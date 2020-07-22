InsideTheAthletics
Rule 5 Outfielder Mark Payton Returned to Athletics by Reds

John Hickey

Outfielder Mark Payton, claimed by the Cincinnati Reds from Oakland in the Rule 5 draft last December, is back with the A’s.

The Reds returned him to the A’s Tuesday after it became clear he wasn’t going to make the Reds’ opening day roster. Rule 5 players have to spend the entire season in the big leagues or be offered back to the club from which they were drafted.

Payton is not without talent – he hit 30 homers for Triple-A Las Vegas last year, drove in 97 runs and had an eye-opening slash line of .334/.400/.653.

He was going to have a tough time breaking into the Reds’ outfield this year. Cincinnati signed Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama during the offseason, and that financial commitment had to play big in Cincinnati’s decision.

Reports out of Cincinnati said that the extra-inning rule change played into the Reds’ decision. Under the rule, all extra innings will start with a runner at second base. Specialists, particularly ones with great footspeed, have added value, and at the time the Reds sent Payton back to Oakland, they told another outfielder, Travis Jankowski, that he’d make the roster. He’s a speedster and plays defense, and the Reds saw that Jankowski was a better fit.

The A’s, meanwhile, are delighted to have Payton back.

“This is a good player that’s been with us in our organization,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He knows how we do things, and we’re happy to have him back.”

Payton will be assigned for the moment to the A’s alternate sign in San Jose. He brings more depth to the Oakland outfield.

“it’s the added depth,” Melvin said. “You look at his numbers last year, 30 homers. You know how he handles the bat; he plays great defense and runs. I mean there are a lot of things to like about him. I’m kind of surprised that we did get him back.

“I know it was Las Vegas, and that probably plays into some of the home run numbers, but this is a good player.

