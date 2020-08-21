SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

While Athletics Hitters Lead MLB in Strikeouts, Batting Coach Sees Improvement

John Hickey

The facts that the A’s come into the weekend with 259 strikeouts, the most in the majors, and with 18 wins, the most in the American League, may seem at odds.

Oakland batting coach Darren Bush doesn’t see it that way. He sees the strikeouts as something of an anomaly and that by the time 60 games are in the books, another team will be at the top of the list.

“It’s a big deal to me, because I don’t like strikeouts.” Bush said Friday afternoon. “At the same time, I think a lot of us leading the league in strikeouts is because we’ve been very patient and have been taking a lot of strikes early in the count.

“You don’t do that when you’re a little bit overaggressive.“

With mostly the same group of hitters, the A’s finished 24th out of 30 teams in strikeouts a year ago when they fanned 1338 times, an average of 8.26 strikeouts per game. This year the strikeouts-per-game average is up to 9.96.

But the A’s have scored the eighth-most runs in MLB, 131, and have hit the seventh-most homers, 40. Those numbers suggest the offense has been in some ways as successful as last year, when the club won 97 games and made the postseason. In 2019, the A’s finished eighth in MLB in runs scored and fifth in homers hit.

“Last year we were really good at not striking out, at fouling off the pitch, getting another pitch to hit and essentially just making the pitcher eventually make a mistake. This year we haven’t been as good at that.

“I do expect that to change now that guys are getting more comfortable, having more success and being a little more confident in the box. I expect these number to go down just for the pure fact that these guys know that they’re good hitters. When you have that confidence of being a good hitter, you’re going to have a little bit better control. Early on we were missing pitches we could hit. We’d foul them off.”

Bush has been telling his guys to stay with it, that they’re never out of the at-bat, and it seems to be working. Oakland hitters have reached double digits 12 times in their 26 games, but have done that just once in the last five games.

And he’s got the A’s as a group not making themselves crazy about it.

Asked about the strikeout totals on Thursday, third baseman Matt Chapman, who leads the team in strikeouts with 34 strikeouts heading into the weekend, two more than center fielder Ramón Laureano.

“It doesn’t matter to us,” Chapman said. “We have the best record in the American League. That’s all that matters.”

And that’s the way Bush wants his guys to think, even as he works to keep the strikeout total down.

“How do we combat it?” Bush asked rhetorically. “We continually talk about. You're never out of the bat. Even if you get to two strikes, you have to fight to find a way to get another pitch. Eventually, he's going to make a mistake, something you can hi.

“We have to find a way to fight that pitcher off and buy another pitch.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Continue to Monitor Bay Area Air Quality Ahead of Angels Game

The rash of wildfires in Northern California has generated smoke across the region. The Oakland Athletics have a Friday game schedule against the Angels, but ahead of that the A's are monitoring air quality to see if the game will be playable.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Grossman Doesn't Get Much Ink, but He Continues to Set Up Athletics' Offense

Switch-hitting left fielder Robbie Grossman was a nice piece of the Oakland Athletics' puzzle last year, but this year his power numbers and average are up and as fellow outfielder Mark Canha says, `he is absolutely killing it.'

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Smoke from NorCal Fires Can't Stop Athletics from Beating D-Backs Again

While the air quality went from OK to noticeably worse from first pitch to last, the Oakland Athletics ran their record to 18-8 behind Sean Manaea and homers from Matt Chapman and Matt Olson.

John Hickey

Athletics' Chapman Offers Tatis Full Support for Swinging at 3-0 Fastball

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman said that the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. making the choice to swing at a 3-0 pitch in a blowout game made sense to him. Chapman said the game is evolving and some `unwritten rules' need to take a hike.

John Hickey

Athletics Aren't Alone in Trying to get Length From Starting Pitchers

Despite leading the American League with 17 wins, the Oakland Athletics have struggled to get as many as five innings per game from each of the team's starters. Thursday's starter Sean Manaea hopes getting to five innings his last time out is a good omen.

John Hickey

Breakthrough Start for Athletics' Luzardo, Who Throws 6.1 Scoreless vs. D-Backs

Rookie left-hander Jesús Luzardo gets rave reviews from teammates after turning in the best start of his admittedly young career Wednesday, throwing shutout baseball for 6.1 innings against Arizona in a 4-1 Oakland Athletics win.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics, Giants Part of Upswelling of Pro Sports Teams Backing Prop 209

Seven Bay Area professional sports organization have banded together to offer support of Prop. 209, which is on the Nov. 3 ballot and is an attempt to restore the state's equal opportunity programs.

John Hickey

by

workingmom

A Case Against Holding MLB Playoffs in a Bubble like the NBA and NHL

There are suggestions that the Major League Baseball postseason should go the bubble route, compressing all the games into a few selected areas and venue. The thing is, baseball is time insensitive, unlike the NBA and NHL, and for that reason seems unlikely to work well.

John Hickey

Athletics Back Home After an Up-and-Down Trip ending in 10-1 Loss

Frankie Montas' return to the Oakland rotation did not last long. He got just five outs and allowed a career-worst nine runs as Diamondbacks get a mini-sweep of Athletics.

John Hickey

With Laureano Back in Athletics' Lineup, Will Batters Resume Getting HBP?

Oakland Athletics batters have been hit by a pitch once in the four games Ramon Laureano missed due to his suspension. He is back in the lineup against Arizona today, and it will be interesting to see if the A's are back and getting hit by pitches again.

John Hickey