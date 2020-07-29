InsideTheAthletics
Last Year's Struggles Have Carried Over to 2020 for Athletics DH Davis

John Hickey

The A’s have played 12 percent of their season and DH Khris Davis still doesn’t have a hit.

More than that, the A’s 8-3 loss to Colorado might have had a different look if Davis hadn’t come to the plate with nine men on base gotten the hit he yearns for. Not only did he fail to drive any of them in, he didn’t advance a runner.

He’s played in four of the A’s five games and is 0-for-15.

“He’s pressing,” manager Bob Melvin said. “If you watch his BP, it’s good, but it’s got to transfer to the game, so it’s a little bit of a struggle for him right now and he’s kind of going through a tough stretch.”

In a 162-game season that would be an ordeal, but at least there would be another 157 games to get back up off the carpet. There are just 55 games left in this oddest-of-all-seasons, and as Melvin has said in the past, slow starts are tough to deal with.

“Well, you know, a longer leash can be a little bit shorter when you struggle (in a) 60 games (season),” Melvin said. “It’s like being in August right now, so you know some of the guys who have track records deserve a bit of a longer leash.”

Does that mean that Wednesday’s series finale will see Davis on the bench? Melvin wasn’t going there.

”But you know he’s been really good for us over the years,” the manager said. “He just had a tough time the second half of last year and he’s gotten off to a tough start this year.”

From June 27 through the end of last year Davis battled injuries and hit just .188. The defending American League home run champion hit just seven homers in his final 66 games.

Davis came up in the first inning with two out and the bases loaded and popped out. In the third, he struck out with two men on. In the fifth, again batting with two on, he grounded into a double play. And in the eighth, with another two aboard, he again struck out.

Tuesday didn’t have much going for it from the A’s point of view save for the Major League debut of right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems. He took over for starter Daniel Mengden in the fifth inning, allowed two runs in the fifth, then settled in and retired the final eight men he faced in order. Not bad for a kid who grew up as a catcher and didn’t make the conversion to pitching until the middle of the 2016 minor league season.

“It was a bit of a tough start, but he finished up well,” Melvin said. “He threw with high velocity, showed control and had a breaking pitch. He threw the ball pretty well and finished up strong, but overall, our pitching numbers weren’t great today.”

Mengden was being asked to go five innings. He made it four, and it wasn’t always pretty. He put runners in scoring position in the first and second without allowing a run, but in the third a Nolan Arenado sacrifice fly gave Colorado the lead. Mark Canha tied the game in the bottom of the inning and Davis could have given Oakland a much-needed boost, but with men at first and second and the scored tied, he fanned.

Mengden could have used the boost, because Sam Hilliard hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and the Rockies never trailed.

Enter Weems for his big-league debut.

“To say that it’s everything you dreamed of would not be the correct words,” Weems said. “When you’re little and dreaming of being in the big leagues, you’re thinking of a crowded stadium, you know, everybody screaming. You have to go out there and zone all that stuff out.

“To start it all off with a K (of Colorado shortstop Trevor Story), that’s kind of awesome.”

Arenado and Chapman: Former Teammates Always Putting on a Show

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman and Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado played together in high school. That means that their high school, El Toro in Southern California, has produced the last four Gold Glove winners at third base.

John Hickey

Petit-Led Bullpen Has Athletics at 3-1 Even As Coronavirus Concerns Accelerate

Led by Yusmeiro Petit, who pitched in all three of the Oaklnad Athletics wins over the extended weekend, the A's bullpen is setting the pace in the early going for Oakland, which shut out the Angels 3-0 Monday.

John Hickey

Marlins aren't on Athletics' Schedule, but they Suddenly Have a Huge Impact on it

The Oakland Athletics have to treat the COVID-19 outbreak the Miami Marlins are going through as if it could happen to them. Manager Bob Melvin says the A's have to do better at social distancing and doing their jobs in the age of a pandemic.

John Hickey

As MLB's COVID-19 Crisis Expands, Athletics Are Watching, Waiting and Crossing Fingers

With the news that the Miami Marlins have had an explosion of COVID 19 cases while on the road in Philadelphia, Oakland Athletics players are watching from afar and remain committed to keeping on playing as long as that's on the agenda.,

John Hickey

Fortunes Swing Wildly in AL West as Athletics win, but Astros, Rangers & Angels Develop Starting Pitcher Issues

The Oakland Athletics scored five runs in the first off Angels starter Shohei Ohtani, making his first start since 2018. He didn't get anyone out. And while the A's won, 6-4, the Astros lost Justin Verlander and the Rangers lost Corey Kluber to injuries. Meanwhile, the A's are close to getting prized rookie Jesus Luzardo back.

John Hickey

For a Season Athletics' Laureano was Never Sure Would Happen, He's off to a Great Start

Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano has gotten two hits in each of the first two games. He said it's not enough to be considered a hot start, but compared with the rest of the A's, he's a volcano. A's runners have reached base 25 times total in the first two games of the season, six of those, almost one-quarter, have been Laureano.

John Hickey

Bassitt Goes into Monday Start Missing Both Athletics' Fans and Fellow Starters

With baseball being played in empty stadiums, Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt says he's come to realize he underappreciated fans and the energy they provide. And he's not going to have easy access to the A's other starters during the game with them being back in the empty stands and away from the dugout. He's always relied on being able to chat them up during games, but the pandemic has taken that away.

John Hickey

Luzardo's Three Innings Saturday has him in Line for a Move to the Athletics Rotation

Jesus Luzardo, who missed most of the Oakland Athletics Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19, made his first appearance of the season Saturday with three scoreless innings. Those 44 pitches could set him up for a move to the starting rotation very soon.

John Hickey

Pinder has a Chance to Make Athletics Platoon Plans at Second Base Vanish

After starting Friday against a left-handed, the right-handed hitting Chad Pinder was in the lineup again Saturday against a righty. While Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has talked about a platoon at second base, more important is going with a hot bat, which is what Pinder has been through Summer Camp.

John Hickey

Social Distancing Loses First Confrontation With Celebrating an Athletics Walkoff Win

The Oakland Athletics played the first extra-inning game with the new runner-on-second-base rules, and the A's got a walkoff grand slam from Matt Olson to beat the Angels, 7-3. Olson was greeted by a swarm at home plate, which is exactly what social distancing guidelines are designed to prevent.

John Hickey