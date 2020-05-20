InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Who Among the Athletics Gets Biggest Boost From Going to a 30-Man Roster?

John Hickey

We don’t know when pitchers and catchers will report. Again. We don’t know if infielders and outfielders will report at the same time.

We don’t know when opening day will be. We don’t know how many games will be played. We don’t know how many teams will make the playoffs.

Let’s face it. When it comes to the 2020 Major League Baseball season there isn’t much that we do know.

One of the few things that we think we know, or which at any rate seems more likely than not, is that big-league managers will have a 30-man roster with which to make moves. It’s been 25 men from just short of forever, and was supposed to go to 26 this season.

But with a compressed spring training after a long lockdown, getting about three weeks instead of the usual 6-plus weeks, expanding rosters makes a fair amount of sense. When you add in a schedule with fewer days off and the likelihood of more doubleheaders, having a padded roster becomes more of a necessity.

How are the Oakland A’s likely to handle that?

It seems like the big winners could be a third left-handed reliever, a third catcher and extra depth at second base, first base and left field.

Lucas Luetge was a borderline roster choice with the team expecting to break with 26 players. If the A’s were going to go with just 13 pitchers, it’s likely that right-handed reliever J.B. Wendelken, who was already on the 40-man roster, would have been the man. Expanding by one gives the A’s the opportunity to carry a third bullpen lefty, and Luetge, who was 9-3 with a 2.38 ERA in the minors last year for Arizona while averaging about 1.1 innings per game, could be the lucky man.

The A’s were almost certainly going to go with right-handed hitting Sean Murphy and lefty Austin Allen, guys with about 200 big league at-bats between them, before the lockdown hit baseball. The roster expansion stands to be very good news for switch-hitting catching prospect Jonah Heim, who hasn’t played above Triple-A – he hit .358 in 35 games for Las Vegas last year – doesn’t provide veteran’s influence, but Heim’s .320/.370/.400 slash line in a dozen games this spring suggests he might be a useful addition.

With the Jurickson Profar experiment at second base in the past, Franklin Barreto once again finds himself battling to make a name for himself, pitted against former Cub Tony Kemp and Rule 5 addition Vimael Machin in the second base derby. It was likely that it would be either Barreto or Machin working with Kemp; with a 30-man roster, it can be both.

Seth Brown made a mark for himself last with seven RBI in his first 22 big-league at-bats as a backup first baseman/left fielder following a 37-homer minor league season at Triple-A Las Vegas. It was going to be a tough fit to get him on the roster behind a first baseman, Matt Olson, who doesn’t take many days off, and with the outfield healthy again. So, if he’s there, it’s due to the expansion to 30.

Here’s our early version of Oakland’s 30-man roster:

Starting pitchers (5): RH Mike Fiers, LH Sean Manaea, RH Frankie Montas, LH A.J. Puk, LH Jesus Luzardo.

Relief pitchers (9): RH Liam Hendriks (closer), RH Lou Trivino, RH Yusmeiro Petit, RH Joakim Soria, RH Chris Bassitt, RH J.B. Wendelken, LH Jake Diekman, LH T.J. McFarland, LH Lucas Luetge.

Catchers (3): Sean Murphy, Austin Allen, Jonah Heim.

Infielders (7): Matt Chapman, Marcus Semien, Tony Kemp, Franklin Barreto, Vimael Machin, Matt Olson, Seth Brown.

Outfielders (5): Mark Canha, Chad Pinder, Robbie Grossman, Ramon Laureano, Stephen Piscotty.

DH (1): Khris Davis.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Defer Rental Payment; Coliseum Authority Cries Foul

The Oakland Athletics didn't make their $1.2 million annual renatla payment in April. At the time the site was under consideration as a patient overflow site in case of the COVID-19 pandemic got out of control. That didn't happen. The Coliseum Authority wants its money, and with plans apparently going ahead for a June/July return of Major League Baseball, they likely will get it before too much longer.

John Hickey

Is the Coliseum Ready if Athletics and MLB Get Going With Spring Training in June?

With three clubhouses and two batting cages, the Oakland Athletics could make the Coliseum work for Spring Training II if the decision is made to hold it here. But there is a shortage of pitching mounds, so something might have to be done if the A's bring 50 players in to get Major League Baseball up and running again.

John Hickey

MLB Gets Some Good News About Stadium Availability in June and July

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he sees baseball able to be played in the state's five MLB stadiums, although no fans will be allowed in the stands, at least at the beginning of the much-delayed 2020 season.

John Hickey

For His Birthday, Some Nice Bits of Reggie Jackson History From the SI Vaults

As Oakland Athletics Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson turns 74 today, here is a compilation of some of the bits of Jackson backstory of which you may not be aware.

John Hickey

Bobby Witt At Peace At Having Missed Out on Perfect Game With Athletics

Like Tigers' Armando Galarraga, Witt lost out on a perfect game because of a blown umpire's call at first base. Unlike Galarraga, Witt hasn't thought about pushing MLB to have his recategorized as perfect.

John Hickey

Former Athletics Manager Art Howe Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle

After a week-long battle in intensive care doing battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus, ex-A's manager Art Howe was released from the hospital and allowed to go home Sunday.

John Hickey

The Best of the Second-Best; Rating Ballparks Not With Us Anymore

We take a look at the best of the MLB ballparks that are no longer offering MLB games after having been replaced. One man's list probably won't be the same as yours, and that's OK

John Hickey

by

steve0713

Can Using Raiders' Locker Room Help Athletics Achieve Social Distancing at Coliseum?

Major League Baseball's new proposal for protecting players' health as the sport attempts to resume calls for social distancing in the clubhouses. Clubhouses aren't built for that, so teams will be looking for options.

John Hickey

Remembering Ex-Athletics Manager Billy Martin Born on this Day in 1928

Billy Martin, who managed the A's into the 1981 playoffs and who helped turn the franchise into a commodity worth buying, was born on this day in 1928. Martin, born in Berkeley, was credited with Billy Ball from 1980-82, is best known for his time with the Yankees.

John Hickey

Health Protocols Suggested By MLB Raise Some Questions

Major League Baseball players have been given a proposal covering 67 pages about how MLB plans to keep players and other teams healthy when the sport reopens in the middle of a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. How will it be received?

John Hickey