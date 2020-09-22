Talking All Things Athletics and Dodgers

The A’s and the Dodgers both have clinched playoff berths, and Oakland on Monday night became the first team to clinch a division title when the Astros fell out of contention in the American League West with a loss in Seattle.

These are teams that came into the season with high expectations and, despite the craziness of a season compressed to 60 games by the COVID-19 coronavirus, and despite both teams have dealt with major injuries, both have met those expectations.

On Monday, Tom Wilson of Sports Illustrated‘s Inside the Dodgers website and I got together to talk about what might be expected from this series.

We thought you might like to listen in.

