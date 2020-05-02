InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

-

John Hickey

Major League Baseball’s eyes figure to be pointed across the Pacific Ocean starting this week.

The Korea Baseball Organization is scheduled to begin regular season play at 10 p.m. (PT) Monday night – that’s Tuesday afternoon in Korea – with a regular five-game schedule.

For MLB, which has no firm idea when its games might start up again, evaluating the mixture of baseball in empty stands in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic could help create a template for how the game will eventually return in North America.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and a wide swath of executives and players across baseball seem increasingly optimistic that baseball will be played in North America this year, although there is nothing close to a starting date and a full 162-game Major League season seems out of the question.

What that return may look like could be played out in Seoul and environs in the coming days. It’s a good guess that some former Oakland A’s pitchers Dan Straily (with the A’s from 2012-14), Raul Alcantara ((2016-17) and Aaron Brooks (2018-19) now working in Korea will be hit up by their former teammates to know how the experiment is going.

The original starting date for KBO play was March 28, and there had been hope for a May 1 start. KBO executives say that if all goes as planned, the Korea version of the World Series conclude in November.

As a country, Korea is weeks, if not months ahead of the United States both in terms of having the population tested for the coronavirus and seeing the COVID-19 curve flattening. The plans are for Korea’s 10 teams to play in empty stadiums as it becomes the second baseball league worldwide to get going in 2020. Taiwan’s five-team league, which started up on April 11, also has its clubs play in empty stadiums.

According to The Korea Times, Saturday was the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 10 new cases of infections nationwide. In the USA, Saturday almost 4,000 new cases were reported.

The protocols in place in Korea will have players and staff enter and exit facilities through one door. Each person’s temperature will be taken upon each entry. All personnel not in baseball uniforms are required to wear masks and gloves.

Players who show symptoms of the coronavirus will be quarantined, and the stadium where he last played will be closed. If a player’s test is positive, contact tracing will be put in place to determine others that player might have infected. There will be no spitting and no high-fives allowed, and the possibility of three-week or longer shutdown is an option in case the coronavirus flares up again.

Korea’s experiment begins with the country having recorded 10,780 known cases of COVID-19 leading to 250 deaths as of midday Saturday. In the U.S., which has approximately six times the population of Korea, there have been 1.15 million cases and 66,605 deaths.

Given the huge differential in the numbers, what works in Korea would not necessarily work in the U.S. But MLB will be watching closely, looking for patterns, successes and failures.

Whether the rest of will watch it closely has yet to be determined. ESPN has been in negotiations to televise some of the Korea games back to the U.S., but nothing has been finalized.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former A's Minor Leaguer Miguel Marte Dies, a Victim of COVID-19

Miguel Marte, who played in the lower rungs of the Oakland Athletics' minor league system from 2008-12, died Tuesday after a battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus

John Hickey

Athletics Jesus Luzardo's First Game vs. Boyhood Hero Miguel Cabrera not on Immediate Agenda

During the 2003 World Series, Miguel Cabrera signed a ball for Jesus Luzardo, now an Athletics starter. When he finally gets to face Cabrera, Luzardo says it will be `an honor'

John Hickey

On This Day in 1991, the A's Rickey Henderson Moved Past Lou Brock With Steal No. 939

An early season injury stretched out Athletics leadoff hitter Rickey Henderson's drive to become the greatest base stealer in MLB history. But on May 1, 1991, Henderson's steal of third base got the record and, not coincidentally, led to a win over the Yankees.

John Hickey

Will Manny Ramirez Get on a Baseball Field Before Athletics do?

Manny Ramirez, whose last MLB roster spot was with the Athletics in 2012, is lobbying for a job as a player-coach in Taiwan, where they are already playing baseball.

John Hickey

Athletics Could Hold Their Own in a Revamped West Division

If the proposal to bring back MLB with three 10-team divisions, the Athletics would be pitted against the Astros and Dodgers, who finished 1-2 in wins last year, as well as against the Giants. It may seem daunting, but the A's might be in better shape than you might think.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Pay Employees Through May 31

The last Major League Baseball club to issue a decision, the Oakland Athletics opts against furloughing employees or reducing pay in the face of a pandemic that has shut the sport down.

John Hickey

Athletics Offer Credit or Refunds to A's Access 2020 Season Ticket Holders

Oakland Athletics season ticket (A's Access) holders will be able to get a credit on tickets for next year or will be able to get a refund on tickets for any of the A's 33 home games through May 31.

John Hickey

A's Only MLB Team Yet to Announce a plan on Paying Employees through May 31

Most Major League Baseball teams have committed to paying employees through May 31, although some perks and salaries have been trimmed. The A's are the only team yet to say what they will do, and one report talks about upcoming layoffs.

John Hickey

Could MLB Games Speed Up When Baseball Returns Without Fans in Stands?

The one game in the last decade played without fans, on April 29, 2015 in Baltimore, was the quickest game in Baltimore's Camden Yards in almost a decade. Could faster games come in the expected empty stadiums when baseball returns?

John Hickey

Governor's Plan to Open California Has Fan-less MLB Games Months Away

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-phase plan has room for the Athletics to get back on the field in Oakland later this summer. But it will be quite a while yet before fans will be in the stands.

John Hickey