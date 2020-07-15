InsideTheAthletics
When Luzardo Returns to Athletics, Will it be as a Starter or a Reliever?

John Hickey

The good news on Oakland A’s starter Jesus Luzardo is that, even in quarantine, he seems to be excited about the season to come.

A’s pitching coach Scott Emerson, talking on a video chat with A’s media members, said that Luzardo “seems great when I talk to him.”

“When we’re talking casually, you know he’s just excited and ready to go,” Emerson said. “He wants to get on the field and show everybody who Jesus Luzardo is.”

The bad news on Luzardo is that he’s still quarantined, and until he can test negative for the coronavirus twice in tests administered at least 24 hours apart, he won’t be able to join the A’s. When he does, however, Emerson doesn’t believe it will take the 22???-year-old, who was seen as one of the top Rookie of the Year candidates for 2020 before being sidelined, long to catch up.

“As young as Jesus is and as good shape as he’s in, (missing) two weeks isn’t going to set him back too much,” Emerson said. “Because he is athletic and he is young, and he’s at his place, stretching and keeping himself limber and ready to go, I don’t expect him to miss too much time.”

Luzardo was scheduled to be one of two left-handed rookie starters in the Oakland rotation, joining A.J. Puk. But the longer he’s kept off the field, the more the A’s will have to twist and turn to find ways to get him back into the groove.

Because there are no minor leagues operating this year, it’s not like Luzardo can go to Triple-A, make two or three starts and then rejoin the club. He can work at the A’s alternate site in San Jose in some simulated games, perhaps, but that’s not the same.

Emerson said that one option would be to bring Luzardo back as a starter, limiting him to go just two innings. Or they could use him to get those two innings in leveraged relief situations. Either way, the idea is to get him stretched out.

“Generally, you built up a starter at two innings and about 35 pitches and bout build them up 15 to 20 pitches (at a time),” Emerson said. “We could pitch him in games that are meaningful, and stretch him out that way, and then as the season goes on, plug him in as a starter.”

Emerson said he, manager Bob Melvin and the front office haven’t had that conversation yet.

“We’re just waiting to get him back first,” Emerson said.

For the moment, the A’s seem likely to start the season with a five-man rotation composed of Mike Fiers, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Puk and Chris Bassitt, who was in the rotation most of last year when the A’s starting corps was decimated by injuries and suspensions.

Athletics Rookie Catching Corps Doing Battle with History in 2020

In almost 12 decades of playing in the American League, the Athletics have never once had a rookie do the majority of the catching for a team that made it to the postseason. The A's have postseason aspirations this year, and much of what they will do will rest on three rookie catchers -- Sean Murphy, Austin Allen and Jonah Heim.

John Hickey

Athletics' Announcer Dick Callahan to sit Out 2020 Season over Health Concerns

Dick Callahan, who has been the public address announcer for Oakland Athletics games for the last decade and a half, had a health scare 10 days ago. In the age of the coronavirus pandemic, he's going to take the 2020 seaosn. off.

John Hickey

Mike Fiers Hopes for Opening Night Start for Athletics After Reporting Delay

Oakland Athletics starter Mike Fiers never tested positive for COVID-19, but he was held out of early workouts because he'd been in Florida working out with Jesus Luzardo, He never stopped throwing, however, and he could be ready for Opening Night July 24 if things go his way.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Incorporate Coliseum's Right Field Drum Crew into Crowd Noise Plan

The Oakland Athletics will start testing crowd noise in the Coliseum Wednesday, and part of that will be seeing how they can bring the right field drummers into the soundtrack. And if that means the club needs to do some recording, both A's president Dave Kaval and the drummers themselves are willing to figure it out.

John Hickey

Before He Was Mr. October, Athletics' Reggie Jackson Was July’s Surprise

In more than a half century of Oakland Athletics participation in the MLB All-Star Game, no moment was brighter than Reggie Jackson's homer off the light tower on the roof of Tiger Stadium in 1971.

John Hickey

Athletics' Newcomer Tony Kemp Fits Right in as He Reaches Out to Talk About Racism

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp is just getting to know his A's teammates, but they've already bonded behind his +1Effect designed to educate about the history and meaning of Black Lives Matter.

John Hickey

Barreto’s Strong Showing in Athletics’ Camp Could Mean Big Things for 2020

The Oakland A's have a real crowd at second base with the season just over a week away. Franklin Barreto, who has had trouble transferring minor league numbers to Major League success, wants this to be the year he's a summer star.

John Hickey

Let’s Play Two: Athletics, Giants to play Exhibition Games Next Monday, Tuesday

In the final days of the 2020 Summer Camp, the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants will finish up with a pair of exhibitions, the only two actually games either team will play before the 60-game regular season starts.

John Hickey

On a Healthy Athletics' Roster, Playing Time Might be Tough to Come by for Chad Pinder

Chad Pinder, who can play any infield or outfield position, has bene invaluable to the Oakland Athletics the last couple of years. This year, at least for the moment, everybody's healthy and that means fewer at-bats for Pinder, who made see more time at second base than in the outfielder rather than the other way around.

John Hickey

Athletics Adding Piped-In Crowd Noise with Fans Unable to be at Coliseum Games

The Oakland Athletics, having had a few workouts with no fans providing background noise, have turned to piping in music. But before too long the club is planning on swapping out the music for piped in crowd noise. The A's are one of a number of MLB teams heading down that path.

John Hickey