Breakthrough Start for Athletics' Luzardo, Who Throws 6.1 Scoreless vs. D-Backs

Wednesday night was the coming out party for Jesús Luzardo.

Yes, he pitched a bit in the final month of last season. And yes, he’d made three big league starts before Wednesday.

When the A’s closed their eyes and dreamed about someone with Luzardo’s potential could do, this was game very well might have been what had come to mind. He went out against a good team that was hot, the winners of five straight, including two in Phoenix against the A’s. And he simply dominated.

He allowed four singles, two walks and hit a batter in 6.1 innings of a 4-1 Oakland win over Arizona. There was one moment when he seemed to be in trouble, the sixth inning, when a leadoff walk and subsequent single had the Diamondbacks’ dugout believing they might yet get to him.

But Gold Glovers Matt Chapman at third base and Matt Olson at first base combined for a highlight-reel double play. Then center fielder Ramón Laureano made a blurry quick retreat to haul in rocket, and Laureano was unscathed.

He left the game after a one-out single in the seventh, turning the ball over to Yusmeiro Petit, who allowed a hit but nothing else.

Luzardo, acquired in 2017 from Washington in the trade that sent Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals, came into the season listed as the top player in the A’s minor league system, although there was no way he was going to be in the minor leagues. The 22-year old left-hander wouldn’t have been in the minor leagues last year were it not for injury.

He pitched in relief last year, and also in his first couple of games this year, that because he’d had to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Ahis first two starts, against the Rangers and the Astros, were good, 10 innings, two runs total, but he was knocked sideways by the Giants his last time out, giving up career worsts in hits (nine) and runs (six).

There was none of that this time around. Luzardo stuck out seven, including setting down the side in order in the fifth and his set a new career best in both innings pitched and strikeouts.

One thing Luzardo had going for him was an Oakland offense that didn’t wait until the midnight hour to get its game together. After the A’s had gone without a hit with runners in scoring position in the two games at Chase Field Monday and Tuesday, Robbie Grossman doubled to right, scoring a pair.

Two innings later, Mark Canha, who’d been hit by a pitch for the fifth time this season in the first inning just before Grossman’s double, homered to left for a 4-0 lead that would be all Luzardo would get … or need.

The Diamondbacks finally got a run in the eighth inning on a single off Joakim Soria by Tim Locastro, who stole second, took third on a fly ball to center and scored on another of the same.

The A's put it away in the ninth with Liam Hendriks closing it out for his eighth save.

