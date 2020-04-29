InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Governor's Plan to Open California Has Fan-less MLB Games Months Away

John Hickey

On the same day that news leaded that Major League Baseball has hopes to be able to play games in Major League stadiums, California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a plan that would determine when the state’s five Major League stadiums could be opened.

Newsom outlined the four-phased reopening of the state as whole, including sports, in this age of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. As of Tuesday evening, more than 45,000 Californians had been infected by the coronavirus and more than 1,800 Californians had died from the virus.

The stages:

--Building-up testing, tracing, PPE and hospital capacity


--Opening up low-risk work environments such as retail and manufacturing businesses


--Opening high-risk workplaces such as gyms and salons

--Lifting isolation altogether if the appropriate treatments are available which will allow sports to return with fan attendance.

Stadiums opening with fans in attendance is part of phase four. The state is currently in phase one.

Stadiums opening with no fans allowed is part of phase three. So it’s possible teams like the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants could play in empty stadiums as part of phase three. Even so, Newsom said phase three is “months, not weeks, away.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Proposal Would Put Athletics, Giants in 10-Team Division When MLB Returns

The Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants could be part of a 10-team west division for 2020 under a proposal apparently being considered by Major League Baseball. As part of the plan, teams would be able to play in their own stadiums, although without fans in attendance, at least early on.

John Hickey

A's Ticket Refund Policy Should Be Announced Soon

With Major League Baseball having given clearance for teams to offer refunds for games scheduled but not played thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Oakland Athletics are expected to announce refund policies soon.

John Hickey

As He Turns 27, A's 3B Matt Chapman is Defined as One of the Very Best

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman, who turns 27 today, already has back-to-back years of 8.3 Wins Above Replacement, putting him in rare company indeed: Mike Trout, Willie Mays, Ted Williams, Cal Ripken Jr. and Joe DiMaggio among the few who have done it.

John Hickey

Billy Ball and Athletics Back in the Limelight Again

East Bay author Dale Tafoya will be the featured virtual guest tonight on an Oakland Library Facebook Live event, discussing his new book, `Billy Ball: Billy Martin and the Resurrection of the Oakland A's.' Joining him will be Billy Martin Jr., former Oakland Tribune columnist Davfe Newhouse and former A's starter Mike Norris.

John Hickey

This Pandemic Lockdown is Unique for MLB, but not Unprecedented

There have been at least 10 occasions that have delayed or postponed either spring training, the regular season, the postseaon or a combination of all three in the last 120 years.

John Hickey

Athletics' Khris Davis Ready to Ditch `Khrush' Nickname

Oakland Athletics DH/left fielder Khris Davis says the falloff from 48 homers in 2018 to 23 bombs last year effectively rid him of the `Khrush Davis' persona. He's ready for baseball to return, and when it does, he looks forward to just being himself, playing the game he loves.

John Hickey

On This Date in 1901, the Brand-New Philadelphia Athletics Played Their First Game

In a dozen decades, no Athletics season - not in Philadelphia, Kansas City or Oakland - has started later than April 26. That will change this year, assuming there is a next year, with baseball still on a pandemic-induced hold.

John Hickey

A Rollercoaster Week Leaves Us No Closer To Knowing When & How MLB Returns

Yankees' president Randy Levine says he could see baseball starting up with no fans in the stands, but he says it's not practical to do that for an entire season. So fans may get to see baseball again. And where would those stands be? One state, three states, five states or more appear all to be on the table.

John Hickey

Baseball on Hold for A's Birthday Boy A.J. Puk, Just Like For Everyone Else

Oakland Athletics lefty A.J. Puk turns 25 today without knowing when he'll pitch in a game next, thanks to the pandemic-induced lockdown of MLB

John Hickey

Lockdown Could Lead to a Restructured MLB Playoff System

If a Major League Baseball season is played, no matter its length, a World Series would be the ultimate result. How teams get there, however, might undergo a serious expansion, one that might help teams like the Athletics.

John Hickey