SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Breakthrough Start for Athletics' Luzardo, Who Throws 6.1 Scoreless vs. D-Backs

John Hickey

Wednesday night was the coming out party for Jesús Luzardo.

Yes, he pitched a bit in the final month of last season. And yes, he’d made three big league starts before Wednesday.

When the A’s closed their eyes and dreamed about someone with Luzardo’s potential could do, this was game very well might have been what had come to mind. He went out against a good team that was hot, the winners of five straight, including two in Phoenix against the A’s. And he simply dominated.

He allowed four singles, two walks and hit a batter in 6.1 innings of a 4-1 Oakland win over Arizona. There was one moment when he seemed to be in trouble, the sixth inning, when a leadoff walk and subsequent single had the Diamondbacks’ dugout believing they might yet get to him.

But Gold Glovers Matt Chapman at third base and Matt Olson at first base combined for a highlight-reel double play. Then center fielder Ramón Laureano made a blurry quick retreat to haul in rocket, and Laureano was unscathed.

He left the game after a one-out single in the seventh, turning the ball over to Yusmeiro Petit, who allowed a hit but nothing else.

Luzardo, acquired in 2017 from Washington in the trade that sent Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals, came into the season listed as the top player in the A’s minor league system, although there was no way he was going to be in the minor leagues. The 22-year old left-hander wouldn’t have been in the minor leagues last year were it not for injury.

He pitched in relief last year, and also in his first couple of games this year, that because he’d had to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Ahis first two starts, against the Rangers and the Astros, were good, 10 innings, two runs total, but he was knocked sideways by the Giants his last time out, giving up career worsts in hits (nine) and runs (six).

There was none of that this time around. Luzardo stuck out seven, including setting down the side in order in the fifth and his set a new career best in both innings pitched and strikeouts.

One thing Luzardo had going for him was an Oakland offense that didn’t wait until the midnight hour to get its game together. After the A’s had gone without a hit with runners in scoring position in the two games at Chase Field Monday and Tuesday, Robbie Grossman doubled to right, scoring a pair.

Two innings later, Mark Canha, who’d been hit by a pitch for the fifth time this season in the first inning just before Grossman’s double, homered to left for a 4-0 lead that would be all Luzardo would get … or need.

The Diamondbacks finally got a run in the eighth inning on a single off Joakim Soria by Tim Locastro, who stole second, took third on a fly ball to center and scored on another of the same.

The A's put it away in the ninth with Liam Hendriks closing it out for his eighth save.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics, Giants Part of Upswelling of Pro Sports Teams Backing Prop 209

Seven Bay Area professional sports organization have banded together to offer support of Prop. 209, which is on the Nov. 3 ballot and is an attempt to restore the state's equal opportunity programs.

John Hickey

A Case Against Holding MLB Playoffs in a Bubble like the NBA and NHL

There are suggestions that the Major League Baseball postseason should go the bubble route, compressing all the games into a few selected areas and venue. The thing is, baseball is time insensitive, unlike the NBA and NHL, and for that reason seems unlikely to work well.

John Hickey

Athletics Back Home After an Up-and-Down Trip ending in 10-1 Loss

Frankie Montas' return to the Oakland rotation did not last long. He got just five outs and allowed a career-worst nine runs as Diamondbacks get a mini-sweep of Athletics.

John Hickey

With Laureano Back in Athletics' Lineup, Will Batters Resume Getting HBP?

Oakland Athletics batters have been hit by a pitch once in the four games Ramon Laureano missed due to his suspension. He is back in the lineup against Arizona today, and it will be interesting to see if the A's are back and getting hit by pitches again.

John Hickey

When You're Talking Hendriks, You're Talking Heaters

Of Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks' last 25 pitches, 22 of them have been fastballs. Statistics say that pitchers as a group are throwing fewer fastballs, but Hendriks, who is second in MLB with seven saves, doesn't fit that mold, and he doesn't seem to care if the hitter knows the heater is coming.

John Hickey

Athletics Finally Run Into a Ninth Inning They Can't Find a Way to Beat

Down 3-0 early, the Oakland Athletics came back against Arizona to tie the game in the eighth inning. But the ninth inning, which has been so fruitful for Oakland this season, got away with the Diamondbacks getting a walkoff win.

John Hickey

A Bit of Good News for Athletics’ Smith on Injury; Puk Return Seems Closer

Rookie reliever Burch Smith’s Monday MRI indicated that he’d suffered no damage to the ligament implanted into his right arm, but he will be shut down for at least two weeks. At the same time, lefty rookie A.J. Puk is getting closer to a return after another throwing session at the club’s alternate site in San Jose.

John Hickey

Kaprielian’s Long and Winding Road Gives a First-Round Flavor to Athletics' Bullpen

More than five years after being a first-round draft pick of the Yankees, often-injured right-hander James Kaprielian made his big-league debut Sunday, His next goal is to show he’s worthy of the promotion.

John Hickey

Two Weeks (Plus) to Remember Have Athletics on Verge of Great Possibilities

Chad Pinder's pinch-hit homer triggers a nine-run inning as Oakland Athletics complete a three-game sweep of the Giants. Oakland has won 13 of its last 15 games, has the best record in MLB and each day, it seems a new hero emerges.

John Hickey

No Matter What It's Called - PacBell, SBC, AT&T or Oracle - Athletics Canha is a Big Fan

Mark Canha's three-run ninth inning homer Saturday against the Giants came in in a ballpark the Oakland Athletics' slugger loved to go to as a kid. He says this most recent homer ranks as one of his favorite homers ever, joining a pinch-hit game-winner against San Francisco in 2018.

John Hickey