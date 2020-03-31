InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Curt Schilling Big on Twitter but Short on Memory in Attacking A's Fans

John Hickey

When he was on the mound from 2001-04, Curt Schilling was on top of the world.

He won 20 games three times and was on World Series championship teams in Arizona in 2001 and Boston in 2004.

The so-called “bloody sock” he wore became a prime focus of the 2004 postseason and went on to become the stuff of legend. One of the two socks is in Cooperstown.

Since his retirement, however, Schilling has become legendary in quite another way, as the purveyor of extreme right-wing views and as someone not afraid to speak his mind.

He’s been doing that on Twitter (he’s @Gehrig38) for more than a decade now, and in the last couple of days he’s come back to some his favorite targets: The Oakland A’s fans and the place they call home, the Oakland Coliseum.

Prompted by a rather innocuous question about what his favorite stadiums were, he sent out a series of tweets, Along the way, he trashed the Coliseum.

“The stadium was poop salad, and then tac (sic) on the worst most disrespectful fans in sports,” he wrote.

Later he added on that he wasn’t “being a dick about it. They were the worst fans in the game. I’m not talking about ragging and talking trash. That makes fans good; they were just bad fans. They said (expletive) that had nothing to do with the game or you as a player and they were bitter as hell.”

They must have been. Schilling recorded his 3,000 career strikeout in the Coliseum in 2006, and the fans there gave him a prolonged standing ovation, long enough that he said at the time it made him uncomfortable.

After that Aug. 30, 2006 game, he twice said he was “humbled.”

“Hats off to the Oakland A’s fans for recognizing it,” he was quoted at the time. “I’m very humbled by the fact that their fans recognized it and the Sox fans were here. You certainly don’t expect that on the road. It was kind of uncomfortable, because there’s a game going on, and you want to acknowledge the people, but you don’t want to make it bigger than the situation.

“I was very honored that they did that. It was a very, very classy thing to do.”

When Twitter threw that at him this weekend, Schilling acted as if it never really happened. Fake news, if you will.

“95% of those standing (of the 12,0000 in the park) were Sox Nation,” Schilling tweeted.

He might have been a top-flight pitcher, but he’s no math whiz. It was a Wednesday day crowd of more than 31,000 that rose up and saluted him after Nick Swisher became strikeout victim No. 3,000.

That must be why he posted this tweet the other day:

“They weren’t actual sports fans,” he wrote. “They just yelled the dumbest (stuff) and acted like idiots.”

Yeah, right.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minor League Lifestyle Underscored by News of $400 Weekly Payments

Fans' reaction to the $400 per week Major League Baseball is planning to give minor leaguers during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown is a lesson in how little those players actually make.

John Hickey

A's Fans had Warm Welcome Planned for Astros

Banners, signs, noise and inflatable trash cans were on the agenda for the Houston Astros arrival, which has been put off indefinitely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Hickey

by

randallw2

MLB's Newest Battle is Over the Ethics of Tommy John Surgery in a Time of Pandemic

With elective surgeries being shut down nationwide while the medical community gears up in the ongoing struggle to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, should pitchers be having this particular elective surgery done?

John Hickey

Coliseum Being Looked at as a Site to do Battle with Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday afternoon that the Oakland Athletics home, as well as Sacramento's Sleep Train Arena and the Los Angeles Coliseum, could be set up as medical facilities as California battles for enough hospital beds.

John Hickey

On his Birthday, Here's a Look at the People Who Have Helped Define the A's Billy Beane

Athletics' executive vice president Billy Beane has been running things in Oakland for two decades now. On his 58th birthday, we thought we'd take a look at the people around him, both inside and out of baseball, who have helped define him for us.

John Hickey

by

dbush518

Christmas in March? Not So Much for A's Fans Hankering for Baseball

Zealous fans of the Oakland Athletics understand why their favorite team is shut down, but that doesn't keep them from trying to find ways to fill baseball's void.

John Hickey

A Decade of A's Trades: The 1990s

As the Oakland A's went into a deep sleep in the 1990s, the big trades became less frequent. And the deals that GM Sandy Alderson did make saw him trade off stars like Jose Canseco, Rickey Henderson, Dennis Eckersley and, finally, Mark McGwire.

John Hickey

Coronavirus has A's Minor League Coach Webster Garrison Fighting for His Life

Webster Garrison, who was the Oakland Athletics manager at Class-A Stockton in 2019, is on a hospital ventilator in Louisiana in a battle against coronavirus.

John Hickey

How a 29-Man Roster to Start 2020 Could Help Once the A's Get Going

With the agreement between players and owners calling for a 29-man roster for the first month of the season, look for the Oakland Athletics try to shore up the bullpen and add to the options at second base.

John Hickey

A's Hendriks Loses Close Friend to Coronavirus

Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks went on Instagram to mourn the loss of his friend Conrad Buchanan, a musician who was a DJ went under the name Griff Gotti.

John Hickey