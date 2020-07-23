No Surprises as Athletics Set Opening Day Roster; Gossett Designated for Assignment

The A’s set their opening day roster Thursday, one day ahead of their much-delayed season opener against the Angels in the Coliseum Friday night.

There were no surprises, although right-handed pitcher Daniel Gossett, who missed all of last season after having reconstructive UCL surgery late in 2018, was designated for assignment.

The one position that is overloaded is at second base, where there are four candidates for the job – left-handed hitters Tony Kemp and Vimael Machin and right-handers Franklin Barreto and Chad Pinder.

The roster will have to be trimmed to 28 in two weeks and to 26 two weeks after that.

Making their first opening day roster are pitchers Jesus Luzardo, Jordan Weems, Burch Smith, both catchers, Sean Murphy and Austin Allen, infielder Vimael Machin and outfielder Seth Brown.

Rotation (5)

Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, Mike Fiers, Chris Bassitt, Daniel Mengden

Bullpen (10)

Liam Hendriks, Yusmeiro Petit, Joakim Soria, Lou Trivino, Jake Diekman, Jesus Luzardo, T.J. McFarland, J.B. Wendelken, Jordan Weems, Burch Smith

Catchers (2)

Sean Murphy, Austin Allen

Infield (7)

Matt Chapman, Marcus Semien, Franklin Barreto, Tony Kemp, Chad Pinder, Vimael Machin, Matt Olson

Outfield (6)

Stephen Piscotty, Ramon Laureano, Mark Canha, Robbie Grossman, Khris Davis, Seth Brown

Injured list (1)

LHP A.J. Puk

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.