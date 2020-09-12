SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Walks Bedevil Jefferies in MLB Debut, Athletics Drop Opener to Rangers

John Hickey

The one thing Daulton Jefferies has made a name for himself doing in the four-plus years he’s been in professional baseball, it’s that he doesn’t walk batters.

Last year at Double-A Midland, Texas, he walked just seven batters in 21 games covering 12 starts and 64 innings.

Welcome to the Major Leagues. Jefferies, a University of California product, made his Major League debut in a start against the Texas Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader.

It wasn't the way the A's wanted to play after getting the news that third baseman Matt Chapman would be lost to them for the season. He's having hip surgery Monday. 

Jefferies walked two of the first four men he faced, only to have the Rangers’ Rougned Odor take him deep down the right field line. Texas would wind up scoring five runs in the inning, and while the Rangers got just one base runner the rest of the game, they emerged with a 5-2 win over Oakland.

He allowed a single and another homer later in the first inning, the pitched a scoreless second inning.

Manager Bob Melvin said that the first inning might have been a case of nerves.

“I think so, based on the fact that he walked a couple of guys and he never walks anybody,” Melvin said between games of the doubleheader. “He was probably a little amped up, and the fact that the homers came on changeups that were probably at a little nigher velocity than normal.”

Melvin was pleased at the scoreless second inning from Jefferies, and then three scoreless innings from another rookie, Jordan Weems, keeping the A’s bullpen basically intact for the second game.

“That was terrific,” Melvin said. “We needed that. And he really didn’t throw a ton of pitches in three innings. When you are in a stretch like this, you’re looking at trying to keep as many guys available, so Jordan saved us.”

The A’s are in the midst of a doubleheader frenzy. They had one against the Astros last Tuesday, followed up by Saturday’s pair against the Rangers and two against the Mariners in Seattle Monday.

Oakland got its first run on double from Vimael Machin and single from Jonah Heim in the third and a Tommy La Stella walk and Matt Olson double in the sixth.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chapman `Devastated' at Having his Season End; Athletics Feel the Sting

The Oakland Athletics have lost Platinum Glove-winning third baseman Matt Chapman to season-ending right hip surgery. While Vimael Machin and Chad Pinder will take over at third for the most part, the A's will have to replace one of their team leaders, and that's no easy task.

John Hickey

It Wasn't Perfect, but Olson, Fiers lead a 10-6 Win over Rangers

Matt Olson hit a grand slam in the first inning and finished with five RBI for the Oakland Athletics to back up the six-inning start of Mike Fiers as the A's opened an eight-game, six-day road trip with an easy win over the Texas Rangers.

John Hickey

carlshome

Athletics' Matt Chapman Getting Second Opinion on Hip Injury

The Oakland Athletics still have third baseman Matt Chapman on the active roster, but he spent Friday in Utah having his right hip injury checked out by specialist Dr. Marc Philippon.

John Hickey

At Long Last, Cal's Jefferies to Make Major League Debut for Athletics Tuesday

The Oakland Athletics are calling up former Cal right-hander Daulton Jefferies to start in Tuesday's doubleheader. The 37th pick in the 2016 draft will be making his Major League debut.

John Hickey

Athletics Learn They'll Lose Puk to Left Shoulder Surgery

Left-handed starter A.J. Puk was hoping this would be the year he'd break into the Oakland Athletics starting rotation. But Puk, who had Tommy John-style ligament replacement surgery in 2018, is now scheduled for shoulder surgery next Wednesday, effectively ending his season.*

John Hickey

Manaea Latest Athletics Starter to Step Up as Rotation Emerges as a Useful Weapon Again

The Oakland Athletics got five perfect innings and seven one-run innings Thursday from lefty Sean Manaea in beating Astros 3-1 to take four of the five games in the series. The A's starters are making a September case for Oakland to be a force when the playoffs roll around in October.

John Hickey

carlshome

Laureano Delivers in Walkoff Fashion as Athletics Ninth-Inning Magic Continues

Center fielder Ramón Laureano, hitless in his first four at-bats, delivered a game-winning hit for a 3-2 Oakland Athletics win over the Astros Wednesday. The A's have uppped their walkoff win total to five, two of them against the Astros, who now trail Oakland by 5.5 games in the American League West.

John Hickey

John Hickey

Athletics Machin All in Favor of Having MLB Retire Roberto Clemente's No. 21

Like Roberto Clemente, the Oakland Athletics Vimael Machin is from Puerto Rico, and like other Puerto Ricans, he'll wear Clemente's No. 21 Wednesday on Roberto Clemente Day. Machin says he and other Puerto Rican players would like to see Clemente's 21 retired, ala Jackie Robinson.

John Hickey

YumaPuma

It May Be Time for Athletics to Place Chapman on Injured List Just to Slow Things Down

The Oakland Athletics are going to need Matt Chapman in October, so it may well be wise for the club to put Chapman, currently battling tendinitis in his right hip, on the 10-day injured list to aid his healing. He's already missed four days, and there are no announced plans for him to do any kind of baseball activities while he heals.

John Hickey

Orange Northern California Skies Make Weird Backdrop for A's-Astros Baseball

Wednesday saw the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros play a game at the Coliseum under dark orange skies thanks to the smoke and ash in the air, byproducts of the many NorCal fires. It was, reliever Lou Trivino said, like playing baseball on Mars, although Astros manager Dusty Baker, a Northern Californian product, simply turned to Jimi Hendrix's `The Sky is Crying.'

John Hickey