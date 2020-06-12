InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Even Cash-Inhibited Athletics Disprove DeWitt Saying MLB is a Money Loser

John Hickey

One of the storylines that slipped a bit under the radar this week was the assertion by St. Louis Cardinals’ owner Bill DeWitt that owning a Major League Baseball was effectively a one-way ticket to the poorhouse.

It’s one thing to spin the truth a little in the middle of contract negotiations, but DeWitt asserted on a St. Louis-area radio show that “The industry isn’t very profitable, to be quite honest.”

What audience was he trying to reach? Who did he imagine would believe that baseball franchise ownership is a fool’s errand?

DeWitt may not actually believe it himself. He shouldn’t. He and his group bought the Cardinals in 1995 for $150 million. According to Forbes, the current value of the franchise is $2.1 billion. In a quarter of a century, his investment has enjoyed an average increase in value of $78 million per year each year for 25 years.

Wonder if he’s applied for food stamps.

Umm, probably not. He and his management group were able to scrape together enough of the coins under the couch cushions to build a Ballpark Village outside of Busch Stadium, then dropped $260 million on a Phase 2 expansion that includes luxury apartments, a 29-story high-rise and a Live! By Loews Hotel.

DeWitt and his fellow owners came back at the players with a new offer Friday, and it seems that there are a few dollars available. The new offer is worth an estimated $70 million more that the last offer, potentially more than that if a full postseason is completed.

And that’s good. But it’s tough to get around the thought that DeWitt isn’t an outlier, that he is a voice for at least some of baseball’s ownership. As documented above, the Cardinals are proof that, this current blip perhaps being the exception, baseball ownership is a moneymaking machine.

We only have to look out our own Bay Area back yard at the Oakland A’s, my any account one of the poorest franchises in the game. The A’s annually are on most lists of the most frugal teams in baseball.

Still, that’s not the same thing as not being a money-making undertaking.

When Lew Wolff and John Fisher got together to buy the Oakland A’s from Steve Schott and Ken Hofmann in 1995, they paid $180 million. Forbes says the A’s – Wolff sold all but a fraction of his shares to Fisher a while back – are valued at $1.1 billion. Over that same quarter century, the A’s have gone up in value a little less than $37 million per year for $25 years.

     Making money the A’s way

     Buyer                       Year bought                     Purchase price

     Arnold Johnson      1954                             $3.5 million

     Charlie Finley           1960                            $1.92 million (*52%)

     Walter A Haas Jr.     1980                            $12.7 million

     Schott/Hofmann     1995                            $72 million

     Fisher/Wolff             2005                           $180 million

     Current Value (Forbes)                                $1.1 billion

     (Note: Finley bought the club after Johnson died of a heart           attack at 53. Finley bought 52 percent of the team’s shares in       1960; a few months later he bought out the minority owners).

DeWitt might be the first to suggest that cash-in-hand profit isn’t realized until the asset is sold, and he’d be right. Technically.

Counterbalancing that, however, are facts. One, the owners of a franchise worth multiple billions of dollars don’t have to go to pay-day lenders to get a loan. 

And revenue money keeps flowing in. Fox’s deal to televise Major League Baseball was due to run out in 2021, but it’s been extended for $5.1 billion through 2028. Deals with ESPN, Turner Sports and Facebook are pending, but when finalized, the total will more than double the national TV take for the 30 big league clubs.

Oh, did we mention that Major League Baseball earned $10.7 billion last year?

If owners like DeWitt are approaching the current negotiations with the players’ association trying to get the players to believe the well is dry, they’ve got a ways to go.

Just ask A’s reliever Jake Diekman, who took to Twitter to demand that the owner open their financial statements and prove their claims of poverty. That hasn’t happened. And it won’t.

But with that attitude on the part of at least some of the ownership group, it’s not surprising a deal has yet to be struck.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Good Draft Behind Them, Athletics Turn Attention to the Undrafted

The Oakland Athletics had planned for a 40-round draft. When it only went five rounds, they had hundreds of names on their white boards. Starting today, they try to get some of those names under contract, although just how many remains up in the air.

John Hickey

Athletics 2nd-Round Pick Criswell Exits Michigan With a Flourish

Jeff Criswell, who moved from the bullpen to the rotation for the Michigan Wolverines, was the second played taken in the Major League draft by the A's. He spent some of his recent downtime organization a surprise graduation ceremony for some of his senior buddies, who wouldn't otherwise get one thanks to the pandemic.

John Hickey

Has a Mini-Field of Dreams Helped Develop the Athletics Next Star?

Oakland Athletics pitcher and former first-round draft pick Daulton Jefferies first met current A’s No. 1 pick Tyler Soderstrom on the Soderstrom almond farm, part of which has been carved into a baseball field. He’s seen Soderstrom develop, and predicts great thing for Oakland’s top 2020 draft pick.

John Hickey

Athletics Use 26th Pick for Turlock Catcher Soderstrom, Hope to Keep Him From Going to UCLA

Tyler Soderstrom, taken by the Oakland Athletics with the 26th pick in the draft, had been going to UCLA. The Turlock High star not will have to choose between the pro game and the Bruins.

John Hickey

Athletics Missed Out on Some Greatness in 2010 MLB Draft

The Oakland Athletics took outfielder Michael Choice with the 10th pick in the draft a decade ago. The players they passed up for a player who has been out of MLB since 2015 included some of the game's best, including starter Chris Sale, outfielder Christian Yelich, starter Jacob deGrom and shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

John Hickey

Mike Norris Remembers Athletics' Claudell Washington as a Great Player and Great Friend

Claudell Washington, who didn't play baseball in high school but who spent 17 seasons playing in the Major Leagues, died Wednesday from prostrate cancer. His minor league roommate, Mike Norris remembers his friend's sense of humor and his dedication to baseball.

John Hickey

Athletics' Dorfman Set Stage for Current Crop of MLB Mental Skills Coaches

Major League Baseball teams and players are relying on mental skills coaches more than ever in this time of pandemic and protest. It all started in 1984 when the A's hired Harvey Dorfman, who stet the stage for all those who followed.

John Hickey

Coliseum Is Ready For Athletics to Host MLB Games Without Fans

Coliseum Authority executive director Henry Gardner said if Major League Baseball players and owners get around to scheduling a shortened season for 2020, the Coliseum is ready to host the A's. He says the expansive confines of the Coliseum makes it easy to hold games with no fans in the stands.

John Hickey

Athletics Eckersley Growing Impatient With Owners & Players Not Getting Deal Done

Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame reliever Dennis Eckersley says Major League Baseball team owners and players need to get a deal done, and done now, to get baseball up and running for the 2020 season. He sees the future of baseball being on the line.

John Hickey

Athletics Minor Leaguer Doesn't Envy Players in 2020 MLB Draft

Right-handed pitcher Dominic Yearego was an undrafted signee by the A's exactly a year ago today and had a nice first season. The way the draft has been shortened to just five rounds, however, he suspects he wouldn't have gotten a chance if the draft had been five rounds last year.

John Hickey