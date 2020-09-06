SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

With Semien Still Out, La Stella Moves to Leadoff Spot for Athletics

John Hickey

Tommy La Stella is moving up in the world. Or at least in the A’s lineup.

La Stella, the regular second baseman since being acquired from the Angels just before the trade deadline, had hit second in his first three games with Oakland. And he was mostly in the No. 2 spot during his time with the Angels.

And he hadn’t led off last year, when he was an All-Star, or this year.

That’s no longer operative, because Sunday’s lineup against San Diego saw La Stella moved up to the leadoff spot in the series finale, swapping places with Ramón Laureano, who had been leading off since the A’s lost the services of shortstop Marcus Semien to pain in his left side.

Manager Bob Melvin said part of that was to keep the left-handers in his lineup spaced out, although clearly the two hits and a walk La Stella produced in Saturday’s 8-4 win over the Padres didn’t hurt.

“I try to keep the three-batter-minimum lefties away from each other,” Melvin said, referencing the new rule whereby relievers have to face three hitters. If the left-handers are stacked together in the lineup, the use of relievers becomes easier for the other side. And Matt Olson, after three hits Saturday, is being moved up to the cleanup spot.

“Tommy can hit one. He can hit two. He can hit three,” Melvin said. “You try to get him up there as much as you can based on the fact that he does put the ball in play, he does get a lot of hits, he does get on base. And we’re seeing that now.”

It’s been a weird week or so for La Stella, so much so that being moved up to lead off for the first time since 2018 hardly registers. He was traded to the A’s on Aug. 28, got into the lineup for the second game of a doubleheader in Houston on Aug. 29, then sat out with his new teammates after pitcher Daniel Mengden tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He went hitless in his first two games, but looked like his old self Saturday. And he didn’t blame he layoff for any of it.

“It’s just like anything else; it’s kind of like getting back in spring training,” he said Sunday morning. “Obviously this wasn’t as long of a layoff, but a couple of pitches, a couple of at-bats and you’re good to go.

“I felt pretty good last night; I felt like I was swinging at good pitches. I had one at-bat where I felt like I chased some stuff, but for me, usually it comes down to making sure I’m swinging at a good pitch and something I can handle in the zone; I like my chances.”

La Stella isn’t likely to spend too much time leading off. Semien is on course for taking batting practice on the field Monday before the first of a five-game series against the Astros. And if that goes well, it’s possible he’ll be back and leading off come Tuesday, when the A’s and Astros play a doubleheader. And La Stella and Laureano will have to compete for batting second, seeing as both of them have spent the majority of 2019 in that slot.

“We’d love to have Marcus back (against the Astros),” Melvin said. “You just get used to a guy that’s in the lineup for 250 games or whatever it was (275). You know during the course of a season you’re going to have key guys out.

“And that’s the case for us right now, but you hold down the fort and look forward to getting them back, because that could end up being a real key series.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On This Day, the Athletics Offense is Anything But Offensive

With Matt Olson getting three hits and Jonah Heim collecting his first two career RBI, the Oakland Athletics suddenly came to life Saturday in beating San Diego.

John Hickey

Manaea's September Song Sounds Sweet as Athletics Get Back on Track

Sean Manaea showed some of his typically dominant September stuff Saturday in getting the A's an 8-4 win over the Padres with the offense finally getting revved up.

John Hickey

Minor Seeing a Bright Future, both for Athletics and for Himself

Mike Minor came to the Oakland Athletics from the Texas Rangers with the A's facing a barrage of doubleheaders. He's good pitching either as a starter or reliever, in part because he sees World Series potential in the Oakland roster.

John Hickey

Pajama Talk: Athletics' Hendriks Unique View of Padres' Uniforms

Social media had more than a little fun Friday into Saturday after Oakland Athletics' closer Liam Hendriks compares San Diego's uniforms to "silken pajamas."

John Hickey

Finally Back on the Field, Athletics Find Replay Calls are the Same as Ever

The Oakland Athletics had a chance to grab a lead, and thought they had, but a run was taken away when a safe call at the plate on Matt Olson was overturned. Things spiraled out of control after that for Oakland, playing its first game is six days after being shut down by a positive COVID-19 test.

John Hickey

Semien Will be Ready, Even if He's Unlikely to Play for a Day or Two for Athletics

A sore left side has Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien out of the starting lineup Friday, the second game in a row that's true after playing in 275 consecutive games. He wants to be ready to come off the bench, even if manager Bob Melvin wants him to just rest and heal.

John Hickey

After Fearing His Season Might Be Over, Athletics Hendriks Can't Wait to Pitch

Because he's medically deemed as a player with a high risk of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, Oakland Athetics closer Liam Hendriks feared that teh positive test that hit the A's last week might force him to opt out of the season. But the positive test was limited to just one player, pitcher Daniel Mengden, and Hendriks didn't have to face making th opt-in or opt-out choice.

John Hickey

Crash Course: Athletics are as Prepared for 26 Games in 24 Days as They Can Be

The Oakland Athletics will be back in action Friday against the San Diego Padres after having played just two games in the last eight days. What's left is a mountain of games, including at one point three doubleheaders in seven days. Rather than make themselves crazy, the A's are taking it one day at a time.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Ready to Get Back on Field After Mengden Goes on IL With Positive COVID-19 Test

The Oakland Athletics made room on the roster for newly acquired pitcher Mike Minor by putting pitcher Daniel Mengden on the injured list following his Aug. 29 positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mengden is quarantining at home in Houston while the A's resume play in the Coliseum agains the Padres Friday.

John Hickey

Tom Terrific: The Life and Times of Tom Seaver

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died this week. In an October, 2019 profile written by SI's Tom Verducci, just what Seaver meant to his teammates and to New York is well told.

John Hickey