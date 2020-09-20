SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Would Rather Win AL West Title on the Field than by Astros Losing

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s left the Coliseum late Saturday afternoon knowing that they were on the verge of an American League West title.

There was a chance for a celebration Saturday evening, but in this age of pandemic, that wasn’t happening. And maybe it wouldn’t have happened even without the specter of the coronavirus.

After beating the Giants 6-0 for the second consecutive day, the A’s had a 33-19 record and a magic number of one to lock down the West. A loss by the Astros, who were playing a night game at home Saturday, would give the A’s the title.

For A’s first baseman Matt Olson, he said he’d probably monitor the game, but he more than likely wouldn’t watching.

“I’m sure I’ll check the score just to know what happens,” Olson said. “But we want to come in tomorrow and get the win and kind of celebrate then. It’s always better when you win and do it as opposed to somebody else losing to kind of make it happen.

“So, we’re going to continue to take care of our business regardless. Games do still matter. And we want to have some momentum going into the playoffs.”

In pre-2020 times, teams in the A’s situation might get together in a bar or restaurant or hotel room to watch the game with the idea that they could celebrate together as soon as it was official. They might even have stuck around the Coliseum for a few extra hours.

But this is 2020, the year of COVID-19, and what happened in the past isn’t happening now.

“I mean with COVID, I’ll probably celebrate by playing video games in my apartment,” Saturday’s winning pitcher, Jesús Luzardo, said. “I think tomorrow, like Oly said, it’s probably a better idea to go out and win tomorrow and not count on other people’s losses.

“I think it’s big, either way. However, if we get it, if we clinch the AL West, that was part of our goal for this year when we started. We have more goals that we need to get to.”

Luzardo threw six scoreless innings in the 6-0 win over the Giants and Olson had a big fourth inning, first preventing a run with an inning-ending throw, then driving in Oakland’s first score.

Olson’s two-out RBI hit came after Mark Canha was hit by a pitch and then alertly scrambled to second on a pitch in the dirt. Olson followed with a single to center.

That was it against San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman, but once the Giants’ bullpen got in the game, the A’s put up five runs, including a two-run homer from Jake Lamb, who has hit in all five of the game in which he’s played since being signed as a free agent last weekend.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luzardo Learns New Slider on the Fly; Athletics Love It; Giants Mystified by It

Oakland Athletics rookie starter Jesús Luzardo, knocked around by the Giants when he last saw them mid-August, changed the grip on his slider in the bullpen Saturday, and the result was six innings of scoreless baseball and the new slider, thrown harder and with much more movement, gave Luzardo a new weapon with which to work.

John Hickey

Semien Looking for At-Bats as Athletics Attempt to Get Hitters Right for the Playoffs

The Oakland Athletics final week or so of the regular season will be all about getting some hitters more at-bats and giving others time off in an effort to get everyone in prime shape for the playoffs.

John Hickey

Minor Gets Sunday's Start for Athletics vs. Giants as Oakland Gets its Postseason Rotation in Order

For this weekend, the Oakland Athletics are going with lefty Mike Minor over right-hander Frankie Montas, the opening day starter, as the A's postseason rotation begins to take shape. All six starters will get at least one more start heading into the postseason.

John Hickey

Lamb Wants Athletics to Bring Da Noise as A's Close in on AL West Championship

Newcomer Jake Lamb had another big hit for his new team, the Oakland Athletics, Friday in a 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants, locking down a playoff berth and cutting the magic number for winning the American League West to two. But he can't hear what the A's bullpen is bleatting.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

A.J. Puk's Shoulder Surgery was a Cleanout, not a Repair, Which is Good News for Athletics

The Oakland Athletics and lefty pitcher A.J. Puk are feeling better about 2021 after Puk's surgery Wednesday, which showed that the shoulder needed a good cleaning and not repair, which will make Puk's return for spring training healthy the likeliest of outcomes.

John Hickey

The Thought of Making it Back to the Postseason has Athletics' Piscotty Revved Up

Stephen Piscotty's right knee is such that he could come off the bench Friday and possibly start Saturday as the Oakland Athletics' final 10-game stretch drive for the postseason begins. Piscotty, kept out of the 2019 playoffs by injury, is especially excited about this opportunity.

John Hickey

Athletics Send Two Prospects to Rangers to Complete Minor Deal; Montas Reinstated

The Oakland Athletics dipped into their 2019 draft to send a pair of prospects to the Texas Rangers, completing the A's acquisition at the trade deadline of left-handed starting pitcher Mike Minor. At the same time, starter Frankie Montas has been activated from the paternity list and outfielder Seth Brown was returned to the team's alternate site in San Jose.

John Hickey

Diekman's Flirt With Perfection a Major Reason for Athletics' Success

Veteran left-handed reliever Jake Diekman hasn't allowed a run all season in 17 appearances coming out of the Oakland Athletics bullpen. He's one of the prime reasons the A's are poised to lock up the American League West title.

John Hickey

The Soundtrack of September: A Bleating Bullpen Lauds Lamb’s Performance with Athletics

Jake Lamb, picked up by the Oakland Athletics with third baseman Matt Chapman out for the season, has been a big hit in his three games with the A’s, and his success has been celebrated by a Greek chorus in the Oakland bullpen.

John Hickey

Athletics Get Good MRI News on Piscotty's Knee; He Should Play Soon

An MRI taken on the right knee of Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty shows `nothing seriously wrong' and Piscotty says he expects to be back in the A's lineup before long.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey