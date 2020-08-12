InsideTheAthletics
Laureano Appeals Six-Game Suspension as Athletics Ready to Move Past Astros' Brawl

John Hickey

News that Oakland center fielder Ramón Laureano had been hit with a six-game suspension for his part in Sunday’s brawl with the Astros had A’s manager Bob Melvin saying the best the club can do is, once Laureano’s appeal of the suspension is heard, is to get past it as quickly as possible.

Melvin, who had Laureano in the Oakland lineup for Tuesday night’s game in Anaheim against the Angels, said that no matter how many games his center fielder misses, he’ll be hard to replace.

At the same time, Oakland’s outfield depth isn’t to be trifled with. Mark Canha played center last year when both Laureano was injured and when Laureano moved to right field for a time with Stephen Piscotty being hurt.

“We’re kind of having to rotate thigh around anyway right now with KD (Khris Davis) and Stephen (Piscotty) is out sometimes and (Chad) Pinder hasn’t even played the outfield yet,” Melvin said. “He can play the outfield. So, I think as far as positional, we’re covered.”

Also, Tony Kemp, who has played second base against right-handed pitching this year, was mostly an outfielder last year with the Cubs’ organization.

A different issue will be who would bat second, the spot where Laureano has been every day as the A’s have gotten off to a Major League-best 12-5 start to the 60-game shortened season.

“Somebody else will hit there; I’m not sure yet,” Melvin said. “Tony Kemp’s been doing a nice job. It just depends whether it’s a lefty or righty (as the opposing starting pitcher). Robbie Grossman has hit up in the lineup before.”

Melvin said “this is just something we have to deal with. I think the best thing to do is trying to get it behind us as quickly as we can.”

The news of the suspension came out midday (PT) along with the news that Astros batting coach Alex Cintrón was slapped with a 20-game suspension. Unlike Laureano, who appealed the suspension, Cintrón’s suspension is effective immediately.

Laureano was at first base in the seventh inning Sunday after having been hit by a pitch for the second time in the game and the third time in the series. Cintrón was seen and heard goading Laureano, who said Monday it was a comment about Laureano’s mother that led him to charge the Houston bench. At that point, both benches and bullpen got into in front of the Astros’ dugout.

“I regret charging that guy (Cintrón),” Laureano said to the A’s media Monday. “I’m a man, I’m a freaking man. Whatever happens, happens. I’ll take it. I couldn’t keep my cool and I should have.

“And I wasted my time with that guy.”

Being hit by a pitch three times; Laureano could shake off. But not Cintrón saying in Spanish “something you don’t say about my mother.”

In a prepared statement released through the Astros on Tuesday, Cintrón denied having verbally gone after Laureano’s mother.

“I accept MLB’s suspension and will learn from this,” the statement read. “Although I never referenced Ramón’s mother, my actions were inappropriate. I apologize for my part in Sunday’s unfortunate incident. As coaches, we are held to a higher standard and should be an example to the players. Hopefully, other coaches will learn from my mistake so that this never happens again in the future.”

While Laureano said he didn’t keep his cool “and I should have,” he said he appreciated the way the rest of the A’s rallied to his defense.

The health and safety concerns of being part of a brawl in the middle of a pandemic that is calling for social distancing weren’t lost on Laureano.

“These are very had times when it comes to social distancing and during the pandemic,” he said. “Obviously I look like not a very smart guy. But when you’ve very emotional, especially when it’s about your mother, it’s always tough.”

For his part, Laureano said he didn’t think Houston pitchers were throwing at him, saying they were mostly young and inexperienced and may not have great control.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

