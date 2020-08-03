InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Dog Day Afternoons for Athletics' Hendriks, Laureano

John Hickey

For Liam Hendriks, these are the dog days of August.

More specifically, that applies to his wife, Christie, who is at home with the couple’s two dogs. And the two cats. And, as it happens, she’s dog-sitting for Macy, Ramon Laureano’s dog, too.

It’s a measure of Laureano’s devote to Macy that when the A’s fly back from Seattle Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, he will head to Hendriks’ East Bay abode to pick up Macy, a female black lab.

Hendriks was describing his pandemic-induced Sunday evening in Seattle when the subject arose.

“I’ll be FaceTiming with my wife because she’s dog sitting Ramon Laureano’s dog right now,” said Hendriks, who jokingly said staying quarantined wasn’t that difficult for him because he doesn’t like people that much. He is a huge fan of cats and dogs.

“She’s been sending me videos of Macy mixing with the two dogs we have plus the two cats that we have,” he said. “That doesn’t even include the squirrels that we feed in the back yard that come up to the door, knocking on the door saying, `Hey, where’s our food?’ So, we’ve got a full house and she’s been keeping me in the loop.”

Asked to compare Macy with Laureano, Hendriks laughed.

“She’s not quite as hyper as Ramon, but she has her moments” Hendriks said. “She forced Christie to sleep on my side of the bed last night because Macy decided to take over her side. She’s a really good dog, easy to deal with. As soon as we land, he’s coming over to pick her up, and he’ll be going home with her.

“It’s always good to see a dog parent that is invested in the fact that it could be two or three o’clock in the morning, but I’m picking up my dog.”

For the moment, it seems that the A’s first road trip of the year has passed without major pandemic-induced incidents. And having won the second and third games of the four-game series has Hendriks feeling as if things are beginning to get back on track for Oakland, which entered Monday’ series finale tied with Houston for the AL West lead at 5-4.

He pointed to the 10th-inning win Saturday as the most pivotal game the A’s have played yet. Down 2-0 early, the A’s pulled into a tie on Chad Pinder’s two-run homer in the seventh, got four innings of shutout relief, winning the game in the 10 on Robbie Grossman’s pinch-hit double.

“I think that two nights ago was a big turning point,” Hendriks said. “All of a sudden we came back from behind, and then we moved on from there (winning 3-2 again on Sunday, Hendriks getting the save in both games). So hopefully we can kind of use that as a stepping stone and start this train going and we can rattle off 10 slash 37 wins in a row.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Laureano Continues to Fuel Athletics Offense with Three-Run Game-Winner

The Oakland Athletics got just one hit with a man in scoring position Sunday, but that came from Ramon Laureano and it was a bomb to left-center in T-Mobile Park that carried the A's to a 3-2 win. Laureano is, as winning pitcher Chris Bassitt said, "our best hitter right now."

John Hickey

Athletics Swing Left in Meeting Up With ex-A's Starter Kendall Graveman

Before this week, the last time Kendall Graveman threw in a big league game, he was beating the Yankees for the A's on May 11, 2018. He's back after Tommy John surgery, and he's facing Oakland as a member of the Mariners' rotation.

John Hickey

Athletics Montas has New Plan for Throwing his Splitter vs. Mariners

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas has decided that while he likes the split-finger pitch a bunch, he might be better served by holding it out until the third or fourth inning, letting his fastball and slider to the bulk of the early work.

John Hickey

Athletics Finally Find Their Comfort Zone; It's the 10th Inning

Robbie Grossman came off the bench with a pinch-hit double in the 10th inning Saturday to pull the Oakland Athletics to a 3-2 win over Seattle. The A's are 4-4 after eight games, and half of the four wins have under the new rules for extra innings where a runner starts each half inning at second base.

John Hickey

Davis, Pinder Back in Lineup as Athletics Seek Cure to Slump

Right-handed batters Khris Davis and Chad Pinder are in the lineup for Saturday with the Mariners throwing a left-hander. Oakland needs not just those to bats to awaken, but bats throughout a lineup that is averaging .194 collectively.

John Hickey

While Athletics Keep it Simple, Not Every MLB Team is Following Suit

The Oakland Athletics are convinced they are living up to the designs and intents of Major League Baseball's coronavirus protocols. They'd like it if every team did, but that's not their call.

John Hickey

Athletics Offense Continues to Flounder; Look for Davis, Pinder to Get Back in Saturday

After a 5-3 loss Friday, the Oakland Athletics have yet to get more than eight hits yet in a game; that's a seven-game stetch they matched only once last year. Bob Melvin will turn to Khris Davis and, probably, Chad Pinder against Mariners' lefty Kukuchi Saturday in an effort to snap out of it.

John Hickey

Montas Kept on Schedule; Luzardo Will Start Tuesday in Coliseum vs. Rangers

The A's have moved Frankie Montas into Monday's start against the Mariners in Seattle, which moves Daniel Mengden to the bullpen. Then on Tuesday, rookie lefty Jesus Luzardo will make his first big league start against the Rangers at home.

John Hickey

Athletics Wary of Season's Future as they Start First Road Trip in Seattle

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has warned the players' union that the sport may have to shut down if a better job of managing the coronavirus isn't done. Athletics' shortstop Marcus Semien sees the A's having had success staying healthy, but even at that, Oakland could do things better.

John Hickey

Seems Like Old Times: Athletics Find a New Radio Home for the Rest of the Season

The Oakland Athletics, who went through the first six games without being broadcast on Bay Area radio, have remedied that with the addition of two stations, both of which will carry the A's broadcasts for the remainder of the season.

John Hickey