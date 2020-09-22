SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Talking All Things Athletics and Dodgers

John Hickey

The A’s and the Dodgers both have clinched playoff berths, and Oakland on Monday night became the first team to clinch a division title when the Astros fell out of contention in the American League West with a loss in Seattle.

These are teams that came into the season with high expectations and, despite the craziness of a season compressed to 60 games by the COVID-19 coronavirus, and despite both teams have dealt with major injuries, both have met those expectations.

On Monday, Tom Wilson of Sports Illustrated‘s Inside the Dodgers website and I got together to talk about what might be expected from this series.

We thought you might like to listen in.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Entering the Bubble Won't Make for Many Changes as Athletics Prep for Postseason

The Oakland Athletics are heading into the postseason next week; they've already moved into the Major League Baseball postseason bubble, and they say things won't change that much for them, because they've been mostly in a bubble for much of the 2020 season.

John Hickey

This Could Be the Week That Makes Khris Davis' 2020 Season for Athletics

The Oakland Athletics will face at least four left-handed starting pitchers in the next six days. That will give A's manager Bob Melvin a chance to get more at-bats for Khris Davis just ahead of the playoffs. Davis hasn't played much, but a good week now could create more playing time once the playoffs roll around next week.

John Hickey

Athletics Can’t Cash in, so Opportunity to Clinch West on the Field has to Wait

The Oakland Athletics came into Sunday with a chance to lock down the American League West title with a win, but the San Francisco Giants weren’t having any of that. The Giants scored a 14-2 win, and now the A’s will have to put the West title, however briefly, on hold.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Luzardo Learns New Slider on the Fly; Athletics Love It; Giants Mystified by It

Oakland Athletics rookie starter Jesús Luzardo, knocked around by the Giants when he last saw them mid-August, changed the grip on his slider in the bullpen Saturday, and the result was six innings of scoreless baseball and the new slider, thrown harder and with much more movement, gave Luzardo a new weapon with which to work.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

College Roommates Kemp, Yastrzemski Win Athletics & Giants Good Guy Awards

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp and San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski were named winners Sunday of the Good Guy Awards handed out by the Bay Area chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. The two are relatively new to their teams, but both have made noticeable impacts.

John Hickey

Head Down and All Wet; A Strange Season of Baseball for Athletics' Jake Diekman

In the midst of the best season of his career and with a chance to go deep into the postseason, Oakland Athletics reliever Jake Diekman is focused on the immediate future for a team that he sees as being highly motivated. At the same time, baseball in the time of pandemic has given him a glimpse of retirement, whenever that should come.

John Hickey

Athletics Would Rather Win AL West Title on the Field than by Astros Losing

With their magic number for winning the American League West title down to one after a win over the Giants Saturday, Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesús Luzardo and first baseman Matt Olson said the probably would not watch the Astros, but would monitor the score instead.

John Hickey

Lamb Wants Athletics to Bring Da Noise as A's Close in on AL West Championship

Newcomer Jake Lamb had another big hit for his new team, the Oakland Athletics, Friday in a 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants, locking down a playoff berth and cutting the magic number for winning the American League West to two. But he can't hear what the A's bullpen is bleatting.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Semien Looking for At-Bats as Athletics Attempt to Get Hitters Right for the Playoffs

The Oakland Athletics final week or so of the regular season will be all about getting some hitters more at-bats and giving others time off in an effort to get everyone in prime shape for the playoffs.

John Hickey

Minor Gets Sunday's Start for Athletics vs. Giants as Oakland Gets its Postseason Rotation in Order

For this weekend, the Oakland Athletics are going with lefty Mike Minor over right-hander Frankie Montas, the opening day starter, as the A's postseason rotation begins to take shape. All six starters will get at least one more start heading into the postseason.

John Hickey