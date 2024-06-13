San Francisco Giants to Sign Pitcher From Oakland Ballers
The Oakland Ballers have sold the contract of right-handed pitcher Elijah Pleasants to the San Francisco Giants, and as part of the team's ongoing commitment to build alongside the community, the Ballers plan to donate a portion from each player signing to local charities.
Pleasants, 24, was originally selected in the 36th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals out of high school, but did not sign. Instead he went to college at Tennessee from 2019-2021, then to Dallas Baptist in 2022 and Trevecca Nazarene last year.
This season with the Ballers, Plesants held a 2-0 record with a 4.32 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP, striking out 23 batters and walking just four across 16 2/3 innings pitched. He appeared in five games total, starting two of them.
In his last outing with the Ballers, Pleasants went six innings against the Yolo High Wheelers on June 9, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while also striking out nine. The righty stands 6-foot-5 inches tall and hails from Tacoma, Washington.
This is now the third player that has had their contract sold to a big-league organization, with Pleasants joining Danny Kirwin (Red Sox) and Tyler Davis (White Sox). All three players have been pitchers, with Davis also getting some time at first base.
Funnily enough, the Ballers had another standout performance on the mound on Wednesday night from Aaron Eden, who went five innings in relief, giving up one unearned run on one hit and three walks and striking out nine. Outside of his second appearance this season (which came at altitude), Eden has been one of the team's top pitchers this season. He gave up seven runs in 2 1/3 innings in that game against the Vibe, who just so happen to be the team he shut down last night.
If this trend of players getting swopped up from the Ballers continues, keep an eye on Aaron Eden.