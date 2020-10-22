SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Olson, Laureano Gold Glove Finalists, but Athletics Chapman Gets Passed Over

John Hickey

Is there a three-peat in Matt Olson’s future?

That possibility exists after Thursday’s announcement that Olson, the Oakland A’s two-time defending American League Rawlings Gold Glove winner at first base, is a finalist for the award again this year, matching up with Houston’s Yuli Gurriel and Seattle’s Evan White.

Joining him as a finalist is Oakland center fielder Ramón Laureano, who is a finalist for the first time, along with the Twins’ Byron Buxton and the White Sox’s Luis Robert.

There will be no Gold Glove three-peat for A’s third baseman Matt Chapman, who was left off the finalists’ board this time around after winning the Gold Glove and the Platinum Glove in both 2018 and 2019. The 2020 season saw him miss the second half of the season. He didn’t play after a Sept. 6 injury led to right hip surgery.

“I felt like I was going out there and doing the same thing,” Olson said in a video conference call. “I take a lot of pride in the defense; I think you guys know that by now. This is the standard, and I want to be in the conversation with this every year.”

Laureano has been a strong-armed threat since making it to the big leagues, but he began to play a deeper center field this season, and the result was a well-rounded defensive game that drew notice around the league.

“This was such a better year than the year before,” Laureano said. He was injured and missed all of August in 2019 and wound up being moved to right field after he returned a week into September. “Just getting nominated is pretty humbling and a pretty cool experience.

“The process was better, working out with Ryno (coach Ryan Christianson) and the other coaches on the routes and analytics.”

Laureano said he spent lots of time looking at the best outfielders in the game, trying to pick up tips and habits.

”I’m looking up to the other outfielders like (Boston’s) Jackie Bradley and (Tampa Bay’s Kevin) Kiermaier, the best defensive center fielders in the game,” Laureano said. “I’m looking at how they go about it.”

The 2019 injuries slowed Laureano, but 2020 saw his legs back at full strength, and he noticed the difference right away. So, apparently, did everyone else.

“I was getting my legs under me better,” he said. “And I tried to play a little deeper. That was the only thing that I have to do. I was working on my throwing, but this year I saw that they weren’t running at all. They were literally just giving up from the first step on going from first to third. They’d just stay at second base. I saw that a lot this year on ground balls that I thought they were going to third on for sure.”

Runners trying to get to third base against the A’s had to fear more than Laureano. Several times this year, Olson broke out something new, fielding a grounder and then throwing to third base for an out. He and Chapman had figured the basics of the play in workouts, but he said it was special to put it into play.

“I knew I could do it, but I’d never really done the three-five (first base to third base) in a game like I did this year,” Olson said. “I’ll tell you what; I think that’s a good play and something that Chappy and I and Lamb (new third baseman Jake Lamb) and I talked about at the end of the year.

“When a guy is going from second to third and not really anticipating anything, that’s an out that we can get.”

The omission of Chapman from the list surprised both Olson and Laureano.

“That is pretty weird," Olson said. "I think we all know that if he played a full year, even if not the winner, then a finalist. I couldn’t see honestly anybody doing better than him. That’s not a knock on other people, it’s a tip of the cap to him.”

For Laureano, he seemed genuinely shocked to learn that Chapman was being bypassed.

“I think everybody should be shocked,” Laureano said. “But I don’t know how they nominate people. I’m disappointed, to be honest with you. I’ve seen players playing 60 percent of the season and still won a Gold Glove. I don’t know why in 60 games they don’t nominate the best defensive player in the entire universe.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Appear Ready to Bring Vancouver Into the Fold Even as Beloit Could Be Gone

There has been no finalization of a path forward for minor league baseball in 2021 and beyond, but the Oakland Athletics are making changes even so, adding Vancouver as a Class-A club while preparing to say farewell to Class-A Beloit.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

The Ones Who Got Away: Athletics Castoffs Have Key World Series Roles in 2020

Tampa Bay infielder Joey Wendle, Dodgers slugger Max Muncy and Los Angeles setup reliever Blake Treinen all came to their current team from the Oakland Athletics.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Planning on Retaining Most of Baseball Operations Staff

Despite a COVID-19 plagued season that saw dramatic drop offs in revenue, the Oakland Athletics will be retaining about 90 percent of the A's baseball operations staff for the 2021 season.

John Hickey

On Second Thought: Athletics’ Heim Will Skip Winter Ball This Time Around

Reports out of the Dominican Republic saying rookie Oakland Athletics catcher Jonah Heim would be playing winter ball in the DR with Toros del Este were wrong. Between the unsettled nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and Heim and his partner expecting a child early next year, Heim has decided to give winter baseball this time around.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Angels May Be Looking at Athletics' Billy Owens to Fill General Manager Opening

Billy Owens, who has worked his way up from minor league hitting coach and area scout to assistant GM/director of player personnel, reportedly is on the Angels' short list of candidates to fill that organization's open general manager's job.

John Hickey

Athletics Finally Putting Minor Leaguers Through Their Paces in Instructional League

The Oakland Athletics have 46 players, including 25 pitchers and 21 position players, at their instructional league camp in Arizona after most of them missed baseball all summer thanks to the COVID-19 elimination of the minor league season.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics’ Catcher Jonah Heim Will Give Winter Ball Another Shot

Rookie catcher Jonah Heim catapulted into the Oakland Athletics picture with a big 2019 minor league season followed by an impressive stint at winter ball in the Dominican Republic. He’s decided to rejoin Toros del Este this winter after a season that amounted to 13 games.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Baseball and Oakland Lose a Legend With the Passing of Joe Morgan

Joe Morgan gained national stature playing a flawless second base for the Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine, but Oakland was at his heart. The final season of his Hall of Fame career came in an A's uniform. He'd go on to gain a national platform on ESPN's Sunday baseball telecasts and would make an effort to buy the A's. He died Sunday night at home in the East Bay.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Billy Beane May Be Ready to Leave Oakland Athletics and Baseball for European Soccer

Billy Beane has been the Oakland Athletics general manager for more than two decades, but a Wall Street Journal story Monday said that there is a chance that he will have to make a choice between baseball and European soccer.

John Hickey

10 Questions Facing the Athletics Heading Into the 2020-21 Offseason

The Oakland Athletics won the American League West Division, but faltered against the Astros in the AL Division Series. As the team now has to start thinking about what will happen in 2021 at the Coliseum, here are some of the questions that have to be addressed.

John Hickey

by

carlshome