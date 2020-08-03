Dog Day Afternoons for Athletics' Hendriks, Laureano

For Liam Hendriks, these are the dog days of August.

More specifically, that applies to his wife, Christie, who is at home with the couple’s two dogs. And the two cats. And, as it happens, she’s dog-sitting for Macy, Ramon Laureano’s dog, too.

It’s a measure of Laureano’s devote to Macy that when the A’s fly back from Seattle Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, he will head to Hendriks’ East Bay abode to pick up Macy, a female black lab.

Hendriks was describing his pandemic-induced Sunday evening in Seattle when the subject arose.

“I’ll be FaceTiming with my wife because she’s dog sitting Ramon Laureano’s dog right now,” said Hendriks, who jokingly said staying quarantined wasn’t that difficult for him because he doesn’t like people that much. He is a huge fan of cats and dogs.

“She’s been sending me videos of Macy mixing with the two dogs we have plus the two cats that we have,” he said. “That doesn’t even include the squirrels that we feed in the back yard that come up to the door, knocking on the door saying, `Hey, where’s our food?’ So, we’ve got a full house and she’s been keeping me in the loop.”

Asked to compare Macy with Laureano, Hendriks laughed.

“She’s not quite as hyper as Ramon, but she has her moments” Hendriks said. “She forced Christie to sleep on my side of the bed last night because Macy decided to take over her side. She’s a really good dog, easy to deal with. As soon as we land, he’s coming over to pick her up, and he’ll be going home with her.

“It’s always good to see a dog parent that is invested in the fact that it could be two or three o’clock in the morning, but I’m picking up my dog.”

For the moment, it seems that the A’s first road trip of the year has passed without major pandemic-induced incidents. And having won the second and third games of the four-game series has Hendriks feeling as if things are beginning to get back on track for Oakland, which entered Monday’ series finale tied with Houston for the AL West lead at 5-4.

He pointed to the 10th-inning win Saturday as the most pivotal game the A’s have played yet. Down 2-0 early, the A’s pulled into a tie on Chad Pinder’s two-run homer in the seventh, got four innings of shutout relief, winning the game in the 10 on Robbie Grossman’s pinch-hit double.

“I think that two nights ago was a big turning point,” Hendriks said. “All of a sudden we came back from behind, and then we moved on from there (winning 3-2 again on Sunday, Hendriks getting the save in both games). So hopefully we can kind of use that as a stepping stone and start this train going and we can rattle off 10 slash 37 wins in a row.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.