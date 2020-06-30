Catching On: Athletics Offer Fans Chance to be Part of the Scene as Cardboard Cutouts

InsideTheAthletics
It’s going to be possible to “catch” a foul ball at the Coliseum this year without actually being at the Coliseum.

Under current plans being dictated by the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, fans won’t be allowed in the stands when baseball comes back the final week of July.

The A’s announced Tuesday they are launching a “Coliseum Cutouts” program in which fans can send in their photo and have it added to a cardboard cutout that will be in the empty stands.

The fans’ cutouts won’t be alone. There will cutouts of former A’s players, Stomper, Harvey the Rabbit and local celebrities. If a Foul Ball Zone cutout gets hit with a foul ball, the A’s will send a ball to the fan on the cutout. And when the season is over, the cutouts can be picked up by their purchasers.

Costs for the cutouts are $49 for A’s Access members, $89 for general fans or $129 to be placed in the Foul Ball Zone. To be sure the images will be ready for opening day, fans can go to athletics.com/cutouts by Sunday.

Fans who send in photos of themselves in A’s gear will be recognized by Major League Baseball as “virtual fans.”

With the purchase of a Coliseum Cutout, fans will also receive two complimentary tickets to the A’s first home exhibition game during the 2021 season.

Proceeds from Coliseum Cutouts will benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank, East Oakland Youth Development Center, and Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce.

Ex-Athletics Slugger McGwire Pushing for MLB Players to Wear Mask While on the Field

Former Oakland Athletics first baseman Mark McGwire told a radio show in Southern California on Monday that in makes sense to him to have players wear masks on the field and in the dugout in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Current baseball rules call for non-players to be masked, but the rules for players don't call for masks.

Athletics' Push for Howard Terminal Ballpark Continues Despite Sierra Club Letter

A report in the San Francisco Chronicle says the Sierra Club has written to the Oakland City Council suggesting the A's proposed site for a new home, Howard Terminal along the Oakland waterfront, should be scrapped and replaced with a plan for building a the new park at the Coliseum site. A's president Dave Kaval wants the Sierra Club to retract the letter.

The MLB Rules Have Change a Little for Athletics Rule 5 infielder Vimael Machin

The Oakland Athletics picked up infielder Vimael Machine in the Rule 5 draft in December. He had a good showing in spring training I and will be part of the A's summer camp. But the rules as to how Rule 5 players are handle have changed, to the point where his Rule 5 status could carry over into next season.

First-Round Pick Soderstrom Signs With Athletics, Will Be in 60-Man Player Pool

Tyler Soderstrom, the 26th overall pick in the June draft, signed with the Oakland Athletics Monday, as did fifth-round choice Stevie Emanuels, a right-handed pitcher out of Washington. Soderstrom, just 18, will be part of the A's roster and will be one of the youngers players on any MLB pool this season.

Numerology: Athletics' Olson, Montas Have Shown a 60-Game Schedule Can Be All About Surge

While a 162-game Major League Baseball schedule is all about ebbs and flows, history has shown that over the span of 60 games, very unlikely things can happen. So as baseball looks to a much-shortened 2020 season, don't be surprised at how the numbers play out.

Being Left Off Athletics 60-Man Pool List isn't a Good Sign for 2017 No. 1 Pick Beck

Austin Beck, a five-tool center fielder, was the first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics (sixth pick overall) in 2017. While most of his fellow 2017 first-round picks have made it onto the 60-man roster of the teams that drafted them, Beck did not, which suggests the A's see him as being several years away from being Major League-ready.

OTD in 1987, Athletics' Mark McGwire Tied Record with 5 homers in 2 Days in Cleveland

Mark McGwire followed a 15-homer May with a 9-homer June as the Oakland Athletics rookie first baseman used those two months to establish himself as Major League Baseball's next big home run hitter. He not only tied the two-game homer record with five, but also the two-game runs scored record with nine.

2020 Will See if This Group is Manager Bob Melvin's Best Athletics Team

Having built a team that was supposed to be a contender for 162 games, manager Bob Melvin has to get his Athletics off to a good start if Oakland is going to follow the script that A's management hoped would see the A's get deep into the postseason.

Athletics' List of 42 Players Reporting to Coliseum This Week Has No Surprises

The Oakland Athletics announced the first 54 members of their 60-man roster for the 2020 season Sunday. There were no surprises, and the empty roster spots can be filled over time by trades, free agent signings or additions of young prospects.

Would Having Athletics Games Up on a Drive-In Screen in Coliseum Parking Lot Be a Winner?

There has been some preliminary talk about having one of the Coliseum's two large parking lots turned into a drive-in theater, both for movies and for church services. We take it a step further. What about having A's games on the big screen with cars socially distanced in the Coliseum parking lot? The Coliseum Authority will consider it.

