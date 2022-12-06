Cubs, Astros In Pursuit of A's Sean Murphy

A Sean Murphy deal was supposed to be close on Sunday afternoon, yet new teams keep emerging as potential fits for the A's backstop.

The Houston Astros were the first new suitor, as reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. He also notes that the Astros have Martín Maldonado already behind the dish, but Machete is more of a defensive backstop. Sean Murphy can both swing it and do everything that's asked of him defensively.

Houston has also been linked to free agent catcher Willson Contreras, the longtime Cubs catcher.

Trading Murphy to a divisional rival, and a disliked one at that, would be a tough pill to swallow for A's fans. Houston may have to pay a premium to land Murph.

Jon Morosi is reporting that the Chicago Cubs have also expressed interest.

The Cubs seem to be looking to take a competitive leap this winter. They have been linked to the shortstop class, which would offer a nice boost to the club, and Sean Murphy may offer a slight upgrade over Contreras as an all-around catcher.

Contreras hit .243 with 22 home runs and a .349 OBP last season, and he also ranked in the 90th percentile in hard hit rate, 98th in max exit velocity, and 94th in xWOBA.

Murphy hit .250 with a .332 OBP and 18 home runs. His max exit velo was comparable to Willson's, ranking in the 94th percentile, but his hard hit rate was in the 59th percentile, and his xWOBA was in the 80th. Murphy is also one of the game's best framers, and that is where the Cubs could see an upgrade. He ranked in the 86th percentile in framing compared to Contreras' 27th percentile ranking.

José Urquidy was reportedly floated in trade rumors at the deadline, but he is still with Houston. He could potentially be a part of the trade package, but he wouldn't be the centerpiece because like Murphy, he is also entering his first year of arbitration. Urquidy made 28 starts this past season and held a 3.94 ERA with a 4.60 FIP.

The lack of more team control with Urquidy, who would be set to hit free agency after three seasons, doesn't quite match up with the A's next competitive window.

The A's would likely be hoping for a centerpiece more along the lines of top prospect Hunter Brown, a 24-year-old righty that impressed in his big league debut, posting a 0.89 ERA across 20 1/3 innings during the regular season.

The Cubs package could get interesting. If they were to offer top prospect Brennen Davis, a 23-year-old outfielder that can play all three positions, then the A's would certainly listen. Davis missed a chunk of the 2022 season after having back surgery and only got into five games during the Arizona Fall League due to general soreness, but he has loads of potential.

He hit just .192 in 43 Triple-A games this past season, but posted a .322 OBP at the level. His strikeout rate has been on the rise as he has climbed the minor league ladder, but his walk rate is generally in the double digits as well. Davis is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, also an outfielder and the Cubs' #2 prospect would be another centerpiece option.

The Cubs and Astros join the White Sox, Red Sox, Rays, Braves, Cardinals, and Guardians as teams that have shown varying degrees of interest in Sean Murphy.