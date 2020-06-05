InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

For Fantasy Players, Luzardo, Laureano, Manaea, Puk Could Be Worthwhile Picks

John Hickey

The very idea that Major League Baseball fans are jumping at the idea of which players might be the best choices for a fantasy season in 2020 and the fact that writers are willing to opine about them means just one thing.

The fans and the writers don’t seem to believe that a 2020 season is a fantasy. Which is good, because the negotiating between the owners and the players are taking place in fantasy land, where both sides believe they can get everything they want in negotiations.

Today Sports Illustrated starting to have a look at some of the members of the Oakland A’s roster who could transition nicely onto a fantasy roster if baseball is going to be a thing this year.

Here’s a hint: The SI fantary experts like rookie lefty starter Jesus Luzardo and center fielder Ramon Laureano as breakout performances and lefty starters Sean Manaea and A.J. Puk as good sleeper picks.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is it Time for Athletics to Get Semien's Name on a Contract Extension?

As shortstop Marcus Semien's contract is up after 2020, the Oakland Athletics have to make a decision on whether or not to get Semien's name on an extension. To do so, the A's would have to break with their past history.

John Hickey

Athletics' Radio, Television Announcers May Wind Up Calling Road Games From Home

There has been no decision yet, but there is a possibility that the Oakland Athletics won't be taking their radio and television announcers on the road with them. We don't know if there will be a season yet, so this is far down the list of decisions that need to be made immediately, but the A's Ken Korach says there would be a way to make calling games remotely entertaining.

John Hickey

Athletics Minor League Pitchers Cerny, Birlingmair Mostly Just Want to Pitch

Reid Birlingmair and Charlie Cerny, both of whom pitched for the Oakland Athletics' affiliate in Beloit, Wis. last season, aren't crazy about the A's cutting off their stipend. But they're living at their homes in Illinois and they just want baseball back.

John Hickey

Athletics' Bruce Maxwell Still Getting Blowback From Taking a Knee to Protest Racism in 2017

Former Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, taking part in a panel discussion of racism Tuesday, said he continues to get angry messages over the his protest against racism and police brutality.

John Hickey

Pandemic Insurance Bailed Out Wimbledon; Could It Have Done the Same for MLB?

Wimbledon, the grandest of tennis' Grand Slam tournaments, invested in pandemic insurance almost two decades ago. Major League Baseball didn't. And Wimbledon's financial issues are much less critical than baseball because of that foresight.

John Hickey

As MLB, Players Figure Out a Schedule, the More Games the Better for the Athletics

Oakland teams have two decades of slow starts, and even what figures to be a very good 2020 team would be well served if the players' push for a 114-game season, or something like it, is adopted.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Offer Words of Support & Donation to Local Groups in Wake of Downtown Oakland Protests

With the City of Oakland in the midst of turmoil after the death Monday in Minneaplis of George Floyd, the Oakland Athletics offered not only their vocal support to the African American community but a donation of $100,000 to three local non-profits that serve the Afirican American community.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Rating the Athletics First-Round Draftees Since the 2000 Season

The A's have done reasonably well for themselves in their first round picks in the last two decades. Three of those are key members of the A's of 2020 -- Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and A.J. Puk, and another, 2011 top pick Addison Russell was traded for two other key pieces - shortstop Marcus Semien and pitcher Chris Bassitt.

John Hickey

Athletics Standing Alone With Decision Against Paying Minor League Stipends

The Oakland Athletics said on Tuesday they would be ended $400 per week stipends to players in its minor league system. If the A's believed other teams would follow suit, they were wrong. So far 24 other organizations have let their plans be known, and all 24 will be paying stipends at least through June.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

The Day Instant Replay Made its Way into Baseball's National Consciousness

On this day in 1999, umpire Frank Pulli took it upon himself to check video playback to determine if the Marlins' Cliff Floyd had homered. The replay showed he didn't and the call was reduced to a double. Pulli was roundly criticized around baseball, but a decade later, replay became integrated into the fabric of the game.

John Hickey