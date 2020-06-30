InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

The MLB Rules Have Change a Little for Athletics Rule 5 infielder Vimael Machin

John Hickey

There were 11 players selected in the Rule 5 draft in December – players not on the 40-man roster in December that were plucked by other teams – and nine of those are on big league rosters right now.

One of the nine is Vimael Machin, a 26-year-old infielder who is with the Oakland A’s now after having been at Triple-A with the Chicago Cubs a year ago. The A’s like him as a jack-of-all-trades and a left-handed bat, but it was going to be a bit of a crunch to get him on a 26-man roster back in March.

He will be with the club when the team takes part in its first workout Saturday, and the left-handed hitter is very likely to make the 30-man roster when the season starts up the weekend of July 23. Manager Bob Melvin said that time will provide Machin with another chance to prove he belongs.

“He gives us a guy who can play third, who can play second, he can play in the outfield,” Melvin said recently. “If somebody struggles and there’s an opening and he’s playing well, then he could fit in somewhere else, too.

“I’m going in with the same mindset that we had at the end of spring training. We get to keep a couple of the more difficult decisions, play some games and see what happens.”

As is the case with almost everything else in Major League Baseball, the Rule 5 fine print have changed. Rule 5 with an asterisk, if you would.

In a 162-game season, these nine would have to spent at least 90 days on the active roster, and they couldn’t be optioned to the minor leagues. Clearly 90 days was a non-starter in a 60-game, 66-day season. Those 90 days have been trimmed to 50.

But there are changes. Players who spend 50 or more days on the active roster will be taken off Rule 5 status for 2021 and will be a regular member of the 40-man roster, meaning they could then be optioned to the minor leagues – assuming they have options available.

For players who, because of injury, don’t make it to 50 days active, things are different. Failing to make it to 50 games on the active roster, a player would have his Rule 5 eligibility carry over to 2021, until he has 50 total days active. After reaching 50, that player would then become a regular member of the 40-man roster.

Before getting to 50, the player can’t be optioned to the minors without being offered back to his original team. If the original team passes, another team can opt to claim the player on waivers and keep him on the big-league roster until the 50 days are fulfilled.

Other Rule 5 players currently on 60-man player pool roster: Rony Garcia, RHP (Tigers, from Yankees); Sterling Sharp, RHP (Marlins from Nationals); Stephen Woods Jr., RHP (Royals from Rays); Yohan Ramirez, RHP (Mariners from Astros); Mark Payton, OF, (Reds form A’s); Dany Jimenez, RHP (Giants from Blue Jays); Trevor Megill, RHP (Cubs from Padres); Jonathan Arauz, SS (Red Sox from Astros).

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First-Round Pick Soderstrom Signs With Athletics, Will Be in 60-Man Player Pool

Tyler Soderstrom, the 26th overall pick in the June draft, signed with the Oakland Athletics Monday, as did fifth-round choice Stevie Emanuels, a right-handed pitcher out of Washington. Soderstrom, just 18, will be part of the A's roster and will be one of the youngers players on any MLB pool this season.

John Hickey

Numerology: Athletics' Olson, Montas Have Shown a 60-Game Schedule Can Be All About Surge

While a 162-game Major League Baseball schedule is all about ebbs and flows, history has shown that over the span of 60 games, very unlikely things can happen. So as baseball looks to a much-shortened 2020 season, don't be surprised at how the numbers play out.

John Hickey

Being Left Off Athletics 60-Man Pool List isn't a Good Sign for 2017 No. 1 Pick Beck

Austin Beck, a five-tool center fielder, was the first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics (sixth pick overall) in 2017. While most of his fellow 2017 first-round picks have made it onto the 60-man roster of the teams that drafted them, Beck did not, which suggests the A's see him as being several years away from being Major League-ready.

John Hickey

OTD in 1987, Athletics' Mark McGwire Tied Record with 5 homers in 2 Days in Cleveland

Mark McGwire followed a 15-homer May with a 9-homer June as the Oakland Athletics rookie first baseman used those two months to establish himself as Major League Baseball's next big home run hitter. He not only tied the two-game homer record with five, but also the two-game runs scored record with nine.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

2020 Will See if This Group is Manager Bob Melvin's Best Athletics Team

Having built a team that was supposed to be a contender for 162 games, manager Bob Melvin has to get his Athletics off to a good start if Oakland is going to follow the script that A's management hoped would see the A's get deep into the postseason.

John Hickey

Athletics' List of 42 Players Reporting to Coliseum This Week Has No Surprises

The Oakland Athletics announced the first 54 members of their 60-man roster for the 2020 season Sunday. There were no surprises, and the empty roster spots can be filled over time by trades, free agent signings or additions of young prospects.

John Hickey

Would Having Athletics Games Up on a Drive-In Screen in Coliseum Parking Lot Be a Winner?

There has been some preliminary talk about having one of the Coliseum's two large parking lots turned into a drive-in theater, both for movies and for church services. We take it a step further. What about having A's games on the big screen with cars socially distanced in the Coliseum parking lot? The Coliseum Authority will consider it.

John Hickey

by

switch_hitter

OTD in 1996, Athletics Tied MLB Record With Seven Hitters Blasting Homers

Although the Oakland Coliseum was a launching pad as it was being remodeled for the Raiders in 1996, when the Oakland Athletics tied a Major League record with seven different players hitting homers, that feat came on the road, in Anaheim in an 18-2 win over the Angels.

John Hickey

Athletics' Semien Won't Be Surprised if More MLB Players Take a Knee in 2020

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien, was a teammate of Bruce Maxwell when the A's catcher became the only Major Leaguer to follow Colin Kaepernick take a knee in a protest against police violence and racism. That was in 2017, and no MLB player has done it since Semien suggests now that more MLB players may be ready to follow Maxwell's lead.

John Hickey

Athletics Considering a Return to Bay Area Radio As 2020 Season Gets Going

The Oakland Athletics had planned to go with a streaming-only service, TuneIn, this season, rather than a standard radio broadcast. But as the delayed season begins to take shape for a July return, there is a report that the club is looking for an over-the-air radio partner.

John Hickey