InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

No Surprises as Athletics Set Opening Day Roster; Gossett Designated for Assignment

John Hickey

The A’s set their opening day roster Thursday, one day ahead of their much-delayed season opener against the Angels in the Coliseum Friday night.

There were no surprises, although right-handed pitcher Daniel Gossett, who missed all of last season after having reconstructive UCL surgery late in 2018, was designated for assignment.

The one position that is overloaded is at second base, where there are four candidates for the job – left-handed hitters Tony Kemp and Vimael Machin and right-handers Franklin Barreto and Chad Pinder.

The roster will have to be trimmed to 28 in two weeks and to 26 two weeks after that.

Making their first opening day roster are pitchers Jesus Luzardo, Jordan Weems, Burch Smith, both catchers, Sean Murphy and Austin Allen, infielder Vimael Machin and outfielder Seth Brown.

Rotation (5)

Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, Mike Fiers, Chris Bassitt, Daniel Mengden

Bullpen (10)

Liam Hendriks, Yusmeiro Petit, Joakim Soria, Lou Trivino, Jake Diekman, Jesus Luzardo, T.J. McFarland, J.B. Wendelken, Jordan Weems, Burch Smith

Catchers (2)

Sean Murphy, Austin Allen

Infield (7)

Matt Chapman, Marcus Semien, Franklin Barreto, Tony Kemp, Chad Pinder, Vimael Machin, Matt Olson

Outfield (6)

Stephen Piscotty, Ramon Laureano, Mark Canha, Robbie Grossman, Khris Davis, Seth Brown

Injured list (1)

LHP A.J. Puk

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Bullpen Ranked Sixth Entering 2020 by FanGraphs

Oakland Athletics relievers get plenty of respect from talent evaluators at FanGraphs, who rated the A's bullpen corps the sixth-best group in MLB.

John Hickey

Athletics Get Strong Support from SI's Baseball Projections Panel

In Sports Illustrated's projections for the 2020 season, the Oakland Athletics come out as one of Major League Baseball's powers, making the playoffs in five of six projections. Two of them have the A's winning the American League West. But none have the A's making it to the World Series.

John Hickey

Pinder Gets Bad Call on Would-Be Homer, but he and Allen Enjoy Their Oracle Night

Chad Pinder missed out on a homer Tuesday, but the fact that he was the Athletics second baseman bodes well for him come opening night. And Austin Allen has made the Oakland roster as the backup catcher. Oh, and the A's lost to the Giants, 4-2.

John Hickey

Rule 5 Outfielder Mark Payton Returned to Athletics by Reds

Mark Payton, who hit 30 homers with a .334 average at Triple-A Las Vegas last year, was returned to the Oakland Athletics Tuesday but Cincinnati after the Red determined they didn't have roster space for him. He will be added to the A's alternate group in San Jose.

John Hickey

Puk Gets Cortisone Shot, Unlikely to be back with Athletics Anytime Soon

One day after going on the injured list for shoulder discomfort, Athletics starter A.J. Puk was given a cortisone shot in his left shoulder Monday. He'll take a couple of days off, then gradually start throwing again. It will cut in to how much the A's can have him start this season.

John Hickey

Lack of Velocity Against Giants Doesn't Bother Athletics Manaea After 5-Inning Stint

In his final tuneup before he starts the second game of the season for the Oakland Athletics Saturday against the Angels, Sean Manaea pitched well enough, but didn't have much zip on the ball. He thinks it will come. His manager thinks the radar gun might havef been wonky.

John Hickey

Athletics Rotation Depth to be Tested Early with Puk Injured and Luzardo Recovering

Daniel Mengden and Chis Bassitt, who seemed just three weeks ago likely to be coming out of the Oakland bullpen, both will be in the starting rotation when the season gets underway Friday. Manager Bob Melvin is gratreful the A's have this depth, but would be happier if they didn't ahve to get into before the season even starts.

John Hickey

Athletics Put A.J. Puk on Injured List After Reccurance of Shoulder Discomfort

Rookie lefty starter A.J. Puk felt discomfort in his left shoulder his last time out and on Monday the A's put him on the injured list and sent him to see an orthopedic specialst. It seems to be the same issue that stopped Puk for a time early in the spring. Daniel Mengden will start in Puk's place.

John Hickey

NBC Sports California Sets Athletics 2020 Television Schedule

NBC Sports California will televise 58 of the Oakland Athletics 60 games this season, the other two games, both on the road, to be carried by FOX.

John Hickey

Athletics' Melvin no Fan of MLB's New Extra Innings Rule

The Oakland Athletics took some time Sunday to get more work on MLB's new extra innings rule, which includes each half inning from the 10th on beginning with a runner on second base. Manager Bob Melvin is no fan of the rule, but he's confident the A's will find a way to make it work.

John Hickey