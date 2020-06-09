InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Eckersley Growing Impatient With Owners & Players Not Getting Deal Done

John Hickey

Dennis Eckersley is just like any other baseball fan.

Well, except for the MVP win, the Cy Young Award, the World Series ring and the Hall of Fame plaque. Admittedly most baseball fans don’t have any of those.

Like many of his brethren in fandom, longtime Oakland A’s reliever Eckersley is spending some time grinding his teeth while Major League Baseball’s owners and players dance around the subject of getting baseball up and running again, three months into a pandemic-induced shutdown.

Eckersley woke up Tuesday morning feeling good about baseball’s future, which was a nice change.

“As far as this baseball thing, I see something happening right now,” Eckersley said from Pleasanton, where he’s been staying for the last month or so as he visits his daughter and her family. “The next day. I think it’s nut-cutting time right now, I really do.

“The embarrassment is there already that they are having a draft tomorrow and there’s no baseball. They are going to play. I believe that. But they’ve already done damage.”

Eckersley said that he’s coming at the subject from “an angle of `Let’s make sense.’”

“And that’s not always the way it works in baseball,” he said, “not when you’re passionately involved like they (the owners and players) are. We can be over here thinking about it all we want, but were not in it. They’ve done damage, but they could clean this up really quick.”

He said he doesn’t know what it feels like to be a player in this generation, but you know how it is, that (in negotiations) they get their chests all puffed out in solidarity. There’s a time for that, but not in a pandemic.”

Not that he has any love lost for the position the owners take.

“You would think they would see that the value of their clubs is in jeopardy with what’s to come, if this continues,” he said. “With the virus around, the owners are going to be up against it.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

xxxxxxxxxxxx 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Minor Leaguer Doesn't Envy Players in 2020 MLB Draft

Right-handed pitcher Dominic Yearego was an undrafted signee by the A's exactly a year ago today and had a nice first season. The way the draft has been shortened to just five rounds, however, he suspects he wouldn't have gotten a chance if the draft had been five rounds last year.

John Hickey

The Calendar Shows Athletics Players Losing Much-Needed Playing Time

The Oakland Athletics, like all other teams, are getting older while they sit out during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. For the average player, not being able to play will impact future earnings and could increase the possibility of a shorter career.

John Hickey

Experts Changing Their Minds on Athletics First-Round Draft Choice

In the last week, four major scouting organizations have remade their mock drafts, and in all four, the Oakland Athletics, picking with the No. 26 choice, are seen as taking a different player. Maybe that's just what happens when players are drafted without having played in the last three months because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

John Hickey

Athletics' Matt Olson Moving Into Upper Level of MLB Fantasy 1B Picks

Even after losing six-plus weeks of the 2019 season to an early hamate injury, Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson opened eyes with his power and RBI output, moving him into the elite level of fantasy first base picks for 2020.

John Hickey

This May Be The Year Draftees Stick With Athletics - on the Taxi Squad

With the draft coming up next Wednesday and Thursday, the Oakland Athletics will be adding depth and potentially some future stars to their roster. Since there is no minor league season, some of those top draftees might wind up on the A's taxi squad for the 2020 season - assuming there is a season.

John Hickey

Nicaraguan Baseball's COVID-19 Experience a Cautionary Tale for MLB

The Nicaraguan pro baseball league tried to play through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but paid the price when a coach for the San Fernando team died. Will Major League Baseball players and owners learn from that as movement toward a 2020 season is negotiated?

John Hickey

Athletics' Owner John Fisher Admits Mistake, Will Pay Minor Leaguers

The Oakland Athletics, the only organization that had decided to discontinue stipends to their minor league players as of June 1, have reversed course. The club will continue to pay the standard $400 per week through the end of the minor league season.

John Hickey

by

RickShafer

Bringing Fans Back to MLB Will Require Yogi Berra-Level Marketing Savvy

Three former Major League Baseball marketing whizzes say MLB isn't going to have an easy road back from pandemic-induced lockdown. Getting fans who have experienced months of social distancing to be willing to brave crowds will be a test of marketing innovation.

John Hickey

Looking Back to the Day Pat Venditte Altered MLB History with Both Hands

It was on this date five years ago that Pat Venditte made his big league debut with the Oakland Athletics. He was the first competely ambidextrous MLB pitcher, and baseball had to make changes to accomodate his skills.

John Hickey

Athletics Close to Paying Rent & Being Able to Use Coliseum if MLB Restarts

The Oakland Athletics and Alameda County are trying to finalize health and safety protocols that will allow the Oakland Coliseum to once again be used for baseball, although without fans for the moment. And that means it's time for the A's to make the rent payment they deferred in April.

John Hickey