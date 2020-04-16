InsideTheAthletics
Dr. Anthony Fauci Sees a Path Forward For Baseball Playing Without Fans

John Hickey

There is no one who is more the face of the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the world-class immunologist who appears on our television sets almost daily with updates and suggestions to maximize public health and public safety.

And now Fauci is stepping forward with a modicum of hope for baseball fans who in a normal situation would be more than three weeks into regular season play. Because of the pandemic, however, no games have been played since baseball was shut down with 10 days left in spring training, and no games are scheduled anywhere in the foreseeable future.

From Fauci’s point of view, however, he says he’s optimistic about seeing baseball – on his television if not in person. He’s a Washington D.C. resident and a Nationals’ fan, and after listening to him, it seems baseball will be back the moment it is safe for players, umpires, staff and fans.

Asked about getting baseball back on the field during a snapchat interview, Fauci said “there’s a way of doing that.”

“Nobody comes to the stadium. Put (players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play,” he said in his Good Luck America Snapchat interview. “Keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”

And talking with NBC, he said he believes fans will buy into the return of the sport, even if they aren’t allowed to sit in the stands.

“People say, well, you can’t play without spectators,” Fauci told the network. “Well, I think you probably can get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game.”

You can count Fauci among that number. During his Snapchat interview, he said, “I want to see them play again.”

So, it seems that baseball has support among the powerbrokers. However, baseball officials have made it clear the sport will not go forward without clearance from medical experts like Fauci. And Fauci has made it clear that keeping Americans healthy is his top priority, so if he signs off on a baseball return, it won’t be at the expense of public safety.

And, of course, the players would have to give a thumbs-up.

Angels’ outfielder Mike Trout also talked with NBC.

“There are a lot of red flags, a lot of questions,” Trout told NBC. “Obviously we’d have to agree on it as players, but I think the mentality is that we want to get back as soon as we can.”

