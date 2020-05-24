InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

The Link Between Home Run Baker, Jimmie Foxx, Connie Mack and Arte Moreno

John Hickey

In the long and colorful history of nicknames in baseball, is there a better nickname than that of John Franklin Baker?

You may have heard of him as Home Run Baker, a Hall of Fame third baseman who played the first seven years of his 13-season career with the Philadelphia A’s from 1908-1914.

In the 1911 World Series he was given the nickname after hitting a go-ahead homer off the Giants’ Rube Marquard in Game 2 and a game-tying homer off Christy Mathewson in Game 3. Both Marquard and Mathewson wound up in Cooperstown, as did Baker, who would earn three World Series rings. He would hit clutch homers, to be sure, but never a bunch of homers.

He led the American League in home runs three times, but never hit more than 12 in a season.

For all of that, he might have been a better scout than he was a player. He was the manager of the Easton Farmers in the Eastern Shore League in 1924 when a high school dropout named Jimmie Foxx joined the team. Baker liked what he saw, tipped off his old manager and A’s owner, Connie Mack, and the A’s signed Foxx almost immediately. In 1925 Foxx was in the big leagues for the start of a 20-year career.

Without that inside knowledge from his former player, Mack wouldn’t have landed a man who would go on to hit 534 homers and win three MVP awards. When he retired after the 1945 season, only Babe Ruth had hit more homers. For a quarter of a century, from 1940 until Willie Mays passed him in 1966, Foxx had more homers than anyone other than Babe Ruth.

Home Run Baker not only hit a few home runs when it counted, but he discovered someone who hit homers all the time.

We bring this up because there is news out of Southern California that the Angels are in the midst of decimating their scouting staff. It’s a cost-cutting move with baseball shut down. At the behest of owner Arte Moreno, who despite giving out the occasional big contract remains extremely tight with a buck, the Angels will furlough at least 17 area scouts on June 1, which is nine days before the major league draft begins.

Area scouts, who make the first contact with prospects as often as not and who build relationships long before the draft, are among the most poorly paid cogs in the machine of any baseball franchise, but they can return huge dividends. That will be particularly true this year, when the draft will consist of just five rounds instead of the usual 40. Every other play will be a free agent, able to sign with anyone.

Those post-fifth-round signings will be more problematic with the area scouts gone.

And while there may not be a 500-homer guy left after the first five rounds are complete, scouting is enough of an inexact science that there you never know. Would it be worth a scout’s salary many times over to land a Nolan Ryan (12 round), an Albert Pujols (13 round), a Dave Parker (14 round) or a Jose Canseco (15 round)?

And we should point out, Pujols has 656 career homers as we wait for the 2020 season to start. (Foxx is now 19 on the all-time list).

According to theathletic.com, the Angels will have their draft run by scouting director Matt Swanson will run the draft helped by five regional scouting supervisors and four national cross-checkers. Those nine will be furloughed after the draft.

The Angels’ move is shortsighted, and stands in start contrast to teams like the Blue Jays, who have guaranteed employment to their staff through Oct. 1, although some of the better paid of the 500 persons impacted will take pay cuts.

The Blue Jays have brought in minor-league coaches and analysts to help with their draft preparation.

Which team do you think is likely to come out of the draft better prepared for the franchise’s future?

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

While Some MLB Clubs Are Allowing Individual Workouts at Team Facilities, Athletics Aren't One of Them

Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Yankees have opened facilities for limited use, and Rays and Diamondbacks will do so shortly. The Athletics are among majority of clubs not yet ready to go that far.

John Hickey

Why May 23 is Such a Special Day For Athletics' Dave Stewart

It was on this day in 1986 that the Oakland Athletics signed Dave Stewart as a free agent. It was the turning point in the career of the Oakland native, who would have four consecutive 20-win seasons 1987-90 and become the MVP of the 1989 World Series. This May 23 had been set aside to have his No. 34 retired by the A's, but with baseball in COVID-19 lockdown, that's been put off to next year.

John Hickey

On This Day in 2004, Athletics Retired Reggie Jackson's No. 9

Reggie Jackson may be best known for wearing 44, which was his number with the Yankees, but he won three World Series rings wearing 9 with the A's. And he says those A's teams were better than those Yankee teams.

John Hickey

Players Union Counters Owners' Health Proposal; More Testing Wanted

The Major League Baseball Players Association sent the owners its response Thursday to the owners' 67-page health-and-safety protocols aimed at getting the 2020 season starts. The players would like daily testing, if possible, and a loosening of other restrictions.

John Hickey

Is There Any Chance Athletics' Pitchers Will Have Enough Time To Be Ready?

Based on the 1995 model, 2020's proposed three-week spring training starting next month is going to make it difficult for starting pitchers to get stretched out.

John Hickey

Baseball Tickets Are Actually Being Sold in Time of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Class-A Stockton Ports, an Oakland A's minor league team, have sold a few undated tickets good for this year or next to fans who just want to buy a ticket to a baseball game in a time when games are not being played.

John Hickey

After Being on the COVID-19 Diet, Ex-Athletics Manager Art Howe Hungry For Baseball

Back at home after almost a week in the hospital, former Athletics manager Art Howe is under 200 pounds for the first time in three decades. As he recuperates, he's hoping to see Major League Baseball available to view. And he likes the Astros over the A's in the AL West.

John Hickey

Who Among the Athletics Gets Biggest Boost From Going to a 30-Man Roster?

There's a lot we don't know about when and where Major League Baseball gets going again, but we know that Oakland Athletics players who weren't going to start the season in the big leagues in 2020 are going to get a break as MLB goes to a 30-man roster.

John Hickey

Athletics Defer Rental Payment; Coliseum Authority Cries Foul

The Oakland Athletics didn't make their $1.2 million annual renatla payment in April. At the time the site was under consideration as a patient overflow site in case of the COVID-19 pandemic got out of control. That didn't happen. The Coliseum Authority wants its money, and with plans apparently going ahead for a June/July return of Major League Baseball, they likely will get it before too much longer.

John Hickey

Is the Coliseum Ready if Athletics and MLB Get Going With Spring Training in June?

With three clubhouses and two batting cages, the Oakland Athletics could make the Coliseum work for Spring Training II if the decision is made to hold it here. But there is a shortage of pitching mounds, so something might have to be done if the A's bring 50 players in to get Major League Baseball up and running again.

John Hickey