He felt he should have done better. Even so, come Tuesday, he and the A's were ready to put that issue behind them in the club's battle against the Astros.

John Hickey

Inability to Hit With Runners In Scoring Position Continues to Plague Athletics Offense

The Oakland Athletics had a chance to blow out the Astros early. They hit three early homers, but they also went hitless with runners in scoring position. That enabled Houston to remain close and, eventually, chase down the A's for a 10-5 win.

John Hickey

Athletics Aren't Pointing Fingers After Stumbling to a 10-5 Loss to Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

The Oakland Athletics came out of Monday's 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros feeling that they let Game 1 of the American League Division Series slip away from them. But they weren't about to point fingers; instead they'll just move forward.

John Hickey

Athletics Fail to Cash in Early, Allowing Astros Roar Back for a 10-5 Lead in Game 1

Oakland let back-to-back chances for big innings slip away in their ALDS opener against Houston, and the Astros went on to make the A's pay, claiming a 10-5 win in the opener.

John Hickey

Canha Says Athletics are Underrated and Underappreciated, and He Can Deal With That

The early start times doled out to the A's in the wild card and now the American League West Division series suggest the Oakland Athletics don't get much respect from TV or MLB. Outfielder Mark Canha accepts that as just the way things are and he finds ways to use it as motivation.

John Hickey

Astros' McCullers, Athletics' Bassitt Share Bond of Tommy John Surgery Recovery

The starting pitchers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series in Dodger Stadium both have had come come back from Tommy John surgery, most recently the Astros' Lance McCullers, who missed all of the 2019 season. It took the Oakland Athletics Chris Bassitt three seasons to get back to the top of his game.

John Hickey

Stumble Against Astros Turned Bassitt's Season Around; Athletics Go with him in Game 1 Monday

The reward for Chris Bassitt having morphed into the Oakland Athletics best starter is a Game 1 start in the American League Division Series against Houston Monday in Dodger Stadium. The low point of his season was a loss to the Astros, but the last time he faced them, he threw seven shutout innings.

John Hickey

Going Young at Catcher, With Murphy Leading the Way, a Good Gamble for Athletics

Both offensively and defensively, rookie Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy has been an impact player even as he's just getting settled in as the A's everyday man behind the plate.

John Hickey