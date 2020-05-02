Former A's Minor Leaguer Miguel Marte Dies, a Victim of COVID-19

Miguel Marte, a native of the Dominican Republic who spent five years in the Oakland A’s minor league system, died on April 28 as a result of complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He was 30. The team made the announcement Friday through its social media channels.

Marte, who was a catcher, first baseman and outfielder, played in the minor leagues from 2008-12 and peaked in A ball with Vermont in 2012.

“The A’s are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

This news comes in the wake of A’s minor league coach and manager Webster Garrison having done battle with the coronavirus for the last month. He was on a ventilator for more than two weeks, but came off the ventilators on April 16.

He’s improved, but still hospitalized.

"Players and the entire baseball community mourn the passing of Miguel Marte,” the Major League Baseball Players Association said in a statement. “We extend our most sincere condolences to Miguel’s family.”

Marte, who leaves behind his wife, Jessica, and twins Isabella and Miguel Angel, played 227 games over five seasons in the A’s organization, finishing with a .251 average, 16 homers and 117 RBI. He put together his best overall season in 2011 in the Arizona League when he averaged .299 with six homers and 26 RBI in 39 games.

The A’s posted a link to a GoFundMe page where donations can be made to help support Marte’s family in New Jersey. An initial goal of $5,000 was set, and as of Friday afternoon, that had already been surpassed.

