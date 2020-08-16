SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

The Best Seat in the House Friday and Saturday Belonged to Lou Trivino

John Hickey

On Friday night, with the A’s down five runs to the Giants in the ninth inning, Oakland reliever Lou Trivino was in the trainers’ room in the visitors’ clubhouse.

Oakland scored five runs in the ninth with Stephen Piscotty hitting a game-tying grand slam and won the game in 10 innings.

It was no surprise then, with the A’s down three runs in the ninth inning Saturday, to find Trivino occupying the same space.

“I was in the trainers’ room, exactly where I was the night before,” Trivino said before Sunday’s series finale. “I sat in the exact same spot, doing the same exact thing.”

And the A’s came back again, this time with Mark Canha hitting a three-run homer to put the A’s ahead in what would be a 7-6 win.

“I don’t want to take complete credit for it,” Trivino said with a smile in looking back at the two come-from-behind wins, “but it was mostly me and where I was sitting.”

Superstitious a little?

“Yeah, but no – it was it was awesome,” Trivino said. “Those last two games have been pretty incredible.”

Trivino has mostly been at the fringe of the A’s success in the first 21 games. He was a rising star in 2018 when his rookie season saw him go 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.135 WHIP as the top setup man out of the bullpen. He followed it up in the first quarter of the 2019 season, winning a 1.42 ERA before his season blew up and his ERA was 6.57 the rest of the way as he got shunted toward fewer significant innings.

He’s trying to get back that 2018 vibe, and there are indications that he may be succeeding. He’s one pitch – a two -run homer by the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani on Aug. 10 – from having a scoreless August. He’s had three consecutive scoreless outings, including getting three outs in both of the wins against the Giants.

“I've been feeling really good; my arm is feeling good,” Trivino said. marks and feeling good. I'm kind of getting back into the form where I know I can be like I showed in 2018 and early 2019. I’m just hoping that continues and I can do anything I can to help this team win.”

To get here, Trivino’s had to put his brain on ice, just a little.

“I’m trying not thinking as much; I’m a big thinker,” Trivino said of his turnaround. “The coaches and the guys know, I sometimes overthink things.”

Instead, he’s been working on his mechanics, and that work is producing the results he’s seen this month. It started in his first game of the month, in Seattle on Aug. 3 when he finished an 11-1 win over the Mariners. He threw 14 pitches, including 10 strikes. It was like a trip in the WayBack Machine to 2018.

Along the way, he reined in the cutter, his best pitch from 2018 but a pitch he threw to the point of what he called “overexposure.”

“Sometimes, especially last year, I overexposed my cutter,” he said. “In 2018 it was it was a good pitch; when in doubt I threw it. And it just hasn’t been as good since. But it’s still a good pitch for me. But when the cutter’s not elite, last year happens.

“Right now, I feel my changeup is really good coming out of my hand. And I can throw my curveball for the most part where I want. I feel like I have a pretty good mix there, and I feel confident.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Magic Keeps on Building as Athletics Erase 3-Run Deficit in 9th to Beat Giants

Sean Murphy's solo shot and a three-run blast from Mark Canha enable Oakland Athletics to rally from three runs down in the ninth inning for a 7-6 win over the San Francisco Giants just a day after Oakland won by coming from five runs down in the ninth.

John Hickey

Athletics Hopeful Puk Will Be Healthy Enough to Pitch in the Second Half

Sidelined since July because of a shoulder strain, Oakland Athletics lefty A.J. Puk threw on the side Friday and will do so again Monday. Manager Bob Melvin says he expects Puk to be a contributor in the second half of the season.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Hold Frankie Montas Back to Face Diamondback; Fiers Takes on Giants

While Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, scratched from Friday's start against the San Francisco Giants, is feeling better, the A's aren't going to hurry him back to pitch Sunday. They want him to throw off a mound once before he returns, hence the delay. Mike Fiers moves into Montas's day.

John Hickey

Power Ball: Athletics Matt Olson Hitting his Homers, but the Other Hits Haven't Fallen

The last six hits heading into Saturday for Oakland first baseman Matt Olson have all been home runs. He's happy about that, but the Athletics slugger is waiting for the rest of his hits to catch up.

John Hickey

Athletics’ Luzardo Tips Cap to Giants’ Batters for `Hunting Heaters’

After his poorest big-league start Firday, Jesús Luzardo `felt good’ but Giants didn’t seem to notice, putting up nine hits, six runs and two homers off the Oakland Athletics rookie lefty. Afterward he talked about his lack of command, allowing the Giants to focus on his fastball in a game the A's won in 10 innings.

John Hickey

In the Better Late Than Never Derby, Athletics are Much Better with Another Huge Win

The Oakland A's scored five runs in the ninth inning to force extra innings with the Giants Friday night, then pulled out an 8-7 victory in 10 innings. The last time the A's rallied from five down in the ninth, they were playing in Philadelphia, and the losing pitcher was Satchel Paige.

John Hickey

Athletics Still Have Hope Montas Will Pitch in Series Against Giants

Frankie Montas woke up Friday with shoulder and back tightness, keeping him from starting in Oracle Park against the Giants. Still, the Oakland Athletics are reasonably hopeful that he will be able to start either Saturday or Sunday.

John Hickey

Athletics Plan for Handling Pitching Works Out; Hendriks a Skeptic No Longer

When the Oakland Athletics began the season taking it easy on the starting pitchers while asking more of the bullpen, closer Liam Hendriks, among others, wasn't sure why they'd do it that way. With Oakland off to a 13-6 start entering Friday's series opener vs. the Giants at Oracle Park, Hendriks is a believer now.

John Hickey

Montas Scratched vs. Giants; Laureano Begins Serving Suspension, now at 4 Games

Athletics starter Frankie Montas was scratched from Friday's start because of upper back tightness with Jesús Luzardo stepping into the start. And Ramón Laureano. after getting word that his suspension was cut from six games to four, will be out for the entire Giants series

John Hickey

Athletics Rank Fifth in SI's Latest Release of Power Rankings

Heading into the weekend, no MLB team has more wins than the Oakland Athletics with 13. The fact that the A's rank fifth in the latest SI power rankings has much to do with the American League West, wehre the A's have a four-game lead heading into Friday and are the only team with a winning record.

John Hickey