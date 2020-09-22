SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

How Have Athletics Survived Without Getting More from the Offense?

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s are the American League West champions.

They didn’t get to celebrate on the field; the Mariners beat the Astros Monday night and, with the A’s in the bubble in the Los Angeles-area hotel, utility man Chad Pinder said the cheering when that one was over could be heard “down the hallway when it happened.”

Not exactly champagne and hugs in the clubhouse, but that's what it is in 2020.

Heading into the playoffs with a home Wild Card series as one of six division champions, one question dogs the A’s.

How did they get here with an offense that has spent too much of the season in quarantine?

Heading into the final week of the season, the A’s rank 25th in batting average at .226, 14th in on base percentage, .323, 21st in slugging percentage, .398, 17th in home runs, 64, and 11th in runs per game, 4.75.

Oakland doesn’t have a .300 hitter, unless you count newcomer Jake Lamb, who was a .116 hitter with the Diamondbacks before hitting .364 in six games with the A’s. And if you take another newbie to the lineup, Tommy La Stella, out of the equation, Oakland can’t field a lineup with batter averaging over .241.

So, for this team to own a 33-20 record and to be ranked among the best of the best is a little odd. Even the A’s think so, although they see the oddity that their offensive numbers aren’t better, not that the club shouldn’t be 13 games over .500.

The poster child for all this is first baseman Matt Olson. On opening day, he had a walkoff grand slam and he’s gone on to lead the team with 14 homers and 42 RBI. But he’s struck out a ton (67 times in 189 at-bats) and his batting average has been a wasteland – .196 coming into the Dodgers series and never getting above .205 since the first week of the season. This from a lefty with a nice swing whose three-year average from 2017-19 was .256.

“Matt Olson’s number would pretty much suggest kind of how things have gone for us,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You look at the average and it’s not great. He walks. He gets on base, He hits homers. He drives in runs. And he gets timely and hit and hits timely homers.

“So, we’ve done enough offensively at the right time to have the kind of success that we’ve had this year with guys who, when you look at their numbers … they don’t look great. The averages in our lineup on a particular night, they don’t look great. But enough guys show up on a particular day and get big hits and get on base to help us win.”

Then there’s Khris Davis. The AL homer champ in 2018 with 48 while averaging 44 homers per year from 2016-18, Davis was hurt last year and had his power numbers fall off. The falloff has continued; Davis comes into the series with a .197/.317/.329 slash line.

“We’ve seen how important he’s been to this lineup over the years,” Melvin said. “And If he finished strong, that would be great for us.”

Shortstop Marcus Semien another one of those struggling (.229, but with seven homers), wants to see the offense get going.

“It’s more about our lineup stepping up,” Semien said. “The timely hitting has been there lately. The games. The games that we struggle in seem to be when we leave a lot of runners on base.

“It’s never going to be perfect. We still have a lineup that can hit the longball, to, so I think we’re well-balanced and we just want to peak at the right time.”

It’s not going to be easy, left fielder Robbie Grossman (.231, 5 homers) said. But the battle is on.

“It’s a grind with all the obstacles and challenges thrown at us every day,” Grossman said. “I wouldn’t rather be on any other team. Look at the group of guys we have in this room … how we’ve played so far. And this is our last little tuneup before it really matters.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Talking All Things Athletics and Dodgers

Sports Illustrated's Tom Wilson and John Hickey sit and talk about the three-game series between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers that begins Tuesday night.

John Hickey

Entering the Bubble Won't Make for Many Changes as Athletics Prep for Postseason

The Oakland Athletics are heading into the postseason next week; they've already moved into the Major League Baseball postseason bubble, and they say things won't change that much for them, because they've been mostly in a bubble for much of the 2020 season.

John Hickey

This Could Be the Week That Makes Khris Davis' 2020 Season for Athletics

The Oakland Athletics will face at least four left-handed starting pitchers in the next six days. That will give A's manager Bob Melvin a chance to get more at-bats for Khris Davis just ahead of the playoffs. Davis hasn't played much, but a good week now could create more playing time once the playoffs roll around next week.

John Hickey

Athletics Can’t Cash in, so Opportunity to Clinch West on the Field has to Wait

The Oakland Athletics came into Sunday with a chance to lock down the American League West title with a win, but the San Francisco Giants weren’t having any of that. The Giants scored a 14-2 win, and now the A’s will have to put the West title, however briefly, on hold.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Luzardo Learns New Slider on the Fly; Athletics Love It; Giants Mystified by It

Oakland Athletics rookie starter Jesús Luzardo, knocked around by the Giants when he last saw them mid-August, changed the grip on his slider in the bullpen Saturday, and the result was six innings of scoreless baseball and the new slider, thrown harder and with much more movement, gave Luzardo a new weapon with which to work.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

College Roommates Kemp, Yastrzemski Win Athletics & Giants Good Guy Awards

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp and San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski were named winners Sunday of the Good Guy Awards handed out by the Bay Area chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. The two are relatively new to their teams, but both have made noticeable impacts.

John Hickey

Head Down and All Wet; A Strange Season of Baseball for Athletics' Jake Diekman

In the midst of the best season of his career and with a chance to go deep into the postseason, Oakland Athletics reliever Jake Diekman is focused on the immediate future for a team that he sees as being highly motivated. At the same time, baseball in the time of pandemic has given him a glimpse of retirement, whenever that should come.

John Hickey

Athletics Would Rather Win AL West Title on the Field than by Astros Losing

With their magic number for winning the American League West title down to one after a win over the Giants Saturday, Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesús Luzardo and first baseman Matt Olson said the probably would not watch the Astros, but would monitor the score instead.

John Hickey

Lamb Wants Athletics to Bring Da Noise as A's Close in on AL West Championship

Newcomer Jake Lamb had another big hit for his new team, the Oakland Athletics, Friday in a 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants, locking down a playoff berth and cutting the magic number for winning the American League West to two. But he can't hear what the A's bullpen is bleatting.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Semien Looking for At-Bats as Athletics Attempt to Get Hitters Right for the Playoffs

The Oakland Athletics final week or so of the regular season will be all about getting some hitters more at-bats and giving others time off in an effort to get everyone in prime shape for the playoffs.

John Hickey