InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Coronavirus has A's Minor League Coach Webster Garrison Fighting for His Life

John Hickey

The COVID-19 coronavirus struck the Oakland A’s organization this week with the news that longtime A’s minor league manager and coach Webster Garrison is fighting for his life in a hospital in Louisiana.

The news was posted on Facebook by his fiancée, Nicki Trudeaux, who has herself tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the A’s believe that Garrison’s exposure to the coronavirus occurred after he left the A’s minor league complex on March 13, after the A’s and the rest of baseball shut down major and minor league operations as part of the battle against the pandemic.

The paper said that as soon as the A’s were made aware of Garrison’s diagnosis, they informed minor league personnel and players that a staff member had been exposed to the virus.

Writing on Facebook Trudeaux, who said she was “so overwhelmed with emotions right now,” asked for prayer.

“This man, my fiancé, Webster Garrison, the love of my life, is on a ventilator in the hospital fighting for his life,” she wrote. “And I can’t even be at his side! I’m asking pleading and begging you to life him up and the entire world up in prayer!”

She went on to say that at 10 p.m. each night family and friends are being asked to call out his name in prayer.

The 54-year-old Garrison got into five games (two starts) for the A’s in the first week of August, 1996, and went hitless in nine at-bats. A couple of years later he became a coach in the A’s system and he’s spent the last 22 seasons moving around the organization in a number of roles.

He was the manager of the Class-A California League Stockton Ports in 2019 and was due this season to manager one of Oakland’s rookie-league teams in Arizona. He’d also coached the Ports from 2011-13.

Louisiana has been one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic. As of midday Saturday, there had been 3,315 cases of the disease reported and 137 deaths. Garrison was one of 927 patients on ventilators struggling to breathe.

The A’s haven’t officially announced Garrison’s condition, saying only that a minor-league staff member had tested positive and was under hospital care.

The press release said the club is “following MLB suggested protocols, CDC guidelines and local public health recommendations for care.”

“During this pandemic,” the release read, “the health and safety of our players, employees, and community is our top priority. We are in this together and will get through this together.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How a 29-Man Roster to Start 2020 Could Help Once the A's Get Going

With the agreement between players and owners calling for a 29-man roster for the first month of the season, look for the Oakland Athletics try to shore up the bullpen and add to the options at second base.

John Hickey

A's Hendriks Loses Close Friend to Coronavirus

Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks went on Instagram to mourn the loss of his friend Conrad Buchanan, a musician who was a DJ went under the name Griff Gotti.

John Hickey

A's Stars Semien, Canha and Fiers might have had Very Different Careers if New Draft Plan had Been Around Back Then

The Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien, Mark Canha and Mike Fiers, among others, were all drafted in the sixth round or lower. In a new deal agreed to on Friday, MLB has the right to cut the 40-round June draft to just five rounds. Those three A's might have had very different careers if they'd had to sign as undrafted players.

John Hickey

A's Semien One of the Beneficiaries of New Pact Between Players and Owners

A deal struck Thursday night assures that players will get credit for service time in 2020, so Athletics' Marcus Semien doesn't miss out on pending free agency. Plans are in place for how baseball will go forward in a time of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

John Hickey

With Opening Day Axed, MLB Commissioner Sketches Out What Lies Next

On the evening before the Oakland Athletics had been scheduled to open the 2020 season, Baseball Commission Rob Manfred talked to ESPN about the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown and when baseball might be back. He's hoping for workouts resuming in May, but admits that might be optimistic.

John Hickey

With No Opening Day, A's Manager Bob Melvin Isolates and Waits

Today would have been the Athletics' home opener against the Twins, and Bob Melvin would likely have been at his desk at 6:30 a.m. Instead, he's like everybody else, self-isolating, watching and waiting. He's not telling his players to do anything beyond being safe and healthy.

John Hickey

In Lieu of Opening Day, MLB Gives A's Fans Another Look at 20th Consecutive Win

With the scheduled start of the 2020 season pushed back indefinitely because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Oakland Athletics fans will get a chance to relive 2002's Scott Hatteberg walk-off homer that gave the A's their 20th straight win, a new American League record at 3 p.m. (PT).

John Hickey

A's Olson, Davis Need to be in MLB Homer Favorites Conversation

Oakland Athletics sluggers Khris Davis and Matt Olson have the potential to emerge from the 2020 season, whenever it starts, as the home run champion. They've got to be in the conversation at the very least.

John Hickey

A's Emerson Having His Pitchers Do What's Best in Time of Pandemic

Oakland Athletics pitching coach Scott Emerson talks weekly with his pitchers, telling them their health, and their families' health, is paramount. He says two weeks of training after the pandemic would be tough on pitchers. Three weeks might be a good minimum.

John Hickey

Former A's Star Dave Stewart Reports He Doesn't Have Coronavirus

Dave Stewart, the four-time 20-game winner for the Oakland Athletics who now broadcasts for the A's, said in a tweet Tuesday that test results show that he does not have the coronavirus.

John Hickey