InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Petit-Led Bullpen Has Athletics at 3-1 Even As Coronavirus Concerns Accelerate

John Hickey

The one thing you knew about the Oakland A’s may have been how many home runs they hit.

It may have been how much potential their starting rotation has.

It may have been the high-voltage defense they play.

It may even have been that they’re growing more comfortable in their masks. The picture of the day Monday might have been first baseman Matt Olson and Angels’ All-Star Mike Trout standing and talking at first base, masked to the hilt.

So perhaps it’s only natural that the one thing no one talked about with the A’s is the one thing that has them 3-1 four games into a 60-game season.

It’s the bullpen. Monday in a series-ender against the Angels, five A’s reliever combined for five scoreless innings. Burch Smith, a pitcher whose been around the big leagues but under the radar, threw two shutout innings in Monday’s 3-0 win and became 2020’s first two-game winner. He also threw a scoreless 10th inning Monday and got the win when Matt Olson delivered a walkoff grand slam.

At the heart of the bullpen is another guy who’s been around a bit. Yusmeiro Petit, who has been with six different teams in a 13-year career continues to get the outs without which games slip away. He’s seldom one for a save or even a setup, but without what he did this series, there would have been precious few of either.

Monday saw him face Angels third baseman David Fletcher, who had eight hits in the four games, the Only Angels batter with a hit in each game. In the seventh inning, with the A’s up by three, Petit struck him out with a man on.

Just 18 hours earlier, Petit took over for A’s starter Mike Fiers with no one out and men on first and third with Oakland up by two runs. Petit got three outs, one of them a sacrifice fly, and turned over a 5-4 lead to the rest of the bullpen to nurse home for the final four innings.

And on opening night he went through the top of the Angels lineup for a scoreless fifth inning.

In all three of the games, he had to face the Angels best, the top of the lineup. All three times he made it work. Afterward, A’s manager Bob Melvin was breathing easily, but he almost didn’t bring Petit in Monday.

“I mean we ran him out there three times against the same guys,” Melvin said. “You know, that’s a difficult task. I was considering doing something different right there. And then I shook myself, because he’s just been so good, you know, getting their best hitters out. It was a battle with Fletcher, and he’s swinging such a hot bat, but at this point, I’m not really surprised that (Petit) came through.”

Petit has been refining his delivery, to which Melvin says, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“But he’s constantly trying to get better and do things with a different wrinkle,” the manager said. “Too this point, it’s been really successful for him. You just don’t see him slow down at his age (35). Pitching in the kind of high-leverage roles that he is right now, he’s got a few more years left in him.”

In all, the A’s relievers have allowed just one earned run, a homer off closer Liam Hendriks Friday, in 20.1 innings, good for a 0.44 ERA.

As for the masks, the news that the Miami Marlins had been hit hard by COVID-19, enough to postpone their home opener against the Orioles and to delay the Yankees at Philadelphia for a day or two – the Marlins came down with more than a dozen positive coronavirus tests while in Philly – underscored for Olson the need to wear a mask.

“I think that scared everybody,” Melvin said of the Marlins’ outbreak. “This is the kind of thing you were hoping wasn’t going to happen. You know these guys are in close proximity, and it worries you. /Today was a different level (of coronavirus concern).”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marlins aren't on Athletics' Schedule, but they Suddenly Have a Huge Impact on it

The Oakland Athletics have to treat the COVID-19 outbreak the Miami Marlins are going through as if it could happen to them. Manager Bob Melvin says the A's have to do better at social distancing and doing their jobs in the age of a pandemic.

John Hickey

As MLB's COVID-19 Crisis Expands, Athletics Are Watching, Waiting and Crossing Fingers

With the news that the Miami Marlins have had an explosion of COVID 19 cases while on the road in Philadelphia, Oakland Athletics players are watching from afar and remain committed to keeping on playing as long as that's on the agenda.,

John Hickey

Fortunes Swing Wildly in AL West as Athletics win, but Astros, Rangers & Angels Develop Starting Pitcher Issues

The Oakland Athletics scored five runs in the first off Angels starter Shohei Ohtani, making his first start since 2018. He didn't get anyone out. And while the A's won, 6-4, the Astros lost Justin Verlander and the Rangers lost Corey Kluber to injuries. Meanwhile, the A's are close to getting prized rookie Jesus Luzardo back.

John Hickey

For a Season Athletics' Laureano was Never Sure Would Happen, He's off to a Great Start

Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano has gotten two hits in each of the first two games. He said it's not enough to be considered a hot start, but compared with the rest of the A's, he's a volcano. A's runners have reached base 25 times total in the first two games of the season, six of those, almost one-quarter, have been Laureano.

John Hickey

Bassitt Goes into Monday Start Missing Both Athletics' Fans and Fellow Starters

With baseball being played in empty stadiums, Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt says he's come to realize he underappreciated fans and the energy they provide. And he's not going to have easy access to the A's other starters during the game with them being back in the empty stands and away from the dugout. He's always relied on being able to chat them up during games, but the pandemic has taken that away.

John Hickey

Luzardo's Three Innings Saturday has him in Line for a Move to the Athletics Rotation

Jesus Luzardo, who missed most of the Oakland Athletics Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19, made his first appearance of the season Saturday with three scoreless innings. Those 44 pitches could set him up for a move to the starting rotation very soon.

John Hickey

Pinder has a Chance to Make Athletics Platoon Plans at Second Base Vanish

After starting Friday against a left-handed, the right-handed hitting Chad Pinder was in the lineup again Saturday against a righty. While Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has talked about a platoon at second base, more important is going with a hot bat, which is what Pinder has been through Summer Camp.

John Hickey

Social Distancing Loses First Confrontation With Celebrating an Athletics Walkoff Win

The Oakland Athletics played the first extra-inning game with the new runner-on-second-base rules, and the A's got a walkoff grand slam from Matt Olson to beat the Angels, 7-3. Olson was greeted by a swarm at home plate, which is exactly what social distancing guidelines are designed to prevent.

John Hickey

Athletics Turn Extra Inning Rule Upside Down with Olson's Defense and Power

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson turned the extra-innings rule on its head with a defensive play in the top of the 10th, then hit a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the inning as the A's won their 2020 opener, 7-3 over the Angels.

John Hickey

by

Sjk49ers

Athletics Incorporate Black Lives Matter into 2020 Season Opener

Starting hours before the first pitch of Friday night's season opener, the Oakland Athletics joined the chorus supporting Black Lives Matter and the fight for racial justice. From T-shirts to cloth patches on their uniforms, to making a joint statement, the A's want to use their platform to spread the word.

John Hickey