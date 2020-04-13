InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Remember 1988's Year of the Balk? The A's Certainly Do

John Hickey

By the end of 1988, baseball was consumed by the Oakland A’s, who had won 104 games, being ousted in the World Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers,

In 1988, the A’s won 104 games. The Dodgers won 94. But Los Angeles won four of five against Oakland in October, which is all that really matters, and the Dodgers’ Kirk Gibson’s Game 1 walkoff homer against A’s closer Dennis Eckersley remains one of the sport’s iconic moments.

But 1988 was about more than that. It was also Major League Baseball’s Year of the Balk. This comes up because it was on this day in 1988 that A’s reliever Rick Honeycutt tied the MLB record with four balks in a four-inning relief stint against the Mariners. He was the second pitcher in two days to do it, Rangers’ starter Bobby Witt – himself to pitch for the A’s in the mid-1990s – balked four times in a start a day earlier on April 12, 1988

To that point in baseball history, the balk was mostly an annoyance. Pitchers throwing out of a stretch needed to come to a complete stop before delivering the ball. The penalty was that all base runners would be moved up one base. For the 1988 season, “complete stop” was redefined as “a single complete and discernible stop, with both feet on the ground.”

To that point in time, the balk was perhaps best known for the July day in 1961 when Giants’ reliever Stu Miller was blown off the mound by a serious gust of wind with an All-Star Game’s national audience watching, his swaying leading him to be charged with a balk.

So, no big deal. But after the 1987 season, baseball powers that be tinkered. The idea was to make balks calls more uniform. The reality was that balks exploded. The A’s Dave Stewart was called for one balk on opening day, then three times in his second start. Fellow A’s starter Bob Welch was called three times the day after it happened to Stewart.

Baseball went balk crazy. In one spring training game between the Rangers and the Blue Jays, a dozen balks were called, nine of them against Rangers’ starter Charlie Hough alone. Hough was a balker as a general rule, but his nine balks in the 1987 regular season were crafted from 40 starts and 285 innings, not one otherwise forgettable spring training game. It was a foreshadowing of what was to come, the MLB regular season record at the time being 11 by Steve Carlton in 1979.

Once the 1988 regular season began, balks were everywhere. Games were decided on the call. Managers, including the A’s Tony La Russa, wore themselves out arguing with umpires, who said they were just doing what they’d been told to do by the rules change. It wasn’t until May 26 that baseball had a game played without a balk being called.

Stewart would go on to be charged with 16 balks. That was – and still is – a baseball record, but he’d broken Carlton’s old record by May 18. Welch, for his part, went down in history with 13 balks, which still stands as the second-highest total in MLB history.

By season’s end, a record 924 balks had been called. Look in the record books now, and the top 17 single-season team balk totals came in 1988.

The American League record for balks by a team had been 26; in 1988 only one AL team finished with fewer than 26 balks. The A’s, who led the AL in jut about everything in 1998, led the way with 76, eight more than runner-up Detroit.

It was a one-year thing. The rule was changed back before the 1989 season and baseball got back to being baseball.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Five Single-Season Offensive Performances in Athletics' History

The Oakland Athletics have produced some of the best hitters baseball has seen in the last half century. Here's one list that whittles single season performances down to the top five in Oakland history.

John Hickey

Oakland & East Bay Never Far From Minds of A's Players and Staff in a Time of Pandemic

Oakland Athletics players and staff offer food, words and an ear, if needed, to help their fans (and others) during this time of COVID-19 coronavirus craziness.

John Hickey

For the A's Seth Brown, it's All in the Numbers

The Oakland Athletics gave left fielder Seth Brown a promotion of sorts by elevating him to the No. 15 from No. 65. It's a sign that the A's see him as a big part of their future, once baseball gets back on the field. While waiting to show what the No. 15 can do, Brown is spending time on Skype with fans.

John Hickey

Luzardo Represents A's in `MLB The Show' Competition

Rookie starter Jesus Luzardo will be one of 30 Major League players to take place in an `MLB The Show' video game competition that will be livestreamed and which is designed to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs. It starts this afternoon.

John Hickey

A's and Giants Could Be in Same Division Under New Plan to Restart Baseball

The Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants could be placed in the same five-team division under a plan to restart baseball being considered by MLB. For just the 2020 season, the American and National leagues would be scrapped, and teams in Arizona and Florida would be lumped together by geography.

John Hickey

Athletics Franchise Valued at $1.1 Billion by Forbes

The Oakland Athletics currently rank 26th among the 30 MLB teams in value in the annual ranking by Forbes. The Yankees, at $5 billion, are far and away the most highly valued.

John Hickey

Any Revamped MLB Schedule Likely to Do the A's a Favor

Originally the Athletics were supposed to open in April against some of MLB's best teams. Should the season start in June, Oakland is likely to have a much softer schedule.

John Hickey

Is an Expos-Like Future Awaiting the A's?

The 1994 Expos were loaded and a World Series contender when a strike ended the season. Montreal never made it to the Series. The A's are loaded in 2020, but there is no baseball now. And the possibility that there won't be a season means a World Series chance could elude the Athletics the way it did the Expos.

John Hickey

Athletics Bench Coach Christenson Sees Open Questions About a Potential Spring Training II

Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson sees Arizona heat and the need for extra spring pitching as problems that have to be solved as baseball tries to return post COVID-19.

John Hickey

How Will MLB Make Up for the Sounds of Silence in Empty Stadiums?

Baseball is as much an auditory experience as a visual one. If baseball returns from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with games played without fans in attendance, you can count on the experience being substantially different

John Hickey