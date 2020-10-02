SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Petit Continues as Athletics' Go-To Guy With RISP When the Game is on the Line

John Hickey

The fact that the Oakland Athletics will be flying to Los Angeles Saturday afternoon ahead of Monday’s American League Division Series against the Houston Astros in Dodger Stadium may be due as much as a pitch thrown by Yusmeiro Petit.

In the drama of the four-hour, nine-minute 6-4 A’s win over the White Sox that catapulted the A’s into the ALDS, it was easy to overlook.

In the moment, however, it was game defining. The White Sox already had a 1-0 lead, the bases were loaded the Major League RBI leader, José Abreu, was at the plate. Abreu had already delivered a homer as the White Sox won Game 1. Now, in Game 3, the man who drove in 60 runs in 60 games had a chance to break the game open.

He didn’t. Instead, he went after an 85-mph slider from Petit, hitting a sharp grounder to third baseman Jake Lamb, who threw to first for the out. Oakland would eventually fall behind 3-0, but came back to take the lead for good on Chad Pinder’s bases-loaded single in the fifth.

That kind of performance, all two pitches of it, has been the hallmark of Petit’s three seasons with the A’s. He made the jump from the Angels to the A’s as a free agent after the 2017 season. As often as not, when there are men on base in a winnable game, Petit will get the call to mute the damage, and to do it as efficiently as possible.

Back in the spring of 2018, pitching coach Scott Emerson got his first up-close-and-personal look at the right-hander.

“I laugh sometimes because I remember when were first got Petit in spring training,” Emerson said Friday. “We warmed him up to pitch in the next inning. But the guy (on the mound) was kind of deep in pitch count, and we brought (Petit) in and he got the next two guys on six pitches. Then it happened in his next spring training outing; we ended up bringing him in because the starter was running out of bullets. And he got out of that jam again.

“He’s just kind of been thrusted into that role.”

Petit pitched in almost half of the A’s 2020 games, 26 of 30, and finished with a 1.86 ERA. He allowed four runs, three of those on solo homers. He wound up giving up a two-run homer Thursday, but that didn’t hurt nearly as much as a big hit from Abreu would have, and the A’s came back for the win.

“That wasn’t a spot we wanted to put ourselves in, obviously,” catcher Sean Murphy said of the second-inning showdown with Abreu. “Yusmeiro just went out there and made his best pitch and he got a great hitter out. He’s a good pitcher against a good hitter, and he just made his pitch.

“That’s all you can ask. And he got the rollover.”

Petit figures to be a big player in the five-game series against the Astros. Oakland won seven of 10 from Houston this season, and he’s faced the Astros in three of those games, and hasn’t allowed a run.

Emerson said Petit, nicknamed The Rock by his teammates, has a way of pumping up confidence in those around him.

“I go back to the cool, calm and collected guy he is, and the ability to slow the game down and make pitches,” Emerson said. “When you do have a scouting report, and you got a guy who can execute the scouting report and put the ball in the locations, that’s in our advantage. He's one of those guys. He goes out there and he executes the plan and puts pitches in the positions that give him the best chance of success.

“Now obviously, you know, not all the time do we get everybody out but when you’ve got a guy like Petit out there – you know we call him the rock – and he can make these pitches and he can execute these pitches in clutch situations.

“You know, it's fun to have that guy and he's turned out to be that guy over the last couple years.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

HercuLiam Effort By Athletics Pushes Wild Card Troubles into the A's Past

Closer Liam Hendricks struck out the side with the tying run at the plate Thursday to preserve the 6-4 win that is sending the Oakland Athletics to the American League Division Series against West Division rival Houston. On the brink after losing Game 1, the A's disposed of the White Sox, although Chicago didn't make it easy.

John Hickey

Athletics Put Wild Card Hex Behind Them, Beat White Sox to Advance to ALDS vs. Astros

Down 3-0 early, the Oakland Athletics rallied at home for a 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox with Chad Pinder getting the big hit, a bases-loaded fifth inning single that broke a 4-all tie. The A's hadn't won a winner-take-all game since 2006.

John Hickey

Melvin Takes Great Delight in Being Able to Write Khris Davis Into Athletics' Lineup

After a season in which he's mostly been relegated to playing against left-handed pitchers, Khris Davis is in Thursday' Oakland Athletics lineup against a righty. It's been a long road back for Davis, who is a team favorite and who homered Wednesday.

John Hickey

Athletics' Diekman on Having Three Straight Noon Starts: `It's horseshit'

The Oakland Athletics are the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs, but Thursday's game will be their third consecutive noon start. They are dealing with it, but they aren't happy about it, in particularly reliever Jake Diekman, who said several times over that it's terrible. And he used colorful vocabulary.

John Hickey

Bassitt Steps Up With the Game of his Life as Athletics Force Game 3 by beating White Sox

Chris Bassitt was American League Pitcher of the Month for September, but his best September might have been Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Game 2 of the playoffs. He kept the Sox at bay for seven innings as the A's built up a 5-0 lead en route to what would be a 5-3 win over Chicago.

John Hickey

Olson, Semien, Davis Help Athletics Offense Get Back on its Feet as A's Finally Win One

The Oakland Athletics have not advance past the first round of the American League Playoffs since 2006. That would change with a win Thursday in a game that was made possible by big offensive showings from Matt Olson, Marcus Semien and Khris Davis.

John Hickey

On a Backs-To-The-Wall Day, Canha Saves Athletics With Catch Up Against the Wall

Oakland Athletic left fielder Mark Canha turned in a leaping catch bearing a strong resemblance to the one made by the A's Joe Rudi in the 1972 World Series. And, like Rudi's Canha's catch preserved a postseason win, this time for Chris Bassitt as the A's scored a 5-3 win over the White Sox.

John Hickey

Athletics Missing Chapman the DJ Almost As Much as Chapman the Third Baseman

Without Matt Chapman, the Oakland Athletics are missing not just a two-time Platinum Glove Award-winning third baseman, they are missing their clubhouse DJ and one of the team leaders. And thanks to the pandemic, he can't be around as he recovers from hip surgery.

John Hickey

Chris Bassitt's `Inner Weird' Embraced by His Athletics Teammates

Oakland Athletics' Wednesday starter Chris Bassitt is described by reliever Liam Hendriks as sometimes being a 'crazed-out sugar-high toddler.' It works for Bassitt, and it works for the A's, who need Bassitt to come up big in Game 2 against the White Sox.

John Hickey

Athletics Run Afoul of the Love-Hate Sport of Baseball; Also, It’s Time for Some Anger

Oakland Athletics reliever J.B. Wendelken describes baseball as being a sport that can hate you or love you. It was pretty evident what Tuesday was; it wasn’t love. Now Wendelken says it’s time for the A’s to get some anger going come Wednesday.

John Hickey