Did Texas Rangers Second Baseman Poke Fun at A's Owner John Fisher?
The Texas Rangers just wrapped up a four game series with the Oakland A's over the span of three days, taking three of four from the home team. Former A's shortstop and current Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien did quite a bit of talking with his bat, going 10-for-20 in the four-game set, and that included an 0-for-5 outing in the first game. He raised his batting average by 30 points in the series.
But it wasn't his bat that did all of the talking. In an interview in the visiting dugout with NBC California's Brodie Brazil, Semien seemed to poke fun of a viral comment that A's owner John Fisher made a couple of months ago.
Brazil asked how Semien is handling the news of the A's pending relocation, given that he played for the team for so many years, establishing himself as a big leaguer on the field at the Coliseum and growing up in the area.
"I just feel for the young people in the Bay Area who love baseball. This is a place you could come watch good baseball be played. The Texas Rangers are in town with Corey Seager, Adolis García, a lot of good players that you can come watch."
Not only was he hyping up his teammates, but this sure felt like a bit of a callback to the Fisher quote when he was in Sacramento, touting the Triple-A ballpark that the A's will call home as the most intimate in baseball and said that fans in the area could come out and watch Aaron Judge crank some dingers.
Semien also said that he's going to miss playing in Oakland, because his whole family can make the trip to come watch him play at the Coliseum.
"Those times will be a little bit different moving forward, unless something crazy happens."