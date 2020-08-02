InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

While Athletics Keep it Simple, Not Every MLB Team is Following Suit

John Hickey

One thing having a 162-game Major League Baseball season crunched to 60 games and shackled by protocols can do is to make life pretty simple for your average player.

If you play for the Oakland A’s, the 2020 daily schedule might go something like this: sleep, video games, baseball, video games, sleep. Mix in a few meals and a coronavirus test every other day, and that’s how July, August and September can be expected to play out.

That’s assuming the season doesn’t get scratched. Commissioner Rob Manfred suggested that possibility Friday, but he was singing a much more upbeat tune Saturday.

And the A’s say the way they are handing their time during the pandemic is working for the health of players and staff and for the ability of baseball to continue to go forward.

“We're bunked up in our hotel room and we come to the field and mess around and then we go back to our hotel room and play video games,” Chris Bassitt, who will start Sunday in Seattle for the A’s. “That's literally our schedule, every single day.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’ve had to worry about one thing on our team. We have a very mature group; it’s pretty easy to stay inside and, thankfully, we have a lot of guys that play video games and we all kind of mess around and play video games all day, and we all in the hotel room playing video games against each other. And that’s pretty much it.”

Word on the street got out that some of the Miami Marlins spent time at a nightclub and that some of the St. Louis Cardinals may have spent time in a casino. The Marlins and Cardinals are now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks, and the A’s can only look from afar with a shaking of heads.

Asked about the reports of players not staying in their rooms, A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano wanted to make sure he chose his words well.

“This is not to insult anybody, but there are going to be guys who are going to do things,” the center fielder said. “If we’re talking about 30 teams with, what, 60 players on the who roster or pool or whatever, People have habits that they’ve got to go out. That’s how they relax, and it’s just going to happen. We’re human beings.

“But we’ve got to do our part as players, staff, team members in everything. It’s not leaving a place. When you go from the hotel to the field, from the field to the hotel. We’ve got to take control of the situation. We can do that. Hopefully, everybody thinks the same way.

He concluded that with a sobering, “And that’s impossible.”

Bassitt said he didn't know if an organization could do a better job than the one being done by Oakland. And he said players around baseball need to improve off-the-field habits and adhere to protocols.

"I can't talk about every other team," he said. "But if every other team did as well as Oakland's doing, we'd be really freaking well off," Bassitt said. I mean, you're hearing sotries about guys not being smart and running around and that kind of thing.

"I mean, that's got to stop. It has to stop."

Manager Bob Melvin said that the team’s first foray outside the Bay Area to Seattle has underscored just how unusual this season is.

“It’s definitely a different feeling on the road, for sure,” Melvin said. “I mean the minute that we got on the road, it felt different. And as you know, a lot of the (coronavirus testing) positive were popping up with teams on the road, so it got our attention. We were insulated and at home for such a long period of time and our protocol has been good.

“And then you go into a different environment, and it gets you r attention. It just makes you want to be more aware, if that’s possible.”

Manfred, who issued a warning Friday that he might have to shut baseball down if coronavirus outbreaks couldn’t be contained was more upbeat Saturday.

Talking with ESPN, Manfred said his confidence in the season going forward is high, saying “there is no reason to quit now.” Coronavirus positive testing has led to the postponement of 17 games in 10 days through Sunday.

“We are playing,” Manfred told ESPN. “The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general, and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.”

Manfred accepts the reality that not all of the 30 teams will play the full 60 games. He said that playoff berths will be chosen on winning percentage.

“We’ve got to be flexible on that,” Manfred told the Associated Press. “Look, this is one of the reasons that we revisited the issue of the expanded playoffs. If it turns out that some guys play 60, some guys play 58, they have this new thing called winning percentage. We can sort that out.”

Games postponed to date:

· Marlins-Orioles four-game home-and-home series (July 27-30)

· Yankees-Phillies four-game home-and-home series (July 27-30)

· Marlins-Nationals three-game series (July 31-Aug. 2)

· Phillies-Blue Jays three-game series (July 31-Aug. 2)

· Brewers-Cardinals three game series (July 31-Aug. 2)

The Marlins are set to return to the field Tuesday against the Orioles, and the Phillies will return on Monday vs. the Yankees.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Offense Continues to Flounder; Look for Davis, Pinder to Get Back in Saturday

After a 5-3 loss Friday, the Oakland Athletics have yet to get more than eight hits yet in a game; that's a seven-game stetch they matched only once last year. Bob Melvin will turn to Khris Davis and, probably, Chad Pinder against Mariners' lefty Kukuchi Saturday in an effort to snap out of it.

John Hickey

Montas Kept on Schedule; Luzardo Will Start Tuesday in Coliseum vs. Rangers

The A's have moved Frankie Montas into Monday's start against the Mariners in Seattle, which moves Daniel Mengden to the bullpen. Then on Tuesday, rookie lefty Jesus Luzardo will make his first big league start against the Rangers at home.

John Hickey

Athletics Wary of Season's Future as they Start First Road Trip in Seattle

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has warned the players' union that the sport may have to shut down if a better job of managing the coronavirus isn't done. Athletics' shortstop Marcus Semien sees the A's having had success staying healthy, but even at that, Oakland could do things better.

John Hickey

Seems Like Old Times: Athletics Find a New Radio Home for the Rest of the Season

The Oakland Athletics, who went through the first six games without being broadcast on Bay Area radio, have remedied that with the addition of two stations, both of which will carry the A's broadcasts for the remainder of the season.

John Hickey

Athletics Take Their Game on the Road for the First Time, Looking for Answers

The Oakland Athletics got through the first homestand of the season without a start in the field for second baseman Franklin Barreto, outfielder Seth Brown and left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo. Manager Bob Melvin is looking for spot to get all three a start in Seattle.

John Hickey

Luzardo Likely in Seattle, but There's Nothing He can do About Athletics' Bats

After 67 pitches in a 5-1 loss to the Rockies Wednesday, Jesus Luzardo's next appearance will be in the Oakland Athletics' rotation. But that won't do anything to get the dormant A's offense off the ground.

John Hickey

Luzardo's First Start for Athletics Could Come This Weekend in Seattle

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin said before Wednesday's homestand finale against the Rockies that Jesus Luzardo, who got a late start thatnks to a COVID-19 quarantine, might get his first start this weekend on the road against the Mariners.

John Hickey

Push for Perfection may be Working Against Athletics' Struggling Piscotty

Oakland Athletics batting coach Darren Bush said struggling right fielder Stephen Piscotty needs to `give it time to be patient' as he tries to work his way out of an early-season slump.

John Hickey

Last Year's Struggles Have Carried Over to 2020 for Athletics DH Davis

Oakland Athletics DH Khris Davis's sedentary start to the 2020 season continued Tuesday as he went hitless in four at-bats and stranded nine base runners. Does that men he will get some time off? Maybe, but manager Bob Melvin says veterans get extra leash. In a 60-game season, however, all bets are off

John Hickey

by

MettChepmen

Arenado and Chapman: Former Teammates Always Putting on a Show

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman and Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado played together in high school. That means that their high school, El Toro in Southern California, has produced the last four Gold Glove winners at third base.

John Hickey