For Fantasy Players, Luzardo, Laureano, Manaea, Puk Could Be Worthwhile Picks

The very idea that Major League Baseball fans are jumping at the idea of which players might be the best choices for a fantasy season in 2020 and the fact that writers are willing to opine about them means just one thing.

The fans and the writers don’t seem to believe that a 2020 season is a fantasy. Which is good, because the negotiating between the owners and the players are taking place in fantasy land, where both sides believe they can get everything they want in negotiations.

Today Sports Illustrated starting to have a look at some of the members of the Oakland A’s roster who could transition nicely onto a fantasy roster if baseball is going to be a thing this year.

Here’s a hint: The SI fantary experts like rookie lefty starter Jesus Luzardo and center fielder Ramon Laureano as breakout performances and lefty starters Sean Manaea and A.J. Puk as good sleeper picks.

