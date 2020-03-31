InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Minor League Lifestyle Underscored by News of $400 Weekly Payments

John Hickey

Following Twitter can drive you nuts, particularly if you are political, but there are times when it is instructive and only marginally political.

Take Tuesday morning, when ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news that minor league players will be receiving $400 per week through at least May 31 from Major League Baseball during the shutdown with the nation in the grip of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Players are without a job with baseball shut down, and they could really, really use the help.

True, the $400/week is not going to pay every bill. It might keep you in ramen and Easy Mac with enough left over maybe for some toilet paper. But it’s a start.

Reading the reactions to Passan’s Twitter post was enlightening. Here’s a sample:

“400 a week is not good news at all. That is a poverty wage.” -- @Scottso23140780

“$400 a week…that’s $28,000 a year. Where do you know that $1600/month pays for rent + food + living? It’s won’t. Remember these are PROFESSIONAL baseball players. Shame.” -- @DrJesseMorse

“I make more money per week at my camp counselor job over the summer. Pro baseball players (regardless of their level) should be making more than a college student.” -- @shaun_nestor

“Lol what the hell’s $400 a week going to do? I make more than that for collecting unemployment right now.” -- @SCianciolo45

And it goes on. And, yes, it’s true that $400 is less money than the players would get if they were drawing full unemployment from a state like California.

It’s a lesson that some of even the most intense baseball fans don’t know much about the minor league lifestyle. All drafted players and most undrafted ones get signing bonuses. At least 34 players from the 2019 draft got more than $2 million to sign. Most got $125,000 or more.

So, there is some money for drafted players to fall back on. There’s less for undrafted ones. And they all need some help, because once players get into the lower minor leagues, there’s not much money to go around.

During the MLB strike of 1994, the minor leagues kept on playing. So, I took a trip from the Bay Area to Medford, Ore. to see check in on the progress of Ben Grieve, who’d just been drafted by the A’s and was starting his pro career after being the second player taken in the draft.

It was an eye-opening experience for me, because I learned how much these players – most of them on their own for the first time and most of whom would never wear a Major League uniform, were adopted into the community. In Medford that season, and for many seasons before, players would stay at the homes of families in the area, with minimal room and board.

Sone of the players had their own cars; others were able to take loaners from the families they bunked with or from local businesses. Others did without and bummed rides with teammates.

The point is, their lack of any kind of substantial salary was softened by the community; many of the fans I met during that stay were members of the families hosting players. Grieve was the exception; money wasn’t an issue for him. For most of his teammates, it was.

Fast-forward to 2020, and that hasn’t changed much. Players at the lower minor league level don’t get paid much. Should they be paid more? No question. Many make more money with offseason jobs than they do from baseball.

When you hear about baseball players paying their dues, it’s often about not getting paid much at all. For some 2020 minor leaguers, they are now in position to make more not playing baseball than they will once games start up.

So, while getting $400 per week during this shutdown isn’t much, it will help these guys get by.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A's Fans had Warm Welcome Planned for Astros

Banners, signs, noise and inflatable trash cans were on the agenda for the Houston Astros arrival, which has been put off indefinitely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Hickey

by

randallw2

MLB's Newest Battle is Over the Ethics of Tommy John Surgery in a Time of Pandemic

With elective surgeries being shut down nationwide while the medical community gears up in the ongoing struggle to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, should pitchers be having this particular elective surgery done?

John Hickey

Coliseum Being Looked at as a Site to do Battle with Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday afternoon that the Oakland Athletics home, as well as Sacramento's Sleep Train Arena and the Los Angeles Coliseum, could be set up as medical facilities as California battles for enough hospital beds.

John Hickey

On his Birthday, Here's a Look at the People Who Have Helped Define the A's Billy Beane

Athletics' executive vice president Billy Beane has been running things in Oakland for two decades now. On his 58th birthday, we thought we'd take a look at the people around him, both inside and out of baseball, who have helped define him for us.

John Hickey

by

dbush518

Christmas in March? Not So Much for A's Fans Hankering for Baseball

Zealous fans of the Oakland Athletics understand why their favorite team is shut down, but that doesn't keep them from trying to find ways to fill baseball's void.

John Hickey

A Decade of A's Trades: The 1990s

As the Oakland A's went into a deep sleep in the 1990s, the big trades became less frequent. And the deals that GM Sandy Alderson did make saw him trade off stars like Jose Canseco, Rickey Henderson, Dennis Eckersley and, finally, Mark McGwire.

John Hickey

Coronavirus has A's Minor League Coach Webster Garrison Fighting for His Life

Webster Garrison, who was the Oakland Athletics manager at Class-A Stockton in 2019, is on a hospital ventilator in Louisiana in a battle against coronavirus.

John Hickey

How a 29-Man Roster to Start 2020 Could Help Once the A's Get Going

With the agreement between players and owners calling for a 29-man roster for the first month of the season, look for the Oakland Athletics try to shore up the bullpen and add to the options at second base.

John Hickey

A's Hendriks Loses Close Friend to Coronavirus

Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks went on Instagram to mourn the loss of his friend Conrad Buchanan, a musician who was a DJ went under the name Griff Gotti.

John Hickey

A's Stars Semien, Canha and Fiers might have had Very Different Careers if New Draft Plan had Been Around Back Then

The Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien, Mark Canha and Mike Fiers, among others, were all drafted in the sixth round or lower. In a new deal agreed to on Friday, MLB has the right to cut the 40-round June draft to just five rounds. Those three A's might have had very different careers if they'd had to sign as undrafted players.

John Hickey